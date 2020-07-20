2016 World Cup of Hockey provides lessons for NHL restart

Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP, FileIn this Sept. 29, 2016 file photo, Canada's Sidney Crosby hoists the trophy following his team's victory over Europe in the World Cup of Hockey finals, in Toronto. The closest comparison to the NHL's summer restart is the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Following a lengthy, unscheduled break because of a pandemic, teams have just two weeks of camp at home before traveling to Toronto or Edmonton for one exhibition game ahead of real competition.“It’s very similar to that,” Crosby said. “You kind of have a short, abbreviated training camp and then you’re right into it. You’ve got to be ready, but you also have to understand that you’ve just got to get better with every game."