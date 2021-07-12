Pro sports are a funny thing.
In the grand scheme of it, there’s nothing that makes the players on your favorite team a Yankee or Patriot or Canadien in their DNA.
When it comes down to it, they’re just a bunch of pro athletes who got drafted, signed or traded for, and a lot of them who are on any given pro team one season won’t be the next.
But, if your favorite team is run halfway decently, a core group will emerge where maybe not all, but most of the guys will stick around for a while.
That was where my Canadiens were at this year.
Certainly not the strongest core in the world; they did finish 18th overall in the regular season.
But a core group nonetheless. A bunch of guys who had gone to war with and for each other over the last few years, and had made a lot of Habs fans fall in love with the group.
But they had nothing to show for it.
And with one of Montreal’s biggest offseasons in years about to play out, with many guys maybe not coming back next year, the group decided to push Montreal the farthest it’s gone in almost 30 years.
A dominant defensive performance by Phillip Danault. A sneaky good offensive performance in a fourth line role by Joel Armia, who also helped Phil dominate on the penalty kill. A gutsy performance from Brendan Gallagher, one of the longest-tenured Habs on the team, despite really only having one functioning hand for most of the run, among other injuries.
And, of course, the all-world performance by Carey Price, who most had written off after his unremarkable, injury-hampered regular season.
They were a team who nobody expected to make it out of the first round, and who looked dead to rights in that round when they were down 3-1 in the series against Toronto.
But then they decided, “Nah, screw that.”
And then they just went and rode that comeback energy to a Cup Final berth.
Was how they got there perfect?
No, probably not.
They relied heavily on Carey being Carey and on a lot of opportunistic goals from all over the lineup.
But was it fun? Hell yes.
There’s been a lot more “so the regular season really means nothing, huh?” sentiment on hockey Twitter this year than I remember seeing in years past.
And I’ve just been wondering where everybody else has been, because I realized that years ago.
Back in 2010 and 2014 when the Habs made it to Eastern Conference finals before losing to Philadelphia and the Rangers, respectively, I remember thinking, “So we have to watch another 82 games just for them to MAYBE get this far again?”
And I clung to the memories of those 2010 and 2014 runs as the team had quite a few off years recently, because, unlike older generations of Habs fans, that was the best I had ever seen.
And playoff memories like those runs are what I watch hockey for, really.
So, though I would obviously have preferred it go the other way in the Cup Final, there’s no way I can be mad at this run.
Whether it be Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s OT goal to force a Game 7 in the Toronto series, Cole Caufield’s pass to Tyler Toffoli to sweep Winnipeg in overtime or Arturri Lehkonen’s one-timer goal to beat Vegas and send the Habs to the Cup Final on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, I’ll have the highlights playing in my head for years to come.
But I’m happiest for my grandfather, Mac, who’s in his 80s, who called me before he went to the decisive Game 6 against Vegas and said, “I never thought I’d live to see them get this far again.”
And, for the cherry on top, he got to attend the first Stanley Cup Final game ever held in the Bell Centre.
Hopefully, with the experience that guys like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield got these playoffs, he might get to see another.
For me, my grandpa, Habs fans everywhere and the entire city of Montreal, I sure hope so.
