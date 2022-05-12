CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton took both sides of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis match against Lake Placid, Thursday.
Maggie Sample led the night for the girls side, with a win over Reagan Levitt of Lake Placid after taking the first set in a tiebreaker.
Cougars coach Harry McManus said that the match of the day was the No. 2 singles, when Dalila Purisic came back to win against Elsie Fitzsimmons, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
“She showed great resilience bouncing back after losing the first set to pull a comeback win against a great opponent,” he said.
The Blue Bombers then got on the board with the No. 3 singles match, when Melanie Megliorie defeated Jenna Pennington.
The Cougars then swept the girls doubles, with Laci Roberts and Callie Racine winning the No. 1 slot and Sydney Lemieux and Brynn Hite taking the No. 2.
For the boys, the first two singles matches went to Lake Placid, with Sonja Toishi and Tristan Spotts winning the No. 1 and 2, respectively.
Haven Dragoon then got the Cougars a win on Senior Night, in the No. 3 singles, after falling in the first set to Kenneth Lawless, then coming back to win the final two.
“Our experience paid off to pull out a nail-biter,” McManus said. “We were led by a comeback win, from senior Dragoon. He leaned on his experience, and it was awesome having the team stay with him late into the evening to secure the win when the match score was 2-2.”
Owen Roberts and Darren Dubois continued their hot streak in the No. 1 doubles, winning over Nash and Harrison Carlisto. The duo of Marcus Bedard and Blake Chevalier secured the No. 2 doubles spot for the Cougars.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 4, Lake Placid 1
Singles
No. 1- Sample (NCCS) def. R. Levitt, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
No. 2- Purisic (NCCS) def. Fitzsimmons, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3- Megliore (LP) def. Pennington, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Roberts/Racine (NCCS) def. Smith/Erickson, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Lemieux/Hite (NCCS) def. K. Levitt/Tyler
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 3, Lake Placid 2
Singles
No. 1- Toishi (LP) def. LaValley, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2- Spotts (LP) def. Deuso, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Dragoon (NCCS) def. Lawless, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Roberts/DuBois (NCCS) def. N. Carlisto/H. Carlisto, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2- Bedard/Chevalier (NCCS) def. Keal/Scanil, 6-2, 6-2.
WEDNESDAY
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4, BEEKMANTOWN 1
BEEKMANTOWN — The Cougars took every match against the Eagles, aside from the No. 2 doubles.
Reid LaValley led the day in the No. 1 singles, defeating Beekmantown’s Nate Sarnow. Lucas Deuso and Haven Dragoon grabbed the No. 2 and 3 spots, with the No. 3 being an exciting match against Sunny DeBella that Dragoon won in a tiebreaker.
Owen Roberts and Darren Dubois capped off the Cougars’ wins in the No. 1 doubles, after dropping the first set in a tiebreaker and coming back for the final two.
“It was a good battle at the No. 1 doubles spot, with the NCCS team losing its first set of the season but then won the second and third to remain undefeated,” Eagles coach Chuck Ko said.
Lucas Curilla and Dylan Brown won the No. 2 doubles match for Beekmantown’s lone win.
—
Boys
NCCS 4, Beekmantown 1
Singles
No. 1- LaValley (NCCS) def. Sarnow, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Deuso (NCCS) def. Magieria, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3- Dragoon (NCCS) def. DeBella, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- Roberts/Dubois (NCCS) def. B. Curilla/Conroy, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2- L. Curilla/Brown (BCS) def. Bedard/Chevalier, 6-0, 6-4.
