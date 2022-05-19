PLATTSBURGH — Northeastern Clinton’s golfers all had solid wins in their triumph over Plattsburgh High, led by Chase Latourneau at the No. 1 slot.
Latourneau carded the low score of the day, 42, to defeat Plattsburgh High’s Drew Knowles. Carter Fredette (48), Dawson Guay (52), Alain Juneau (57) and Maxx Rabideau (55) all won their matches for Northeastern as well.
Plattsburgh High’s Cohen Fitzwater won by a singles stroke, 46-47, over Ben Fredette to give the home team their only win at Bluff Point Golf Course. Fitzwater and Knowles tied for the team’s best score.
—
NCCS 5, PHS 1
No. 1- Latourneau (NCCS) def. Knowles, 42-46.
No. 2- Fitzwater (PHS) def. B. Fredette, 46-47.
No. 3- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. DeGrandpre, 48-54.
No. 4- Guay (NCCS) def. Hackett, 52-59.
No. 5- Juneau (NCCS) def. Insley, 57-67.
No. 6- Rabideau (NCCS) def. Trombley, 55-76.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.