CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars played with a steady confidence that their shot would go in, or someone would be ready to rebound the ball.
Having these multiple chances gave NCCS the ability to keep breathing room between them and Boquet Valley, as they won 67-47, Monday.
The Cougars were out of the gate quickly, rushing out to an early lead while working the ball both inside and outside of the paint. They fought through the zone the Griffins imposed with cuts or quick ball movement to find the open shooter.
The opposite could be said for Boquet Valley as the ball didn’t bounce the right way for them. Many points were left at the free throw line.
Both teams seemed to battle in which could make the most 3-pointers. Numerous players found themselves open beyond the arc and let it fly. The Cougars held the advantage in making them at 9-6.
NCCS’ Desiree Dubois couldn’t miss. She was often found lingering around the 3-point line and wouldn’t hesitate to take a shot, as she had a game high 31 points. Bailee LaFountain chipped in 18.
Abbey Schwoebel and Ella Lobdell continued their dynamic pairing, combining to score 31 points for the Griffins.
“The girls gave great effort on both ends of the floor tonight,” Cougars head coach Robb Garrand said. “ It was a great team win against a very talented Boquet team. We shared the ball well and improved tremendously on the boards. Boquet had strong outside shooting and played hard. I'm very proud of the many improvements we made tonight.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 67, Bouquet Valley 47
BV (47)
Pulsifer 1-0-3, Schoebel 6-3-17, Reynolds 1-0-2, Bisselle 1-0-3, Lobdell 6-0-14, Caputo 2-0-4, Denton 1-0-2, LaMotte 1-0-2. TOTALS: 19-3-47
NCCS (67)
Hite 1-0-2, LaFountain 7-2-18, Laci Roberts 1-0-2, Dubois 12-0-31, Racine 6-0-12, Richard 1-0-2. TOTALS: 28-2-67
Halftime- NCCS, 39-24
3 point goals- NCCS 9, BV 6
SETON CATHOLIC 30
KEENE 22
KEENE VALLEY — A tightly contested game saw the visiting Knights rally to defeat the Beavers, 30-22.
It could be called a defensive contest as both teams worked hard to create turnovers and to go on the fast break. Neither team found much success finding the bucket. The first half came to a close with a 12-8 lead for Keene.
Seton Catholic would only allow 10 points in the second half while mounting their comeback on the way to 22 points. The game stayed close throughout and wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter when the Knights began to pull away.
Grace Trombley led Seton Catholic with a team high 10 points. Charlotte Hughes chipped in nine.
Keene’s Haylie Buysse led all scorers with 11 points, while Lily Jones was a force in the paint with numerous rebounds.
“We are always happy to host Seton at KCS,” Keene head coach Joshua Whitney said. “They have an excellent program, are always well coached and have balanced scoring. The game was decided in the 4th quarter. Both teams gave maximum effort and Seton came out on top this evening.”
—
Seton Catholic 30, Keene 22
SC (30)
Hughes 5-1-9, Whalen 2-1-3, Trombley 5-0-10, Conti 1-0-2.
KCS (22)
Van Ness 0-2-2, Shambo 2-0-2, Lavallee, 0-0-0, Harmer 2-0-5, Buysse 6-1-11, Jones 1-0-2
Halftime- KCS, 12-8
3 points goals- KCS (1) Harmer
CROWN POINT 43
LAKE PLACID 30
CROWN POINT — Gabrielle Mazzotte had a double-double and the Panthers earned their first win of the season, defeating the Blue Bombers, 43-30.
It wouldn’t come easy either, as the game was close throughout. Crown Point rallied in the second half after being down 16-9 to get in the winning column.
Panthers head coach Chris Mazzotte called it cliché but said, “the Crown Point girls really won the game with a team effort.”
Gabrielle Mazzotte made the night memorable with her 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Crown Point. Riley Greenan added eight points to the winning cause.
Lake Placid’s Julia Crawford kept the contest close with her work on the boards while scoring a team high 10 points. Nadia Philip added seven.
“Trailing by 7 in the first half we were able to outscore Lake Placid in the second half and secure our first win of the season. It was not easy though as the game was close throughout,” Chris Mazzotte said. “We did a lot of great things tonight. The girls really fought for it, I am proud of them!”
