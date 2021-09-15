NCCS and Saranac draw, 0-0, in full night of soccer action

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton and Saranac battled it out through two halves and overtime in one of the most anticipated girls Northern Soccer League games of the season, Wednesday, but the game finished in a 0-0 draw.
“Saranac has been lighting up the scoreboard, and we knew we needed to play team defense,” NCCS coach Tim Suprenant said. “We were able to execute our game plan and shut out a very talented team.”
Desiree Dubois stopped 14 in net for the Cougars while Grace Damiani stopped six for the Chiefs, both earning shutouts.
“The girls played a smart game. however, we still need to improve,” Suprenant said. “Both teams played hard, and they will sleep well tonight.”
—
NCCS 0, Saranac 0 (OT)
SCS 0 0 0 — 0
NCCS 0 0 0 — 0
First half- No scoring.
Second half- No scoring.
Overtime- No scoring
Shots- Saranac, 16-6.
Saves- Dubois, NCCS, 14. Damiani, SCS, 6.
NAC 2
CHAZY 1
CHAZY — The matchup was tight, but the Bobcats ended up coming out on top, 2-1, over the Eagles in girls Northern Soccer League action, Wednesday.
The game started slow, with the first goal not coming until 21:10 into the first half when Mackenna LaBarge opened the scoring for the Bobcats off of an assist from Abigail Peryea.
Chazy’s Sam Gonyo evened up the score before the end of the first frame, converting an assist from Abby Huchro at 32:51.
The second half was similarly uneventful until Ashlyn Seguin put Northern Adirondack ahead for good at the 35:40 mark, assisted by Rhylee Poupore.
The Bobcats outshot Chazy 6-4. Tess Blair made four saves for the Eagles in the loss while Northern Adirondack’s Isabella Gilmore stopped 3 shots in the victory.
—
NAC 2, Chazy 1
NAC 1 1 — 2
Chazy 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, NAC, LaBarge (Peryea), 21:10. 2, C, Gonyo (Huchro), 32:51.
Second half- 3, NAC, Seguin (Poupore), 35:40.
Shots- NAC, 6-4.
Saves- Blair, C, 4. Gilmore, NAC, 3.
WILLSBORO 6
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 2
NORTH CREEK — Jenna Ford’s five-goal night put the Warriors on top over Johnsburg/Minerva
Ford opened the scoring in the first half, netting Willsboro’s first two goals before Lexi Nolette tallied her own goal before the end of the stanza.
In the second half, Ford didn’t let up, scoring three more goals before the 26 minute mark of the frame. Nolette also assisted on two of Ford’s goals.
Avery Bayse and Cassie Dunbar each scored once in the second half to get Johnsburg/Minerva on the board.
The Johnsburg/Minerva squad played the game with only nine players due to injury, Johnsburg/Minerva coach Candice Husson said.
—
Willsboro 6, Johnsburg/Minerva 2
WCS 3 3 — 6
J/M 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, WCS, Ford (Fine-Lease), 4:25. 2, WCS, Ford (Nolette), 18:33. 3, WCS, Nolette (Ford), 32:26.
Second half- 4, WCS, Ford (Lobdell), 11:56. 5, J/M, Bayse, 12:32. 6, WCS, Ford (Nolette), 22:55. 7, WCS, Ford, 25:36. 8, J/M, Dunbar, 30:24.
Shots- Lake Placid, 17-12.
Saves- Huffman, LP, 11. Name not available, TCS, 13.
KEENE 4
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 2
KEENE — Haylie Buysse’s four-goal night spurred the Beavers on to a 4-2 win over Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
Buysse scored all three goals in the first half, with her first two coming under a minute and a half apart at 6:49 and 8:09.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s Kayli Hayden brought her team within two before the end of the first half and R. Smith brought the team within one just under halfway through the second half, but that would be it for the squad.
Buysse rounded off her night with another goal 18:40 into the second frame.
—
Keene 4, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2
SL/N 1 1 — 2
KCS 3 1 — 4
First half- 1, KCS, Buysse (Morelli), 6:49. 2, KCS, Buysse (Van Ness), 8:09. 3, KCS, Buysse (Harmer), 20:11. 4, SL/N, K. Hayden (Cutting), 23:00.
Second half- 5, SL/N, R. Smith (Cutting), 17:00. 6, KCS, Buysse (Harmer), 18:40.
