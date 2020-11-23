Joey's Sports Corner: Why I turned off a college football game

So I was flipping through the channels Saturday night and got to the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State college football game and decided to watch.
I'd say I watched most of the first quarter and a bit of the second.
A thought came across my mind near the end of the first quarter.
"Wow, there are a lot of fans at this game."
Every now and then, the cameras showed the crowd, and I kept thinking the same thing after I made my initial observation.
About two minutes into the second quarter, I turned the game off.
I don't mean to sound dramatic, but maybe this serves a purpose.
I was sickened by what I saw, and this had nothing to do with the game itself.
Here we are in 2020, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and all that it brings to our lives on a daily basis, and there are a reported 22,700 people attending this game.
I know I am not the first person to say this, and I will not be the last, but there does not need to be 22,700 people at a college football game right now.
COVID-19 numbers are skyrocketing around the country, and this was a perfect example of spitting in the face of a pandemic that has killed over a million people around the globe.
The estimated capacity at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is 80,126, so the stadium was filled at a bit more than 25% of that.
You could point fingers in many directions as to why this is allowed, and I am not going to go on about whom or what exactly those fingers could point at because we are all smart people and can all think of a few reasons.
If you need help pinpointing a reason, just think about those pieces of paper we put in our wallets.
And as for all the fans who attended the game the Sooners won 41-13, nobody forced them to go. They made the choice to go, and they fully had the right to do so.
The optic of what I saw Saturday, however, was too much for me to continue watching.
Maybe I am the only person to have this reaction, but maybe I am not.
Maybe not one spectator that night will be affected by COVID-19, but there's no way to know with this unpredictable virus.
Just remember, this is the same virus that is preventing some student-athletes in the North Country from competing in the sports they love.
One main strategy well known that health experts have stressed as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is limiting group gatherings.
Yes, the capacity at the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State game was limited, but I would not consider 22,700 people a limited gathering.
This game has not been the only one that has showcased a rather large crowd, but it was the one that made me think and reflect on things.
I thought about how local football players in Section VII never had the chance to play this fall, but here I was not only watching a football game on television but also 22,700 people in attendance.
Attendance for local interscholastic sports featured a two-spectator limit, and this was the correct decision in regard to COVID-19 protocols.
Section VII did an excellent job this fall putting on a sports season safely and effectively, but can the same be said for what happened in Oklahoma, Saturday?
I'd say no.
It's one thing to hold a sporting event at any level, whether it's professional, college or high school, but packing in more than 20,000 people in one place at the same time goes against everything we have been hearing from health professionals since the pandemic struck.
The fight against COVID-19 has been a ruthless battle, and it's a fight we are still in now.
It's going to take a group effort for us as a community, region, state and country to rally together and rid ourselves of this virus.
Sooner or later, we all need to get on the same page.
