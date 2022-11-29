EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press-Republican will have exclusive coverage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup from Former North Country resident Dominic Szambowski. Szambowski was a soccer standout in the early 1980’s with Plattsburgh State and later with the Lake Placid Express. He also served as the head women’s coach at North Country Community College in the Adirondacks. Szambowski went on to play professional in the Swiss Erste Liga and then onto Australia for more club soccer. A former Fourth Ward bartender in Plattsburgh, he first covered the Japan-Korea FIFA World Cup 2002 for the Press-Republican.
A native of London, England, Szambowski once again will be offering insights periodically over the next month for the Press-Republican on the immensely popular event from his base in Switzerland.
All Matchday 2 games have finished leaving many groups finely poised as they go into the final games. The top two teams in each group progress to the knock-out Round of 16.
The final group games will kick of simultaneously to avoid any shenanigans. In the Spanish World Cup in 1982, the Disgrace of Gijon occurred when West Germany played out a 1-0 defeat of Austria — the score line sending both teams through at the expense of Morocco.
Here is a list of the groups with the points thus far and the next matchups. The top two teams in each group advance.
Group A
Ecuador vs. Senegal
Netherlands vs. Qatar
Netherlands 4
Ecuador 4
Senegal 3
Qatar 0
Qatar were eliminated early.
“Everything we’ve done will be useless — we just need to win” said Ecuador’s Argentinian coach Gustavo Alfaro ahead of the Senegal clash. Ecuador last reached the Round of 16 in 2006.
Netherlands need to win or draw to qualify. They can still qualify if they lose, provided Ecuador beats Senegal. Ecuadorian Captain Enner Valencia has grabbed 3 goals, but has a bad knee and is 50/50 to make the game.
“I hope to make it” he told the waiting press corps.
Group B
Wales vs. England
Iran vs. USA
England 4
Iran 3
USA 2
Wales 1
The Iran-USA game is a politically spiced affair after last weekend’s US Soccer Federation’s media posts. Featuring the flags of both countries – they left out the Islamic Republic badge in the middle of the flag. This was in deference to the female led protests that have been happening In Iran since the fall.
For the USA a win takes them through. Anything else and they are home.
England will qualify with a win or draw or, depending on goal difference, even a defeat. Wales must win 4-0 against England to have any chance of progressing. That is unlikely with England winning the last six games in what will be their 104th meeting.
Group C
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
Poland vs. Argentina
Poland 4
Argentina 3
Saudi Arabia 3
Mexico 1
Two superstars duke it out in the Poland-Argentina clash.
Lewandowski atoned for his penalty miss against Mexico with his first ever World Cup goal in the defeat of the Saudis. Messi grabbed a penalty in the first game, but his side were sensationally beaten by Saudi Arabia 2-1. In the second game, his blast helped ease Argentina through against the Mexicans. Afterwards Messi said, “the World Cup starts here for Argentina.”
Okay, are you ready for this? (and many thanks to the FIFA + website):
Poland will be through with a win or a draw but would be knocked out by a defeat coupled with a Saudi Arabia victory. If Poland lose and Saudi Arabia draw, the two teams will have to be separated by goal difference. If Poland loses and Mexico wins, the Poles fate will also be decided on goal difference. Argentina must win to be sure of progressing, while a draw would be enough if Mexico and Saudi Arabia also draw. However, a draw coupled with a Saudi Arabia victory would see Argentina knocked out, and a draw coupled with a Mexico win takes the group to goal difference. Argentina is out if they lose.
Group D
Tunisia vs. France
Australia vs. Denmark
France 6
Australia 3
Denmark 1
Tunisia 1
France are through and its “winner takes all” from the Australia vs Denmark clash. Australia’s only 3rd ever World Cup win against Tunisia on Saturday may have turned things around for the Socceroos, but Denmark should prevail.
Group E
Costa Rica vs. Germany
Japan vs. Spain
Spain 4
Japan 3
Costa Rica 3
Germany 1
Die Mannschaft of Germany have failed to win their first two games and are bottom of the group. Niclas Fullkrug’s late effort earned Germany a draw against Spain after they were stunned by Japan in the opening game
Spain will qualify for the Round of 16 with a win or a draw. Japan can go through with victory against Spain. Goal difference scenarios will work in overtime in this one.
Group F
Canada vs. Morocco
Croatia vs. Belgium
Croatia 4
Morocco 4
Belgium 3
Canada 0
Croatia should progress as striker Andrej Karamaric is on fire as they blasted Canada 4-1 to send them home. Now comes a showdown with Belgium. Morocco could then sneak through if they win or draw.
Group G
Serbia vs. Switzerland
Cameroon vs. Brazil
Brazil 6
Switzerland 3
Cameroon 1
Serbia 1
Brazil are through. Switzerland will qualify if they beat Serbia, with a draw alright if Cameroon doesn’t beat Brazil.
Neymar is injured and was missing for the Swiss game last night as Brazil won with a late goal after dominating. Brazil missed injured Neymar with Brazil coach Tite citing his “creative power” as the key to winning.
Four years ago, the Swiss slid past Serbia to get into the Round of 16 with both goal scorers (Xhaka and Shaqiri) making eagle celebrations in reference to the Albania flag and their Kosovan roots. This set off angry protests in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. Serbia held a thriller 3-3 draw against Cameroon but can still qualify.
Group H
Korea vs. Portugal
Ghana vs. Uruguay
Portugal 6
Ghana 3
Korea 1
Uruguay 1
Portugal is into the Round of 16. Ghana lost in dramatic style in the opening game 3-2 vs. Portugal, but beat Korea 3-2 to recover goal difference. Disappointing Uruguay has an outside chance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.