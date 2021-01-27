Whitecaps take down Riveters as NWHL bubble season continues in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — National Women’s Hockey League action continued in the 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena Tuesday.
The abbreviated bubble season saw matchups from Minnesota and the Metropolitan Riveters, as well as Toronto and Boston.
Details on the Toronto/Boston matchup were not available at press time.
MINNESOTA 1
METROPOLITAN 0
A tight matchup appeared to be heading to overtime before Minnesota Whitecap Haley Mack decided she had other plans.
Mack, with assists from Meghan Lorence and Sydney Baldwin, scored on the powerplay for Minnesota with 10 seconds remaining in the game to beat the Metropolitan Riveters, 1-0.
Whitecap goalie Amanda Leveille stopped 38 Riveter shots en route to her shutout, while Riveter Sonjia Shelly stopped 37 shots in her loss.
—
Minnesota 1, Metropolitan 0
Minnesota Whitecaps 0 0 1 — 1
Metropolitan Riveters 0 0 0 — 0
First period- No score.
Second period- No score
Third period- 1, Minn., Mack (Lorence, Baldwin), 19:50.
Shots- Metropolitan, 38-37.
Saves- Leveillle, Minn., 38. Shelly, Metro., 37.
