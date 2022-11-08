TROY — Northeastern Clinton and Maple Hill battled 110 minutes to a hard-fought draw Saturday in the NYSPHSAA Class C boys soccer regional final at LaSalle Institute.
After two 40-minute halves and two 15-minute sudden death overtime periods, it was only fitting that the ensuing penalty kick-shootout went an extra two rounds.
Following a miss by the Cougars, Kyle Coyne found the back of the net as the seventh shooter for the Wildcats, propelling Maple Hill into next weekend’s state semifinals.
Northeastern Clinton and Maple Hill were crowned co-regional champions after finishing regulation and overtime tied 1-1, while the penalty kicks determined who advanced.
Dillon Halvax, Gavin Haller and Brody Rogers also had penalty-kick goals for the Wildcats, while Winfred Simpson IV, Jordan Brown and Owen Roberts tallied goals for NCCS. Both goalkeepers — Maple Hill’s Luke Hoffman and NCCS’s Evan Manor — had two superlative saves each in the shootout.
“I’m really happy with our performance,” NCCS senior Marcus Bedard said. “We didn’t get the win, but I’m still very happy with how we performed. Maple Hill played very good – I give them props for that – we just couldn’t put it away in PKs.”
Maple Hill (19-1), out of Section II, will play Section III’s Cooperstown next weekend with the winner advancing to Sunday’s championship game at Middletown High School.
After winning their first Section VII title in nearly a decade and having a bye in the first round of regional play, the Cougars (12-6) struck first early Saturday despite playing against a strong wind.
Brown took a through ball from Simpson IV on the right side of the box and grounded a shot into the back left corner of the net for a 1-0 lead 5:32 into the game.
“It was a good way to start the game,” NCCS coach Nick Trombley said. “We knew it wasn’t the end of the game — there was a lot of wind at that point, and we were going into the wind. Honestly, I was going to be happy 0-0 at the half.”
The Cougars came close to heading into the intermission with the one-goal lead, but Maple Hill’s Ethan Miller sent a long-range rocket into the right side of the net to knot the score with 5:42 remaining.
“They picked up the ball probably about 30 yards out and hit the side netting. It was a good goal on their part, I can’t take that away from them at all,” Trombley said. “Well-placed shot off a pass off a set piece.”
Despite having the wind at their backs in the second half, the Cougars couldn’t get much going on offense. Following some crafty dribbling, James Wells did have a good look at goal at the midway point, but Hoffman was there for one of his three saves in regulation and overtime.
The third-ranked Wildcats outshot the No. 11-ranked Cougars, 9-4, including a 6-1 mark in the first half.
Manor finished with eight saves for NCCS, including a game-saving stop in the second overtime period.
“I thought he played excellent — he took a lot of Maple Hill’s chances away,” Trombley said. “He made some good stops in the PKs and gave us a chance. He’s a goalie that never played as a starter until he was a senior – he was always behind someone. He had a stellar season, and he showed [Saturday] he belonged.”
Bedard predicts a bright future for the Cougars.
“I see very good defense, very good leadership,” he said. “I think they have a chance to make it far next year.”
—
Maple Hill 1, Northeastern Clinton 1
(Maple Hill 4-3 in PKs)
MHHS 1 0 0 0 – 1
NCCS 1 0 0 0 – 1
First half- 1, NCCS, Brown (Simpson IV), 5:32. 2, MH, Miller, 34:18.
Shots- Maple Hill, 9-4.
Saves- Manor, NCCS, 8. Hoffman, MH, 3.
PKs- MH, Halvax, Haller, Rogers, Coyne. NCCS, Simpson IV, Brown, Roberts.
