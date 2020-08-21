Joey's Sports Corner: Unwritten rules of baseball mean nothing

The people upset at San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. for swinging at a 3-0 pitch with the bases loaded and his team already up 10-3 in the eighth inning need to relax.
They are probably already worked up from yelling at young kids to get off their lawns, anyways, so they probably need a breather.
The unwritten rules in baseball are long gone and don't carry any weight in today's game.
For those unaware of what happened a couple nights ago between the Padres and the Texas Rangers, here's the deal.
San Diego's bats were clicking all night and already established a seven-run lead entering the eighth inning.
The Padres proceeded to load the bases against Rangers pitcher Juan Nicasio after a single and two walks.
That set the stage for Tatis Jr. who worked the count to 3-0 and then blasted a grand slam to right-center field.
Texas skipper Chris Woodward was visibly livid that the rising San Diego star had the audacity to swing 3-0 with his team already up seven runs.
Woodward later went on to tell the media he did not like what happened.
And Woodward's displeasure was emphasized after Tatis Jr. rounded the bases and new Rangers reliever Ian Gibaut threw his first pitch behind the Padres' Manny Machado in the following at-bat.
Classy move, Texas.
So after the game, in addition to the minor fireworks on the field and Woodward's comments, San Diego manager Jayce Tingler did not defend Tatis Jr.
Instead, Tingler essentially took the side of the Rangers and called the 3-0 swing a "learning opportunity" for Tatis Jr., which completely seemed to throw his own player under the bus.
There's so much to dissect with this situation.
Let's be clear before we go any further.
Tatis Jr. did nothing wrong.
In today's baseball, a seven-run lead in the eighth inning is not insurmountable. The balls are wound tighter, and we know baseballs are flying out of stadiums more than they ever have before.
On top of that, the players are just flat out stronger than they used to be when these unwritten rules had a prominent role in the game.
There's nothing wrong with providing a little extra insurance.
And if you disagree and believe what Tatis Jr. did was incorrect, think about this.
What if Tatis Jr., for the sake of not running up the score, takes that 3-0 pitch and then proceeds to strikeout or fail to bring any runs in?
What if his team fails to score in the inning?
OK, that's fine.
But were the Rangers going to return the favor and not try and have competitive at-bats and try and cut into the deficit and get back in the game?
Highly unlikely.
The bottom line is you keep competing until the game is over.
There's 27 outs in a nine-inning baseball game. Unless there's a mercy rule, you play until the game is over with maximum effort.
You don't take it easy on a team and allow them a chance to get back in the game.
These are the big leagues, and these are grown men playing.
If we were talking about a Little League game, that's a whole other conversation, but we are not in this scenario.
And here's a thought for Texas and any of its pitchers.
If you don't want someone swinging at a 3-0 fastball, throw a curve and make the batter look silly.
But that's not what the Rangers elected to do, and they paid the consequence.
Tatis Jr. has nothing to apologize for.
The fact a baseball player is being looked down upon by some for hitting a grand slam is asinine.
If you want to swing 3-0, swing 3-0.
The unwritten rules of baseball used to mean something, but ultimately, they are unwritten and no longer have a purpose in professional baseball.