—
Crown Point 43, Lake Placid 30
LP (30)
Smith 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 1-2-4, Phillip 3-1-7, Marvin 2-0-4, Crawford 5-0-10, Light 0-0-0, Jordan 1-0-2, Coursin, 1-0-3. TOTALS: 13-3-30
CP (43)
Thomas 3-0-6, Mazzotte 5-12-23, Duprey M. 2-0-4, Greenan 3-0-8, Lamonte 2-0-2, Thomsen 0-0-0, Duprey B. 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-12-43
Halftime- Lake Placid, 16-9
3 point goals- Lake Placid: (1) Coursin, Crown Point: (3) Greenan (2) Mazzotte (1)
BOLTON 68
FORT ANN 33
BOLTON — It was the freshman duo of Jadynn Egloff and Maillie Kelley that led the way for Eagles to cruise to a 68-33 victory over the Cardinals of Fort Ann.
Egloff and Kelley combined to score 45 points, at 25 and 20 points respectfully.
Bolton came out flying in the first half, and reached a double digit lead early in the game. If you turned away for just a second, you would miss the lead reaching double digits as the halftime score read 46-10 in favor of the host.
It wasn't even from beyond the arc that got the Eagles going. They continued to work the ball inside and couldn't miss the easy shot.
They pulled off the gas pedal as the second half started, as Fort Ann would outscore them 23-22 over the final two periods.
Angel Aratore led the Cardinals with nine points.
"In my absence Coach Gary Drake led the kids to a nice win heading into the rest of the week," Bolton head coach Luke Schweickert said.
—
Bolton 68, Fort Ann 33
FA (33)
Cody 2-0-5, Burch 1-0-2, Aratore 4-1-9, Freeburn 2-0-4, Wright 3-0-6, Hardy 2-0-4, Gadway 1-1-3. TOTALS: 15-2-33
BCS (68)
Egloff 12-1-25, Hubert 3-0-7, Pfau 2-0-6, LeBrecque 0-0-0, Huck 0-4-4, Kelley 7-6-20, Trowbridge 2-0-4, Figueroa 0-2-2, Moskov 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-13-68
Halftime- Bolton, 46-10
3 point goals- Fort Ann (1) Cody, Bolton (3) Pfau 2, Hubert 1.
SCHROON LAKE 62
HARTFORD 38
HARTFORD — The Wildcats hit the road Monday and cruised to a 62-38 victory over the host Tanagers.
Schroon Lake’s Brittany Mieras was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the court with five steals and five assists. She also had a game high 13 points.
Teammate Dakotah Cutting was a monster on the boards with 16 rebounds to go with five steals.
The Wildcats had a solid night on both ends of the court as shots continued to fall and the defense flustered Hartford. Before one could blink, the lead was double digits. Schroon Lake held a 36-18 halftime advantage and never looked back.
“We have 3 tough road games this week and that was a good start for us against a tough, scrappy Hartford team that would not go away,” Wildcats head coach Jeff Cutting said.
—
Schroon Lake 62, Hartford 38
SL (62)
D.Cutting 4-3-11, Timmer 0-3-3, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 1-0-3, Hartwell 2-0-4, K.Cutting 3-0-6, Baker 3-2-9, Mieras 6-0-13, Shaughnessy 5-0-11, DeZalia 0-0-0, Arnold 1-0-2. TOTALS: 25-8-62
HCS (38)
Nadean 1-1-3, Severance 3-0-9, Dunda -0-0-0, Wade 3-0-7, Johnson 5-0-13, Whaley 2-0-4, Lindridge 0-2-2. TOTALS: 14-3-38
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 36-18
3 point goals- Hartford (7) Severance 3, Johnson 3, Wade 1 SL (4) Phillips, Baker, Mieras, Shaughnessy
BOYS
BEEKMANTOWN 60
PERU 28
BEEKMANTOWN — The Nighthawks were unable to fly as the Eagles caged them, winning 60-28.
"Our press caused more turnovers early than you'd see on a dessert tray!" said Beekmantown coach Gary Castine. "I'd have hoped for more steals so we could get quick points, however, we still caused them early havoc and we had seven different players score in the first quarter."
The Eagles rushed out to a 14-0 lead, using the press to frustrate Peru. As the horn whistled the end of the first period, Beekmantown held a 23-8 advantage. The second quarter can only be described as Castine labeled it “ugly.” The period only saw a score of 6-3 in favor of the Eagles.
Even down 18, the Nighthawks continued to fight to get back into the game, but it would be for naught as the third quarter went the Eagles way, 19-12.
Josh Burgin led Beekmantown in the scoring column with a game high 16 points. Teammates Josh Sand and Nate Parliament contributed 10 and nine points, respectively.
Peru was led by Hunter Eagle with six points.
