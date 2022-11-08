BEEKMANTOWN — An inch can be all it takes to go from winning to losing.
The ball rolled the wrong way, twice, for the Cougars in their 1-0 loss to Section II’s Waterford-Halfmoon in the Regional Final of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) playoffs.
“I’m really proud of my girls,” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “They played extremely hard. We played a very skilled Waterford halfmoon team that averages between five and six scores a game. We held them to one and it’s a game of inches. I’m just extremely pleased with how everybody came out and fought for a full 80 minutes.”
The outcome could have been different if the ball rolled one literal inch late in the first half. During a hectic moment in front of the Fordian’s goal, a massive scrum occurred before goalkeeper Maddy Atwood whipped the ball away from the net. The ball stopped just before crossing the goal line causing many spectators to protest as they thought it went in.
It wouldn’t be the only time the Cougars got close, mere inches from tying the game up. In the waning minutes, Bailee LaFountain sent the ball towards the net only for it to hit the crossbar and go out of bounds.
If either, or both, went NCCS’ way the outcome may have been different, and the Cougars could be headed to play in the Final Four. Saturday the ball didn’t roll in their favor.
It could have been even worse without the stellar play of Cougar keeper Desiree DuBois. Often she came out of the box to halt an attack by Waterford-Halfmoon. Suprenant was quick to offer praise to his keeper.
“She’s been a big part of our team,” he said. “She always comes up with huge saves. She reads the ball so well. She knows when to catch it. She knows when to punch it. She is a phenomenal goalie and looking forward to having her for another year.”
The only goal DuBois would let get by her came in the 26th minute when Fordian Payton Galuski beat her on a breakaway to notch the only goal in the game.
Waterford would try to score more goals, outshooting NCCS 17-6, but DuBois came up with 14 saves on the night.
While a large portion of Cougars will come back next year, the team did say goodbye to seven seniors with the loss.
Suprenant wanted to make sure that no one on his team walked off the field with her head down.
“I just say that I’m proud and thank them for everything that they’ve done,” he said. “I talk to the seniors. It’s always hard when they’re leaving the field for the last time and let them know just how much they mean to Northeastern soccer and everything they’ve accomplished. They need to hold their heads up high because they played a heck of a game.”
NCCS finishes the season 12-7-1 overall, and 6-3-1 in the Northern Soccer League.
—
Waterford-Halfmoon 1, Northeastern Clinton 0
WFH 1 0 - 1
NCCS 0 0 - 0
First Half- 1, WFH, P. Galuski (A. Galuski), 26:11.
Shots- WFH 17-6
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 14. Atwood, WFH, 3.
