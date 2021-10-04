Plattsburgh State falls to New Paltz

NEW PALTZ — The Plattsburgh State men's soccer team suffered a 2-0 setback in a SUNYAC road match against New Paltz on Saturday afternoon at South Turf Field.

Neither team generated much offense in the first half, with shots even at 2-2 in the first 45:00 of play with neither team scoring.

New Paltz struck quickly in the second half to take a 1-0 lead. Papis Konate played a ball ahead from near midfield and Philip Varner ran onto the ball in the top left of the 18-yard box. Varner collected the ball, made a move towards the net, and finished with a shot into the lower-right corner.

Yusif Okine had a scoring chance for Plattsburgh State in the 61st minute, but his shot hit the right post and the score remained 1-0.

The Hawks extended their lead to 2-0 in the 73rd minute when Gino Mazzella dribbled into the left side of the 18-yard box and scored with a right-footed shot inside the left post. Ryan Stevens was credited with the assist.

Plattsburgh State outshot New Paltz 10-9 for the match, but was unable to solve the Hawks' goalkeeper, Marc DePasquale, who earned the shut-out victory.

First-year goalkeeper Teddy Healy, who is 3-6-1 on the season, made seven saves for Plattsburgh State.

Plattsburgh State next hosts Buffalo State for a SUNYAC match at 4 p.m. on Friday. 

New Paltz 2, Plattsburgh 1

Plattsburgh     0 0 — 0

New Paltz 0 2  — 2

First half- No scoring. 

Second half- 1, NP, Varner (Konate), 4:50. 2, NP, Mazella (Stevens), 27:37. 

Shots- PSU , 10-9.

Saves- Healy, PSU, 7. DePasquale, NP, 9.

