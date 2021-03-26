Joseph Girard III is wired to play basketball this time of year.
The bigger the game, the better he likes it. There’s the crowd-pleasing deep 3-pointers, the deft ballhandling, the swagger and the energy, the intensity. He’s been that way forever, it seems.
Saturday night, the stage gets even bigger for the former Glens Falls star. Syracuse’s sophomore point guard and his Orange teammates square off with No. 2 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis.
The game, set for a 9:55 p.m. tipoff, will be broadcast on TBS as well as live streaming services.
“I love playing these kind of games, when every game gets bigger,” Girard said in a phone interview.
Noting that Syracuse, seeded 11th in the Midwest Region, is historically dangerous as a double-digit seed, Girard added: “You know what they say about ‘Cuse in March. You just lock in more, get more focused. You know it’s different, there’s a different edge to it.”
Girard has a different edge, too, and others have picked up on it.
In a recent Syracuse.com Q&A podcast interview by Mike Waters, former Syracuse star Eric Devendorf offered an observation of Girard, saying he “feeds off” the energy of the crowd.
“He hit a shot from the logo (vs. West Virginia on Sunday) and the crowd went crazy,” Devendorf said. “It felt like it was 20,000 people in the Dome.
“I think he likes that,” he added. “He likes the pressure. He likes the challenge. It’s tournament time. We talked about the crowd, he’s feeding off that. And we need that. We need him going forward.”
Girard is coming off back-to-back 12-point efforts in Syracuse’s first two tournament wins, over San Diego State and West Virginia. The latter was a 75-72 victory on Sunday that put the Orange (18-9) in the Sweet 16 for the third time in five seasons.
“We’re all playing our best basketball at the right time,” said the 6-foot-1 Girard, who is averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and three rebounds per game. “I feel like I’m at my best, my most confident.
