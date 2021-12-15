NCCS boys, Plattsburgh girls skate away with wins

ROUSES POINT — Four different players scored goals Wednesday night as Northeastern Clinton held on for a 4-3 victory over Saranac Lake/Lake Placid in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys' hockey.
Owen Ebersole, Ryan Racine, Reid LaValley and Chase Letourneau all scored goals for the Cougars, with LaValley also getting two assists, and Alain Juneau made 20 saves to get the win in net.
Hugo Hobson, Noah Munn and Bailey Bartholomew tallied for SLP and Brayden Munn stopped 33 shots in goal.
“Reid LaValley was outstanding tonight and showed great leadership out there,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “And, Alain Juneau got his first varsity win in goal and made some big saves, especially in the second period.
“Everyone played for us and everyone played hard. It was a real good team win.”
The Cougars took an early lead on Ebersole's goal, but Hugo Hobson, with a short-handed goal, and Noah Munn then tallied later in the first to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage.
Juneau was key in the second stanza and NCCS was able to rally for a 3-2 edge on goals by Racine and LaValley.
Letourneau scored what proved to be a big goal for the Cougars midway through the third to put his team up by two.
SLP pulled Brayden Munn for an extra attacker in the final couple of minutes and got to within one on Bartholomew's goal with 1:03 left in regulation.
The Cougars, however, did a good job pinning SLP in its zone for the final minute of play.
—
NCCS 4, SLP 3
SLP 2 0 1 — 3
NCCS 1 2 1 — 4
First period- 1, NCCS, Ebersole (Simpson), 4:30. 2, SLP, Hobson shg (Darrah), 9:55. 3, SLP, No. Munn (Ni. Munn, Trembley), 15:15.
Second period- 4, NCCS, Racine (LaValley, Roberts), 3:56. 5, NCCS, LaValley (Johnston), 15:55.
Third period- 6, NCCS, Letourneau (Racine, LaValley), 9:43. 7, SLP, Bartholomew ppg (Ni. Munn, No. Munn), 15:57.
Shots on goal- NCCS, 37-23.
Saves- B. Munn, SLP, 33. Juneau, NCCS, 20.
GIRLS
PLATTSBURGH 9
BEEKMANTOWN 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets rode two hat tricks to a decisive victory over the Eagles.
Amaya Abellard opened the scoring for Plattsburgh just 43 seconds into the game, and the team didn’t look back, scoring three goals per period.
The goals include hat tricks from Ada Johnston and McKenzie Brown, with Amanda Vaughn and Rachel Madore each netting a goal of their own as well.
“It was a strong effort from two teams tonight; Beekmantown,even while facing heavy adversity, showed incredible class and hard work,” Plattsburgh coach Trevor Cameron said. “Our team is solid but we have so much more to explore and polish into the future.”
—
Plattsburgh 9, Beekmantown 0
BCS 0 0 0 — 0
PHS 3 3 3 — 9
First period- 1, PHS, Abellard (Phillips, Fine-Lease), 0:43. 2, PHS, Johnston (Kennedy), 2:46. 3, PHS, Vaughn (Amaya-Gutierrez, Madore), 7:58.
Second period- 4, PHS, Johnston, 3:04. 5, PHS, Brown (Fine-Lease, Campbell), 9:06. 6, PHS, Brown (Phillips), 12:03.
Third period- 7, PHS, Madore ppg (Vaughn), 0:25. 8, PHS, Johnston (Madore), 4:05. 9, PHS, Brown (Campbell), 4:58.
Shots on goal- PHS, 43-10.
Shots/Saves- PHS, Lebrun, 9-9; Barnett, 1-1. BCS, unavailable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.