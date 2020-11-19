NHL Reverse Retro Rankings

The NHL and Adidas had some fun and released new alternate jerseys Monday for every team in the league.
The Reverse Retro look has stirred up a lot of conversation in the hockey world, and it's been a lot of fun in a time where we don't have hockey just yet.
Sports Editor Joey LaFranca and Staff Writer Ben Watson took free time outside of the office to put their rankings together just for fun.
See what you think and if you agree or disagree with their takes. You can reach out to both of them on Twitter @JoeyLaFranca and @BenWatsonPR.
Joey's Rankings
No. 1
Columbus Blue Jackets
The logo pops, the red is awesome and the white brings it all together. This is just a perfect color combo on a real lively jersey. The navy blue works excellent at the bottom. Top notch.
No. 2
Tampa Bay Lightning
You might think this jersey is a bit plain, but honestly, that’s what makes it great. A nice blue paired up with a crisp white makes for a great color scheme. Dare I say it’s electric?
No. 3
New Jersey Devils
Merry Christmas! To a certain extent, the Christmas color scheme the Devils have is super strange, but I’m all for embracing it. It’s so odd that it works perfectly.
No. 4
Calgary Flames
Who in their right mind doesn’t think a horse-dragon breathing fire out of its nostrils isn’t awesome? The primarily black jersey makes the logo pop. I can feel the heat.
No. 5
Washington Capitals
I’d rock this jersey on July 4 all day long. I didn’t like this logo when it first appeared years ago, but now that it’s paired with a red and blue color scheme, I’m all for it.
No. 6
Arizona Coyotes
This is bold. I like what’s going on with the purple, the coyote is great and the cactuses at the bottom are perfect. It’s different, and different is good.
No. 7
Minnesota Wild
Are you kidding me? The Wild logo with the North Stars colors? That’s wild and a great decision. Only thing better would have been more green and yellow.
No. 8
New York Rangers
This is an awesome decision to bring back Lady Liberty. My only thought is maybe they could’ve incorporated more white instead of all that navy blue? It’s a very dark uniform.
No. 9
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings should always wear purple and gold. The fact this isn’t their primary jersey is a crime. Big fan of this sweater. Time to ditch the black and white jerseys of today and go back to this.
No. 10
Montreal Canadiens
It’s hard to beat the jersey Montreal has now, but this is a good look. It’s classy, which isn’t a surprise with the Canadiens. Quality design with little to complain about.
No. 11
Buffalo Sabres
This nearly made the top 10, but there’s one issue. Why did we have to write Buffalo across the bottom? Otherwise, this is a sharp, clean looking jersey with a nice color scheme.
No. 12
Vegas Golden Knights
Honestly, it’s kind of hard to have a retro jersey when your organization has existed since only 2017, but this works. It’s a good look with the interlocking swords.
No. 13
Florida Panthers
If Florida was smart, the organization would make this its primary jersey and not its reverse retro. Nothing like a fierce panther looking like it’ll jump at you.
No. 14
Colorado Avalanche
This is a nice jersey, but people give it too much credit. It gets all the love because people associate it with the Quebec Nordiques. No doubt it’s a clean look, though.
No. 15
Edmonton Oilers
I look at this one and have nothing really bad to say. Throwback to the ‘80s, which is cool. Clean look, but I’d argue it’s too safe. Might be lacking some creativity.
No. 16
Toronto Maple Leafs
I’m a sucker for any jersey that’s blue. But why do we have the gray sleeves? Give me white sleeves, and this jersey pops. Still a nice look. Could have been even nicer, though.
No. 17
Carolina Hurricanes
I respect that they went with the tribute to the Hartford Whalers here. In general, however, I’m not really a fan of the jersey. Points for the tribute angle, though.
No. 18
San Jose Sharks
I would have preferred to see the jersey be more teal and black, but the fact gray is the primary color hurts its cause. Who doesn’t love that shark logo, though? I feel bad for that hockey stick.
No. 19
Vancouver Canucks
I don’t mind it, but I’m not jumping out of my seat in excitement over it. The color scheme is decent, but it’s nothing special. The white separating the blue and green works well.
