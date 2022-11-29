Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 3 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Franklin, Eastern Clinton, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. In Vermont, Grand Isle County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 3 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&