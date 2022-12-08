CHAMPLAIN — NCCS used a strong second period to pull away from the visiting Plattsburgh, winning 9-4.
The Cougars were a force to be reckoned with all night as they outshot the Hornets 37-18. It felt inevitable that NCCS would get the victory as they kicked off their season. The Cougars were able to shut down any attempts of momentum grabbing Plattsburgh had.
When the Hornets scored a goal, NCCS countered with one of their own within a minute of play.
Cougar Owen Ebersole was a monster on the ice tallying four points in the way of three goals and one assist. It wasn’t a one-man show either. Winnie Simpson contributed two assists and two goals during the offensive explosion.
While it wasn’t enough, Jace Lacey countered Ebersole with a hat trick of his own leading the Hornets. Braeden Calkins added one goal and two assists in the match
Scoring didn’t happen until the second period, but when it did it came quickly and in bursts.
Ebsersole would score his first goal of the game, 22 seconds into the period and they were off and running. Peyton Palmer would add the second goal eight minutes later.
Lacey would cut the lead to one, scoring off a pass from Calkins. Before they were finished celebrating, Ebersole would score his second goal eight seconds later.
NCCS’ Owen Roberts would push the score to 4-1 with an unassisted goal just over a minute later.
Calkins cut into the lead as he netted the puck just before the 16th minute, with Simpson scoring his first goal just before the 17th.
The third period got off the same way the second period started with Ebersole taking the puck from Roberts and pushing the lead to 6-2.
Plattsburgh’s Lacey would score his second of the match taking a pass from Calkins six minutes into the period.
The Cougars would slam the door shut over the next six minutes as they scored three consecutive goals from Simpson, Roberts and Lucas Hemingway being responsible.
The Hornets would get one back as Lacey earned his hat trick on an unassisted play.
“It was good to get the season started off on the right foot,” NCCS head coach Scott LaFountain said. “Owen ebersole and Winnie Simpson really showed good leadership for us tonight. This was game one of the season and we will take the win but also realize we can be better in lots of areas.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 9, Plattsburgh 4
NCCS 0 5 4 - 9
PHS 0 2 2 - 4
Second period- 1, NCCS, Ebersole (Simpson), :22. 2, NCCS, Palmer, 8:44. 3, PHS, Lacey (Calkins, Ovios), 10:05. 4. NCCS, Ebersole (Simpson), 10:13. 5, NCCS, Roberts, 11:46. 6, PHS, PHS, Calkins, 15:54. 7, NCCS, Simpson (Hemingway, Roberts), 16:48.
Third period- 8, NCCS, Ebersole (Roberts), 5:32. 9, PHS, Lacey (Calkins), 6:12. 10, NCCS, Simpson, 7:02. 11, NCCS, Roberts (Ebersole), 12, NCCS, Hemingway (Pilon), 13:31. 13, PHS, Lacey, 14:17.
Shots- NCCS 37-18
Saves- Judkins, NCCS, 14. Chapple, PHS, 16. Eban, PHS, 19