No. 20
Winnipeg Jets
There’s no energy with this sweater. I like the color combo of blue and black, but not in this scenario. Give me some more razzle dazzle.
No. 21
Boston Bruins
Am I looking at a hockey jersey, or am I looking at the sun? This could have been balanced out a bit more with some black, but I understand the look the Bruins were going for.
No. 22
St. Louis Blues
Too much happening here. Did McDonald's and Burger King agree to co-sponsor a hockey uniform with their restaurant colors? It’s wild, but it’s a little too wild for my taste.
No. 23
Philadelphia Flyers
When I see this, I just think of every other Flyers jersey I’ve seen. I do like how the primary color is orange, but I don’t like what’s happening with the sleeves. I wonder how Gritty feels about the jersey.
No. 24
New York Islanders
Look, it’s not a bad sweater, but the Islanders basically just made the blue on their current jersey darker and called it a day. Where’s the fisherman logo? I’m not mad. I’m just disappointed.
No. 25
Pittsburgh Penguins
Where’s the Penguin? I need the Penguin. I also don’t like reading things diagonally, and there’s not enough color going on. Give me more black and yellow. Wiz Khalifa would agree.
No. 26
Anaheim Ducks
In all honesty, this is a really tacky look, but I appreciate it. It’s a little wacky. Who doesn’t like seeing a very odd looking cartoon duck, wearing a jersey, on a jersey?
No. 27
Ottawa Senators
There’s not enough fun when I look at this. I just see a big red jersey with a 2-D Senators logo. Just not what I’m looking for. It’s not the worst look, though.
No. 28
Chicago Blackhawks
The current jersey Chicago has is the best hockey jersey in the NHL. You have a lot to live up to when making an alternate jersey, and this one doesn’t cut the mustard.
No. 29
Nashville Predators
This looks too much like their current jersey. Not enough change. Could be better. Not going to waste much time critiquing this one. Also, too much yellow.
No. 30
Dallas Stars
I’m left wanting more. There’s no color. Also what team is this? The Dallas lettering is too small, and the word Stars is invisible. Thank goodness the green star is there.
No. 31
Detroit Red Wings
This is just a practice jersey the way I see it. There’s nothing appealing. I feel like I’m looking at a cloudy day. At least Detroit will be prepared for scrimmages.
Ben's Rankings
No. 1
Los Angeles Kings
This jersey takes one of the team’s strongest jersey template/logo combinations in its history and combines it with the team’s strongest color scheme in its history. I’m struggling to think of a reason that this shouldn’t be their permanent home jersey.
No. 2
Tampa Bay Lightning
Everything good about the Lightning’s early 2000s jerseys and the colors of their current jerseys are combined here to great effect.
No. 3
Columbus Blue Jackets
I never knew I would want a red Blue Jackets jersey so bad. Doesn’t work so well with the name, but the colors and nice touches referencing their original jerseys make it my July 4th jersey choice.
No. 4
Arizona Coyotes
This jersey is just pure, LSD-laced insanity, and I love it for that reason alone. The team had done some popular “Kachina” style throwbacks in recent years, so it makes sense that they would continue in that vein.
No. 5
New Jersey Devils
Whenever the Devils have thrown back to their old red/white/green uniforms, it’s always looked slick, and this is no different. Using green as the primary color of the jersey was a bit of a risk, but I think it paid off.
No. 6
Montreal Canadiens
The one I’m legally required to have in my top 10. As a Habs fan, seeing a blue jersey for only the second time in franchise history, and the first time since 1909-10, is pretty cool. Sure it’s not the most exciting thing design-wise, but if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.
No. 7
Buffalo Sabres
I’m a sucker for the Sabres’ particular shades of blue and yellow, and they work well here. I only wish the “Goathead” Buffalo logo on the shoulder patch was the logo on the front of the jersey instead.
No. 8
Minnesota Wild
This is honestly how I think throwbacks to a team from the same town/state but part of a different organization should be done. The simplified Minnesota Wild logo changed to Minnesota North Stars colors looks great.
No. 9
Florida Panthers
I will forever prefer the older panther crest to the weird, shield panther they have moved to in recent years, so this is great. I especially like the white that added into the old design.
