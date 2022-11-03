POTSDAM — Sometimes all it takes is one score to get the job done. That was the case Wednesday night, as Northeastern Clinton wouldn’t score the first goal of the match until the nine-minute mark of the second half. Yet 30 minutes later, they were dribbling the ball out, draining the clock, to secure a subregional victory.
After putting on an offensive barrage, controlling possession throughout the match and taking an impressive 24 shots, the game would only be decided by one score, coming off the foot of Cougars’ Bryn Hite.
While Hite was the one being hoisted onto her teammates shoulders at the end of the match for scoring the deciding goal, it was the defensive back-line and goalkeeper that were the unsung heroes of the match. The Golden Bears were limited to just four shots offensively with Cougars’ goalkeeper Desiree DuBois saving three, to secure the shutout.
The Cougars never trailed in the match, and eventually would take and hold onto the lead, but if not for an unbelievable first half save from DuBois they could have found themselves playing from behind.
For much of the first half, Northeastern Clinton kept the pressure on Canton; pushing the ball continuously into their zone and finding windows to fire shots on net. However, Canton goalkeeper Abigail Woodruff was up to the task, stopping eight shots in the half and keeping Northeastern Clinton off the board.
Yet late in the half, the Golden Bears found a way to flip the field and drove the ball deep into the box, preparing to chip the ball into the net past DuBois. However, the Cougar defenders converged to her aid and DuBois would make a terrific footsave to neutralize the opponent scoring threat.
“My defense played phenomenal. We basically cut everything down and were able to anticipate where the ball was going to go; not only just being able to clear it out, but being able to build up through our half backs, which then we were able to keep possession,” Cougars’ coach Tim Surprenant said. “Dezzy’s [DuBois] our rock of the defense.”
While the Cougars were forced to go to break empty-handed, they wouldn’t have to wait long into the second half for things to start breaking their way.
At the nine-minute mark of the second half, Northeastern Clinton’s Maddy Arno would find Hite, just outside to top of the box, who would soar the ball over the outstretched arm of a leaping Woodruff and into the back of the net.
“That goal was definitely big and there was a lot of pressure, because going into this game we knew the kind of team we were playing, but after we got that goal I felt like we settled in a lot more,” Hite said. “We played our game.”
Following the Hite score, the Golden Bears were forced to scramble to re-even the score. However, it was to no avail, as the seasoned Cougars knew how to put the game away by continuing to own possession.
“When we had opportunities to get the balls in the corner my girls had done that numerous times so they had a good idea of what to do at that point,” Surprenant said. “Defense was keeping the ball up the field, keeping possession of the ball or pinning them deep making them have to go 100 yards to try to score.”
When the clock struck zeroes, the season had come to an end for the 13-win Golden Bears. For the Cougars however, it was a brief moment of celebration before realizing that their job is yet to be finished.
With this subregional win, the Cougars advance themselves to NYSPHSAA Class C regionals where they will match up with the winner of Waterford-Halfmoon vs. Voorheesville Saturday, in Beekmantown.
“Momentum is everything as we get deeper into this tournament. We have to just continue to play our soccer,” Surprenant said. “We have to take it one game at a time; glad we got the win today and we’ll be preparing tonight for whoever wins down there.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 1, Canton 0
NCCS 0 1 — 1
CCS 0 0 — 0
Second Half- 1, NCCS, Hite (Arno), 9:12.
Shots- NCCS, 24-4.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 3. Woodruff, CCS, 16.
