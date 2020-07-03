Zooming in to start unprecedented MLB summer camp amid virus

PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Lester H. Fessette of Plattsburgh, N.Y., passed away peacefully under hospice care while on an extended visit in Vero Beach, Fla. He was born on Jan. 10, 1931, in Beekmantown, N.Y., to William and Grace(Fredette) Fessette. He graduated from MAI in 1949. He was a well know…