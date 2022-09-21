CLINTONVILLE —The volleyball court was active as the Cougars and Patriots traded blows. It ultimately came to a decisive fifth set as NCCS clawed its way to victory, 3-2.
The Cougars had a balanced defense as all but one recorded double digit digs. All total the team combined for 80 digs over the match.
Rachel Letourneau led the way with three aces and five kills to go with her 15 digs. Brianna Aubrey added three aces and two kills along with 15 digs.
Kendal Lawrence had a strong showing for AuSable with 18 points, eight aces, eight assists and two digs. Lily Butler added eight points, seven kills and nine digs. Raven Sessions led the defense with 16 digs while Lydia Durgan added 2 blocks.
The Patriots look to right the ship when they host Plattsburgh on Sept. 27. NCCS stays on the road as they face NACS next Tuesday.
—
NCCS 3, AuSable Valley 2
17-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-23, 15-12
NCCS- LaValley, 3 aces, 1 kill, 12 digs. Goodrow, 2 aces, 2 kills, 10 digs. Spoor, 2 aces, 1 kill, 13 digs. Letourneau 3 aces, 5 kills, 15 digs. Trudo, 1 ace, 2 kills, 10 digs. Aubrey, 3 aces, 2 kills, 15 digs. MacKinnon, 5 digs.
AVCS- Sessions, 6 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 16 digs. Lawrence, 18 points, 8 aces, 8 assists, 2 digs. Depo, 1 point, 1 kill, 4 assists, 2 digs. Young, 2 points, 3 assists. Lincoln, 10 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 7 digs. LaFountain, 6 points, 1 ace. Butler, 8 points, 1 aces, 7 kills, 1 assist, 9 digs. Wood, 2 digs. Vilegi, 4 points, 1 ace. Durgan, 4 kills, 2 blocks.
Lake Placid 0
Peru 3
Lake Placid — The Nighthawks and Blue Bombers settled their match at the net, with Peru winning, 3-0.
Nighthawk Rachel Madore had a strong night with 15 points, eight aces and 20 assists over the match. Alyssa Bartholomew added 10 points, five assists and eight digs.
Lake Placid’s Sydney Lawrence contributed five points, two aces and 12 digs for her squad. Teammate Nadia Philip chipped in with six points, one ace and seven digs.
Peru looks to stay unbeaten as they host NACS on Friday. The Blue Bombers look to right the ship on Sept. 29 when they travel to Plattsburgh.
—
Peru 3, Lake Placid 0
25-15, 25-10, 25-14
LP- Smith, 4 digs. Phillip, 6 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 7 digs. Evans, 1 kill. Galvin, 1 point, 3 digs, 3 assists. Lawrence, 5 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 12 digs. Skutt, 1 dig. Gavin, 1 point, 1 dig. Crawford, 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block. Garrison, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill.
PCS- Baker, 4 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 4 digs. LaValley, 1 point, 1 kill. Robinson, 11 kills, 1 block. Madore, 15 points, 8 aces, 3 kills, 20 assists, 4 digs. Finn, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 digs. McLaughlin, 2 points, 2 kills, 5 assists, 1 dig. E. Cunningham, 1 kill. G. Cunningham, 6 digs. Miller, 4 points, 2 aces, 1 assist. Lozier, 6 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs. Lehman, 4 points, 5 kills, 1 block. Bartholomew, 10 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 5 assists, 8 digs.
Northern Adirondack 3
Saranac Lake 1
ELLENBURG — Mackenzie Lawrence had a strong night for the host Bobcats as they defeated the visiting Red Storm, 3-1.
Lawrence contributed 17 points, four aces, 4 kills and six digs in the victory. Emily Griffin added 12 points, eight assists and 10 digs. Kate LaPoint held her own with eight points, 10 kills and 13 digs.
For Saranac Lake Arza Michael led the offense with 16 points and 45 assists. Anica Null tallied 11 points, four aces and 15 kills. Malea White contributed 3 points with 20 kills.
“Tonight’s match was a hard fought back and forth game for both teams,” NACS head coach Elizabeth Brown said. “ Neither team was willing to give up even at the very end. Both teams made multiple errors that the opposing team was able to capitalize on. Anica Null is an all-around player. Mackenzie Lawrence and Emily Griffin led from the service line. Kate LaPoint was a force at the net and earned the game winning point. “
In a battle of unbeatens the Bobcats return to the court to face Peru on Thursday. The Red Storm don’t return to action until Tuesday when the Nighthawks come to visit.
—
NACS 3, Saranac Lake 1
25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 27-25
SLCS- Null, 11 points, 4 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist, 15 kills. Gay, 1 point, 3 digs, 1 assist, 4 kills. Michael, 16 points, 3 digs, 45 assists, 1 kill. White, 3 points, 1 dig, 20 kills. Montroy, 2 points, 1 kill. Ratelle, 5 digs. Barry, 7 digs, 1 assist, 17 kills. Donaldson, 6 points, 3 aces, 7 digs. LaDue, 1 dig. Connor, 4 points, 2 aces. Foster, 1 assist, 5 kills.
NACS- Borrette, 4 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 5 assists, 12 digs. Griffin, 13 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 8 assists, 10 digs. LaPoint, 8 points, 1 ace, 10 kills, 1 block, 3 assists, 13 digs. Lawrence, 17 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 4 assists, 6 digs. Defayette, 1 point, 1 ace, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs. Dobson, 7 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 17 digs. Trombley, 1 assist, 12 digs. Husband, 1 point. Bosley, 1 point, 1 dig.
