Joey's Sports Corner: Harden trade turns Brooklyn into Broadway

On a day the NHL began its season, the NBA stole the spotlight.
The Brooklyn Nets may not have the biggest fan base like some of the other teams in the region they're in like the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, but they have now become the biggest storyline.
That's right, a bigger story line than what they were when the season began and even after the latest drama surrounding Kyrie Irving and his absence from the Nets.
Nothing is official just yet since the NBA needs to approve all trades, but James Harden is set to join Brooklyn and create a three-headed scoring monster the league has never seen before with Irving and Kevin Durant.
It's no secret Harden wanted out of the Houston Rockets organization, and he voiced this before the season began and said he wanted to go to Brooklyn.
Now he's bound for the Big Apple thanks to a four-team trade, which included plenty of players and tons of draft picks.
For the Nets, they now have Harden but will have to part ways with young core players who helped make Brooklyn the powerhouse it is today in Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen.
In addition, the Nets' Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs are on the move as well as a potential of eight total draft picks.
This shows Brooklyn has put all the money on the table and is in win-now mode, and while some could say this is a desperate move that could be a total bust, the reward was more appealing than the risk for the Nets and general manager Sean Marks.
The deal really picked up steam following Harden's post-game presser Tuesday night when he told reporters that the Rockets were "just not good enough," after a 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the end, Brooklyn now has Harden, the Cleveland Cavaliers have Allen and Prince, the Indiana Pacers have LeVert and the Rockets have Kurucs.
The Rockets also got Victor Oladipo from the Pacers and Dante Exum from the Cavaliers in addition to four first-round picks and four first-round swaps.
Honestly, not a bad trade for the Rockets.
They get rid of Harden who was proving to be a headache, and while they lose a lot of star power, Oladipo will see a ton of minutes, and Exum and Kurucs should have a spot in their rotation.
You could argue all the draft picks they received may be the largest win of them all for the Rockets, and that's one of the biggest talking points of this trade.
If the Nets don't win a title with Durant, Harden and, hopefully, Irving, they will have jeopardized their future and come up empty in the present.
But on the flip side, if Brooklyn can capture a title the next couple years, the trade will be worth it.
This is why the Nets may not have the biggest fan base, but they are without a doubt the biggest story line and the team to pay attention to the most in the NBA right now.
And if that's not enough, the ongoing saga as to why Irving has missed Brooklyn's last five games due to "personal reasons" only adds fuel to the fire.
At first, many thought Irving's absence was due a silent protest in reference to his displeasure with the the events at the nation's capitol Jan. 6, and while this still could be a reason, other factors have come into play, including a video of Irving being seen maskless at what is believed to be a family member's birthday party in recent days.
As recent as Tuesday night while the Nets were playing the Denver Nuggets, Irving took part in a video-call launch party on Zoom for Tahanie Aboushi, a Democratic candidate for Manhattan district attorney, which led to even more questions about why Irving is not playing basketball.
Maybe this trade took place as a way to lure Irving back to the Nets, or maybe this trade was made because the Nets know Irving is not coming back and is finished with basketball.
Either way, with Harden now in the mix and if you were not paying attention before, Brooklyn has put the NBA world on notice.
