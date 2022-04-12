NCCS downs Moriah, 7-1, for first win of season

CHAZY — The Cougars, who have had two one-run losses against Division I teams among their four losses to start the season, got into the win column against the Vikings, 7-1, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball Monday.
Lucas Hemingway went the distance for the pitching win as he allowed six hits, walked two and struck out 10. The defense behind Hemingway was flawless with no errors.
Losing pitcher Owen Nephew (10) and Joe Pelkey (3), who pitched the sixth, had 13 combined strikeouts.
“This was the most complete game we have played to this point,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “Our pitcher threw strikes, defense made plays and we were able to get some clutch hits.
“We still need to improve our plate approach as striking out 13 times is far too many. But, if we are going to look at this game as a complete picture, it is definitely an improvement and a step in the right direction. Hopefully, we can build on it moving forward.”
Jimmy Wells paced the Cougars offensively with three hits and Owen Ebersol had two, including a double.
NCCS held a slim 1-0 lead before scoring four times in the fourth to take a 5-0 advantage.
Chase McGinness and Kendrick Peters each had a double and single for Moriah. The Vikings broke Hemingway's shutout bid in the seventh on doubles by McGinness and Peters.
—
NCCS 7, Moriah 1
MCS 000 000 1 — 1 6 4
NCCS 100 402 X — 7 8 0
O. Nephew, Pelkey (6) and Pelkey, O. Nephew (6). Hemingway and LaBarge. WP- Hemingway. LP- O. Nephew. 2B- Valentine (MCS), McGinness (MCS), Peters (MCS), Ebersol (NCCS).
NON LEAGUE
BEEKMANTOWN 7
SARANAC 2
BEEKMANTOWN — Alix Perras started his first varsity game on the mound and got the pitching win, with his Eagles getting a 7-2 win over the Chiefs.
Beekmantown really started to take off in the second inning, scoring four runs, and never allowed Saranac to get close.
Robert Tetreault also came in as a relief pitcher for Perras, but truly shined at-bat, getting two doubles in the win and picked up two RBIs. Anthony Marion, Zach LaPier, Sam Bingel and Quinn Brandell each blasted two hits for the Eagles.
“Tetreault came in after Perras and was able to get outs for us. Andrew VanNatten came in and closed the game,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said.
For Saranac, Gabe Spaulding and Korbin Cranford each had a double, with Cranford securing two hits total. Justin Wing also had three base hits for the Chiefs.
“This was another hard fought battle for us and we need to keep improving every game to stay competitive,” Manney said.
—
Beekmantown 7, Saranac 2
BCS 042 001 X — 7 9 1
SCS 000 011 0 — 2 11 2
Faville, Cranford (5) and Wing. Perras, Tetreault (5), VanNatten (6) and Tetreault, Brandell (5). WP- Perras. LP- Faville. 2B- Spaulding (SCS), Cranford (SCS), Tetreault 2 (BCS).
TICONDEROGA 7
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
AUSABLE FORKS — Patriots coach Randy Douglas said that the Sentinels did a good job taking advantage of AuSable Valley’s four errors to pull off a close 7-6 win.
Ticonderoga’s Connor Yaw had eight strikeouts through the game, but Carter Perron was credited with the win for the Sentinels with six.
Despite the loss, both Nate Doner and David Butler hit a double for the Patriots.
“Overall, an exciting game to watch. Unfortunately, we gave up too many free bases with 14 walks on defense and we struck out 14 times on offense,” Douglas said.
“We have some work to do to clean up some physical and mental errors. We will learn from this game and we are capable of playing much better.”
—
Ticonderoga 7, AuSable Valley 6
TCS 011 003 2 — 7 2 1
AVCS 100 030 2 — 6 4 4
Yaw, Perron (5) and Crossman. Matilla, LaMountain (4) and Garcia. WP- Perron. LP- LaMountain. 2B- Doner (AVCS), Butler (AVCS).
