PLATTSBURGH — Cards lined the shelves and memorabilia covered the walls. All eyes, however, were focused on the middle of the room.
NASCAR Cup driver Corey Lajoie and Bruin Brown were busy opening a pack of cards to see what was inside.
“Bruin’s cool man,” Lajoie said. “We ripped some cards open and you got a couple of decent ones. Yeah, so that was actually my first card opening.
“I want to call it a box opening, so it was cool to share that with Bruin. Hopefully that’s an experience he can remember for a long time.”
Bruin, 8, with his parents Brayden and Danielle, sat at a table and eagerly looked through the decks he had. Lajoie opened the case and packs safely so no bends or tears happened to the cards.
Bruin got many numbered cards, including ones featuring Aric Almirola and one Jimmie Johnson card.
“Today was totally awesome,” Bruin said. “It was fun and awesome. I got a couple of cards that I like, but the whole deck is my favorite.”
Bruin’s family found out he won a contest hosted by The Card Shop, Sunday. Danielle said while he was reserved in the store, he was an energetic ball and really excited running around the house when he found out.
The contest started roughly a month ago where people signed up for a drawing to happen.
“It’s totally free,” The Card Shop owner Toby Trombley said. “We didn’t charge them anything. I mean, like the box was around 400 bucks. We wanted to give the experience to a kid.”
“That was our big thing. We didn’t want to make any money off of it. Corey didn’t charge us anything. So we figured we’d just pass that along.”
It’s a common theme for Trombley, to want to give back to the Plattsburgh community and give people something enjoyable to do.
Opening during the height of COVID, in early 2020, Trombley’s shop found instant success at its location on Clinton Street.
Trombley said they quickly outgrew that location and moved to its current location in the Plattsburgh Plaza in December 2022.
He already has plans to expand.
“Hopefully we’re going to expand on the next building here pretty quick and start doing some birthday parties and little events and stuff like that,” Trombley said. “So that’s our main focus. Keep going forward.”
Bruin and his family will most certainly be watching the transformation. His dad, Brayden, said they regularly make trips to The Card Shop.
That’s actually how the Browns learned about the contest. During one trip to the shop, Brayden said Bruin and he saw the signup sheet and signed up.
“There were about 50 [signups],” Trombley said. “So it was pretty good odds. I mean, I figured we might get a little bit more, but 50 is not a bad number for something like that.
NASCAR is not the most popular sport but it’s a cool sport. Obviously, it’s not the top. If we had Patrick Mahomes here, we would have thousands of people sign up.”
Mahomes was a regular feature during Lajoie’s visit.
Mainly due to Lajoie getting a Patrick Mahomes’ Kaboom card, which Lajoe was told was pretty good, it may have started to turn him into a card collector.
“I’m starting to just listen to my buddies that are in the card game but more so I’m just kind of fascinated by the whole business,” Lajoie said.
Lajoie was in Plattsburgh to pay a visit to Schluter Systems, his primary sponsor in NASCAR. As the series is set to race in New Hampshire, Sunday, he was able to make his third visit to Plattsburgh.
“It’s Employee Appreciation Day over at Schluter Systems,” Lajoie said. “We’ve done it the last couple of years and it tends to get bigger and bigger and it’s kind of on the way to Loudoun, NH.
“We had a busy trip. We made sure we fly in here a day earlier and get the actual race car here so all the boys can see how we’re the forward-facing kind of brand and ambassador for the products.”
Trombley works at Schluter and a connection was made.
“It’s great that we were afforded the opportunity you know,” Trombley said. “That’s Schulter giving back to the community, and us being able to give something back as well, capitalizing on the situation.
“We want this place to be a community center because we don’t want you to just come in and buy stuff to be able to come in and join the experience, something they can’t do by themselves.”
Having Lajoie come by The Card Shop was, as Trombley said, the first of many such events he has planned.
“Hopefully, working with some sports teams,” he said. “I have reached out to the Canadiens and am still waiting to hear back.
“Hopefully we can cycle some players in there now. We’ve thought about getting the Plattsburgh State hockey team here just for the kids to come and meet. I mean, it’s a cool experience for kids. So that’s what we’re focusing on. It’s just trying to do outreach and stuff like that.”
