MLB looks to shorter doubleheaders to ease scheduling chaos

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain, heavy at times, early. Then clearing overnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain, heavy at times, early. Then clearing overnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.