Shots- Keene, 21-14.
Saves- Blacksmith, KCS, 10. B. Mieras, SL/N, 3, A. Talarico, SL/N, 13.
TICONDEROGA 2
LAKE PLACID 1
LAKE PLACID — The Sentinels struck first and only needed one more goal to secure the win over the Blue Bombers.
Maddy Hubbard got things started for Ticonderoga 25:25 into the first half when she converted a penalty kick for the only goal of the frame.
In the second half, Lake Placid’s Darianna Patterson scored on a penalty kick of her own at the 27:20 mark, but Laura Zelig sealed the Sentinel win with her goal just over three minutes later.
—
Ticonderoga 2, Lake Placid 1
TCS 1 1 — 2
LP 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, TCS, Hubbard, PK, 25:25.
Second half- 2, LP, Dar. Patterson, PK, 27:20. 2, TCS, Zeling, 30:46.
Shots- Lake Placid, 17-12.
Saves- Huffman, LP, 11. Name not available, TCS, 13.
MORIAH 5
BOQUET VALLEY 0
WESTPORT — An Allie Huchro hat trick put the exclamation mark on a Viking rout of the Griffins.
Vylette Shaw opened the scoring for Moriah in the first half, and then Huchro went to work in the second.
All three of Huchro’s goals came in the final frame, with Amelia Kazlo and Dava Marcil each assisting on one, and Huchro scoring one unassisted.
Marcil was the only other goal scorer for the Vikings, netting a goal with 2:37 remaining.
Hannah Gaddor made six saves in the win in goal for Moriah while Ella Lobdell stopped 14 shots in the loss for Boquet Valley.
—
Moriah 5, Bouquet Valley 0
MCS 1 4 — 5
BV 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, MCS, Shaw (Towns), 18:50.
Second half- 2, MCS, Huchro (Kazlo), 2:47. 3, MCS, Huchro (Marcil), 18:09. 4, MCS, Huchro, 36:24. 5, MCS, Marcil (Baker), 37:23.
Shots- Moriah, 20-7.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 6. Lobdell, BV, 14.
BEEKMANTOWN 6
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARNAC LAKE — The Eagles had two-goal nights from both Grace McCasland and Kiera Regan en route to a decisive victory over the Red Storm.
McCasland’s first goal opened the scoring for Beekmantown, and the Eagles never really stopped, scoring three goals in each half to secure the win.
Aside from McCasland and Regan, Evelyn Roberts and Payton Parliamont each also scored one for Beekmantown.
Saranac Lake’s only goal came when Ayla Small converted on a Lydia Wamsganz pass 34:48 into the second half.
—
Beekmantown 6, Saranac Lake 1
BCS 3 3 — 6
SLCS 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, BCS, G. McCasland (Regan), 21:24. 2, BCS, E. Roberts (Whitney), 28:41. 3, BCS, K. Regan, 36:22.
Second half- 4, BCS, Parliamont (Whitney), 16:22. 5, BCS, G. McCasland (Parliamont), 24:16. 6, BCS, K. Regan, 32:14. 7, SLCS, A. Small (L. Wamsganz), 34:48.
Shots- Beekmantown, 29-4.
Saves- Scofield, BCS, 3. K. Goetz, SLCS, 20, A. Whitson, SLCS, 3.
PERU 3
PLATTSBURGH 1
PERU — A two-goal night from Hannah Meyers helped the Nighthawks down the Hornets.
Meyers opened the scoring in the 15th minute before assisting on Abby Bruce’s goal around eight minutes later.
“It was an overall good team effort led by Hannah Meyers,” Peru coach Bill Pafford said. “She had two great shots at key moments.”
Amaya Abe cut the Peru lead in half before the end of the first frame, converting on an Aubree Mulligan pass, but Meyers’ second goal of the game at 19:35 of the second half put the game away for good.
—
Peru 3, Plattsburgh 1
PHS 1 0 — 1
PCS 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, PCS, Meyers (Brown), 15:00. 2, PCS, Bruce (Meyers), 23:00. 3, PHS, Abe (Mulligan), 29:45.
Second half- 4, PCS, Meyers (Phillips), 19:35.
Shots- Peru, 8-5.
Saves- Hendrix, PCS, 4. Whalen, PHS, 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.