No. 10
Calgary Flames
Seeing one of my favorite third jerseys from the late 90s/early 2000s make a return, with a few minor changes, made me very happy.
No. 11
New York Rangers
The “Lady Liberty” logo is something many fans from around the NHL have been waiting for for some time, but I think the jersey around it could have been better. The blue needed more red and white elements breaking it up.
No. 12
Washington Capitals
As someone who loved watching Alex Ovechkin during his first few years in the league, seeing the “Screaming Eagle” make a return has me excited. And it works even better with the team’s modern color scheme.
No. 13
Vegas Golden Knights
Considering a team that has been around for three seasons isn’t exactly going to have a retro jersey to “reverse,” I thought it was a fun call by Adidas to pay tribute to the jersey of an old minor league team, the Las Vegas Thunder. That jersey template with the Golden Knights’ color scheme and secondary logo makes for a solid jersey.
No. 14
Carolina Hurricanes
I’m honestly just a sucker for Whalers jerseys. Nothing else to see here.
No. 15
Anaheim Ducks
The jersey has a cartoon duck bursting through a sheet of ice on the front, and an almost Comic Sans-like font for the name and number on the back. The jersey is full team chaos, and I love it.
No. 16
Colorado Avalanche
At least the Hurricanes had the tact to just bring the Whalers jersey back wholesale. The Nordiques jersey is undoubtedly a classic, but it just feels wrong with Avs colors.
No. 17
St. Louis Blues
This may be my pro-red-jersey bias showing, but I like that the Blues tried something they hadn’t done before by going with a red jersey. Is it amazing? No, but I have a soft spot for garish jerseys.
No. 18
Nashville Predators
I always like the switch the Preds made to Yellow/White for their home and aways, so I was glad they incorporated their home yellow here, while also bringing back one of the cooler shoulder patches in the league.
No. 19
Ottawa Senators
Any jersey with clean, simple lines and striping will generally do it for me, I’m a Habs fan. Pairing that up with their old 2-D Senators head that the team made a return to this year, and you have a solid uni.
No. 20
Edmonton Oilers
A nice throwback to their '80s styles with a much nicer orange than the highlighter orange of their main jerseys.
No. 21
Vancouver Canucks
Overall it's an interesting throwback to an often forgotten Canucks jersey of the early 2000s, but the missed opportunities? The Skate jersey? The “V”?
No. 22
Pittsburgh Penguins
A diagonal wordmark on the front of a jersey has been done god knows how many times by other teams, and, unless you’re the Rangers, it rarely works.
No. 23
Philadelphia Flyers
This is a clean jersey, but Adidas picked quite possibly the most boring of the Flyers past jerseys to play off of. Nothing wrong here, just nothing all that right.
No. 24
Boston Bruins
I personally love the simplified “Spoked-B” logo they have on the front of this jersey, but why the yellow? So, so much yellow.
No. 25
Toronto Maple Leafs
For the most part, I like this jersey. It’s all lost in the leaf crest on the front. If they had used the jersey template they did but with their normal home logo on it, it could have been great.
No. 26
San Jose Sharks
A return to the Sharks older primary logo was quite welcome, but a return of gray to their color scheme was not.
No. 27
Winnipeg Jets
I really don’t know how they made this classic jersey template look so bad. Why does anybody ever think gray is a good primary color for a jersey?
No. 28
Dallas Stars
I love the old Star jersey template they used, but the color choices were way off. You can barely read the “Dallas Stars” in the logo because everything is so white.
No. 29
New York Islanders
Adidas really said “Hey, can I copy your homework?” and the Islanders front office said, “Sure, just don’t make it look obvious.”
No. 30
Chicago Blackhawks
Not bad, just uninspired. Might be partially due to the fact that the Hawks have been in at least a half dozen outdoor games, and retro Chicago jerseys are already very played out.
No. 31
Detroit Red Wings
This jersey is bad and you should feel bad Adidas. No Original Six team had all that many different templates you could “Reverse Retro,” but literally anything would have been better than throwing some silvery-gray stripes on an all-white jersey and calling it a day.
