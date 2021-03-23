AP sources: NWHL adding 7th team by expanding to Montreal

Gary Wiepert, File/AP PhotoIn this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, file photo, National Women's Hockey League All-Star players take time for a "selfie" before an all-star game at Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. The National Women’s Hockey League is adding a seventh team by expanding into Montreal next season, two people with direct knowledge of the league’s board of governors’ approved plan told The Associated Press. The people spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak for the NWHL. League spokesman, Paul Krotz, would only say the NWHL had "nothing to report regarding season seven expansion,” in an email sent late Monday, March 22, 2021.