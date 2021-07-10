Upcoming UFC card guaranteed to deliver excitement

Today, the UFC will hold possibly the biggest trilogy in the organization’s history, between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, a series that is currently 1-1.
UFC 264 will take place in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
McGregor is the sport’s biggest star, hands down, and was the first “Champ Champ” in UFC history, simultaneously holding the organization’s Featherweight and Lightweight titles. Poirier is currently the No. 1-ranked Lightweight in the UFC, and was previously the Interim Lightweight Champion, but failed to unify the belt in 2019 when Lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov choked him out in the third round.
For some background, both McGregor and Poirier have knocked each other out, McGregor winning first in 2014, and Poirier winning the rematch earlier this year at UFC 257. The two were responsible for handing each other their first knockout losses.
This fight is huge, as any McGregor fight is, but it shouldn’t just be huge because of the Irish superstar. MMA should be as huge as other mainstream sports, but the bitter truth is that it just isn’t.
It’s a hard and expensive sport to get into. You have to know the ins and outs of every aspect of mixed martial arts, or take the time to learn it, or else you will get bored after certain fights.
Grappling matches are hard to get into for casual fans because instead of someone being knocked or choked out, one fighter is usually just dominating on the ground without any “real” action happening. That’s a big reason why those in attendance tend to boo any time a fight is stuck in the clinch or on the ground for too long.
A referee can stand up these fighters, which usually results in cheers, but as long as one fighter is keeping busy and the other is defending intelligently, he or she can’t, and shouldn’t.
Along with having to learn all the details of fighting, MMA is more expensive than any other sport.
For the UFC, to watch pay-per-views, you need a subscription to ESPN+, which costs $5.99 a month, or you can save with a $60 annual subscription. On top of that, you need to pay $70 each time you want to buy a PPV, which is typically once or twice a month.
However, on the other hand, with an ESPN subscription, there are free UFC Fight Nights that typically have strong headliners, but not strong enough cards to warrant a $70 price tag.
For example, the first event of 2021 was between former Featherweight champion Max Holloway and contender Calvin Kattar. The fight was a one-sided massacre, with Holloway putting on one of the best performances of the year, and landing 447 total strikes to Kattar’s 134.
And that fight was free. It was available on ESPN+ but also on ABC, so even more viewers could experience a UFC fight, without having to pay for anything. If the UFC did more events like that, more people would casually put it on like any other sporting event. But, because you have to buy it, casual viewers are less likely to tune in.
So, why should people care? Well for one, the sport is beautiful. Not beautiful in the way that fighters can get seriously injured, but beautiful in the techniques of the different fighting styles and the stories that can come out of fights.
Seeing a jiu jitsu specialist fight a master striker, is one example of an exciting matchup, to see which style will come out on top. After all, that is what the UFC was first based upon.
Although most fighters now are more well-rounded, meaning that they have experience in every aspect of mixed martial arts, certain fighters definitely lean toward a certain style. On this weekend’s card, the co-main event is a Welterweight bout between karate expert and striker Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu specialist Gilbert Burns.
Second, these fighters dedicate their lives to the sport, and they should be recognized for that. The UFC has brought this sport into the mainstream and erased that early label of mixed martial arts being “human cockfighting.”
So, if you’re wondering what the appeal of MMA is, check out a card, and 264 would be the perfect opportunity to do that, as you’d be seeing the sport’s superstar in his first trilogy fight, looking for redemption over possibly one of the best boxers in the UFC.
Along with that, the classic stylistic matchup between Thompson and Burns, rising star “Suga'' Sean O’Malley, the return of jiu jistu black belt Ryan Hall, and the guaranteed banger at 170 pounds between Niko Price and Michel Pereira are all some things to look forward to. And if you didn’t know, the preliminary fights are free on ESPN+.
And there will probably be a few knockouts, and even if there isn’t, it’ll be one of the most exciting cards of the year so far.
