Plattsburgh State falls to New Paltz

NEW PALTZ — The Plattsburgh State men's soccer team suffered a 2-0 setback in a SUNYAC road match against New Paltz on Saturday afternoon at South Turf Field.
Neither team generated much offense in the first half, with shots even at 2-2 in the first 45:00 of play with neither team scoring.
New Paltz struck quickly in the second half to take a 1-0 lead. Papis Konate played a ball ahead from near midfield and Philip Varner ran onto the ball in the top left of the 18-yard box. Varner collected the ball, made a move towards the net, and finished with a shot into the lower-right corner.
Yusif Okine had a scoring chance for Plattsburgh State in the 61st minute, but his shot hit the right post and the score remained 1-0.
The Hawks extended their lead to 2-0 in the 73rd minute when Gino Mazzella dribbled into the left side of the 18-yard box and scored with a right-footed shot inside the left post. Ryan Stevens was credited with the assist.
Plattsburgh State outshot New Paltz 10-9 for the match, but was unable to solve the Hawks' goalkeeper, Marc DePasquale, who earned the shut-out victory.
First-year goalkeeper Teddy Healy, who is 3-6-1 on the season, made seven saves for Plattsburgh State.
Plattsburgh State next hosts Buffalo State for a SUNYAC match at 4 p.m. on Friday.
—
New Paltz 2, Plattsburgh 1
Plattsburgh 0 0 — 0
New Paltz 0 2 — 2
First half- No scoring.
Second half- 1, NP, Varner (Konate), 4:50. 2, NP, Mazella (Stevens), 27:37.
Shots- PSU , 10-9.
Saves- Healy, PSU, 7. DePasquale, NP, 9.
