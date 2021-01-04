Joey's Sports Corner: Pederson's QB decision shows lack of integrity

Imagine being a football player battling for three quarters and knowing your team has a chance to win a football game.
Got that?
Now imagine your coach making a personnel decision that is a slap in the face to your efforts that, for all purposes, loses the game.
You don't have to imagine any of this if you were a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night.
With his team behind by just three points entering the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team, Eagles coach Doug Pederson benched his starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and played backup Nate Sudfeld.
Sudfeld proceeded to be anything but productive as he completed just five of 12 passes for a grand total of 32 yards to go along with throwing an ugly interception and being sacked twice for a combined loss of 21 yards.
Washington took advantage of Pederson's decision and pulled out a 20-14 win en route to clinching the NFC East title.
The story of quarterback Alex Smith, who has overcome a gruesome leg injury with a remarkable recovery, as well as head coach Ron Rivera, who battled cancer this season, leading Washington to a division championship is remarkable.
But let's put that aside for a second and discuss something else.
What was Pederson thinking?
After the game, he said that Sudfeld had been with the organization for four years and that he deserved some time to play.
OK, Doug. That's your tale. I'll sit on mine.
For three quarters, Philadelphia battled and had a chance to win, but Pederson pulled the plug on his own team when he put Sudfeld in.
Hurts played a pretty good game through three quarters, accounting for both of the Eagles' scores with two rushing touchdowns, but Pederson went to Sudfeld.
An easy explanation that would excuse this decision could be Pederson wanted to see Sudfeld play a quarter and evaluate his other quarterback.
But wouldn't you want Hurts, who certainly seems like he has a much more likely future with Philadelphia, out there and seeing what he can do in crunch time?
Even if Hurts stayed in the game, there's no guarantee he would have led his team to a win, but regardless, Sudfeld had no business being in there.
Surely, Sudfeld wanted to win, but he did not give his team nearly as much of a shot to do so as Hurts would have.
The biggest loser of this divisional clash is Pederson who put a player in Sudfeld out on the field and set him up to fail. No good coach puts a player in a position to fail, but that's exactly what Pederson did.
It's hard to believe Hurts feels too great about being benched, and if you are a member of the Eagles or a potential free agent considering playing for Philadelphia, how are you feeling about being part of this team and being coached by Pederson?
I can tell you one group of people certainly not feeling great about Pederson and the Eagles, and that's the New York Giants.
After beating the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the day, the Giants would have won the division had the Eagles topped Washington.
You can argue New York fans have no leg to stand on when complaining about this since they could have controlled their own destiny had they won just one more game this season, but there's still an optic that's hard to get past.
Philadelphia did not owe the Giants anything, but there's something to be said about having some integrity when playing a game that has playoff implications even if it's not for you.
Pederson's team had already been eliminated from playoff contention but was playing a team who needed to win to clinch the NFC East.
Many teams have been in the scenario the Eagles were in, having nothing to play for other than pride, and put on a much better showing.
Watching the fourth quarter unfold was almost unreal, and the commentary from NBC's Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth reinforced what everyone else was thinking as they both could not believe what Pederson was doing and were laughing at the decision making.
Longtime head coach and former Philadelphia player Herm Edwards once famously said, "You play to win the game."
Clearly, Pederson does not believe in that motto.
