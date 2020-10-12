CHAZY — The first goal of a game can be the most important for a number of reasons.
Blake Chevalier scored the lone marker in Northeastern Clinton's 1-0 win over Chazy in boys Northern Soccer League competition, Monday.
Chevalier's strike came with three seconds left on the clock before halftime on an assist from Reid LaValley.
The tally sent the Cougars into halftime with plenty of momentum and allowed for Northeastern Clinton to play their desired style in the second half.
That style featured what hockey enthusiasts would call the "chip and chase" strategy as the Cougars' stymied the Eagles' precise ground attack and kept any scoring chances from developing up the middle.
"We talk a lot about time management, and because we are not in great shape at this point in the season, we have to play a lot of those long balls to our speedy wingers and go from there," Northeastern Clinton coach Nick Trombley said.
"We talked a lot about breaking up their passes. Chazy is a skilled team on the ground, and that's where we try to slow them down. Both of their scoring opportunities toward the end of the first half were built up the middle."
Two of the Eagles' top scoring opportunities came off the foot of senior striker Riley Hansen.
With 6:32 remaining, Hansen fired a shot on net, which Cougars keeper John Bulson denied, and just over three minutes later, Bulson robbed Hansen again with an acrobatic save that kept the teams scoreless in the final moments of the half.
That all changed when Northeastern Clinton was awarded a corner kick, which resulted in Trombley pushing most of his guys up with 30 seconds to go before half.
"I thought we played well for most of the game," Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. "We made one big mistake, and NCCS punished us. That's what good teams do."
The Eagles nearly managed to clear the ball from danger, but the Cougars maintained possession from outside the 18-yard box and then worked their way forward again before Chevalier squeaked home a shot past Chazy keeper Zane Stevens who managed to dive and get a hand on the strike.
"We kind of just kept pressure there, and Reid gave me a good chip, and I buried it," Chevalier said. "The keeper got a little hand on it, but luckily it went in. I was nervous there for a second because I did not know if he was going to be able to deflect it wide."
Bulson finished with six saves to preserve the shoutout.
"The fact John was able to keep us in the game like he did and then we turned around and managed to help him just showed a lot of heart," Trombley said. "It does not matter how much time is left. There's always time to give an effort."
Stevens made five stops for the Eagles who generated some quality chances in the second half with free kicks into the box but never managed to net an equalizer.
"I was proud of the way we played in the second half," McAuliffe said. "To give up a goal at the end of the half like we did, I was pleased with the way we came back out and tried to compete.
"We generated lots of chances and were dangerous through good portions of the game but just were not able to finish."
Northeastern Clinton 1, Chazy 0
NCCS 1 0 — 1
Chazy 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, NCCS, Chevalier (R. LaValley), 39:57.
Shots- Chazy 8, Northeastern Clinton 6.
Saves- Bulson, NCCS, 6. Stevens, CCRS, 5.
