Joey's Sports Corner: True commitment needed if MLB season continues

If this Major League Baseball season moves forward, albeit a bit odd, everyone involved needs to buckle down and be disciplined.
MLB is not operating in a bubble, unlike the NBA and NHL, which means the risk of contracting COVID-19 is much higher.
Even when adhering to proper health and safety guidelines, the novel coronavirus can’t be ruled out.
With that in mind, all members of various teams’ traveling parties need to exhibit extra precaution and can’t have any missteps.
If you want to argue that additional efforts to assure safety are not necessary, look at the situation that developed with the Miami Marlins over the past nine days.
Since July 27, there were 21 members of the Miami travelling party, including at least 18 players, who contracted COVID-19.
Questions as to how this happened as well as many rumors developed.
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter explained the outbreak by saying various members of the Marlins had a false sense of security in regard to the virus and became too lax about various forms of social distancing.
If one thing is certain, you can't have a false sense of security when living in a pandemic.
It does not matter if you are a baseball player or just working a regular Monday through Friday job.
You have to be attentive.
Think about the aftermath of the Miami outbreak.
The Marlins missed a week's worth of games and were just cleared to resume their schedule Tuesday.
Multiple teams had their schedule's impacted by the Miami dilemma.
An already very odd MLB season continues to get more and more complicated as teams now will have seven-inning twinbills polluting their seasons just to get as many games in as possible.
The MLB is essentially having to make up the season schedule as it goes now, which is not the greatest of looks.
We also have the St. Louis Cardinals dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak of their own that has seen seven players and six staff members test positive.
So just when we thought we were out of the woods with the Marlins getting back to play, the Cardinals seem to be on a similar and unfortunate path.
When the baseball season started up, we all knew with no bubble in play that various players, coaches and other staff members would test positive for COVID-19.
But having a false sense of security like Miami claimed to have had is unacceptable.
A mindset like that makes an already difficult situation even worse and puts the season in jeopardy.
Baseball fans want to see the season continue.
There will be an asterisk next to the 2020 campaign, but you can argue that the asterisk is there because this season may be more challenging than any other, certainly in a physical manner but even more importantly in a mental manner.
The mental mindset players must have to march through this season will need to be stronger than ever before.
And at the end of the day, this season will be different, but seeing the regular season completed and a World Series champion crowned is what we want.
But we can't have undisciplined teams and players affecting others trying to do their part to fight through the season.
The responsible ones should not pay the consequences of others' irresponsible actions.
