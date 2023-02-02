CHAMPLAIN — Dominance knows no forms, but the Cougars showcase it.
With their 1118-1114 defeat of Central Square, Tuesday, NCCS completed a 14-0 regular season.
There were tense moments in their last contest as the Redhawks kept it close. But, NCCS showed the composure they’ve had all season and wrapped up the ADK High School Rifle League.
David LePage had the top scores for boys with a 268. James Cone had a personal best at 266.
On this co-ed rifle team, Holly Visconti had the highest score for the team with a 294.
Alex Cone and Cassidy Derosis contributed with 283 and 273, respectively
With their magical season over, it’s time for the playoffs. NCCS will now carry their undefeated record into play next weekend against both Beekmantown and Willsboro.
