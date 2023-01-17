KEENE VALLEY — Even though the Blue Bombers trailed by seven points at half, they were able to dig deep in the second half to overcome the deficit and lead a comeback victory on the road to top the Beavers Friday, 37-32.
“Lake Placid did an excellent job with their inside-out offense this evening and their size proved too much to overcome in the end,” Keene coach Joshua Whitney said. “It was a fun Friday; a close matchup for the spectators.”
In the first half Keene was able to open themselves up a 21-14 lead. However, Lake Placid’s Nadia Philip scored a game-high 20 points to help her team surge from behind for the win.
Marley Harmer was stretching the floor nicely for Keene throughout, knocking down three, three-pointers and Lily Jones impressed on the glass as well, posting a whopping 18 rebounds. Yet it wouldn’t be enough to stave off Lake Placid’s second half resurgent effort in the loss.
Lake Placid 37, Keene 32
Lake Placid (37)
Smith 1-0-2, Philip 8-3-20, Crawford 4-1-9, Coursen 2-0-6. TOTALS: 15-4-37.
Keene (32)
Van Ness 1-1-3, Lavallee 0-1-1, Harmer 4-0-11, Buysse 4-1-9, Jones 1-3-5, 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-6-32.
Halftime- KCS, 21-14.
3-point field goals- Lake Placid (3) Coursen 2, Philip. Keene (4) Harmer 3, Buysse.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 39
Wells 18
INDIAN LAKE — The Orangewere the ones putting the squeeze on, Friday night at home, as they drubbed the visiting Indian, 39-18.
“Wells always plays hard, they are a well coached team that is very young; the final score isn’t indicative of how close the game was played,” said Orange coach Eric McCauliffe. “We were able to get a balanced attack tonight with some key players stepping up to make plays when we needed them.”
While Indian Lake/Long Lake only held a slim, 18-6, lead at the half, Charlotte Liddle scored eight points in the third quarter to help pull away and secure the victory; Olivia Zumpano led the team with 11 points while Haylie Puterko and Liddle would each follow her with eight points a piece. Kaitlyn Cannan would also prove crucial in the victory, tallying 11 rebounds and seven blocks.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 39, Wells 18
Wells (18)
Welch 3-0-6, Allen 1-1-3, Hamm 0-0-0, Ki. Bly 1-0-2, Dwyer 0-0-0, Ko. Bly 3-0-6, Wright 0-1-1, Johnson 0-0-0. TOTALS: 8-2-16.
Indian Lake/Long Lake (39)
Zumpano 5-0-11, Vaughn 0-0-0, Sotomayor 0-0-0, Hample 1-1-3, Cannan 2-1-5, Strader 0-0-0, Sandiford 1-1-4, Puterko 3-2-8, Liddle 3-0-8. TOTALS: 15-5-39.
Halftime- IL/LL, 18-6.
3-point field goals- Indian Lake/Long Lake (4) Liddle 2, Sandiford, Zumpano.
BOYS
Boquet Valley 55
Remsen 50
ELIZABETHTOWN — Boquet Valley was able to survive a tough non-conference test at home Friday night, as after being tied at halftime they were able to pull away in the second half to top Remsen, 55-50.
“This was a high energy game with a tough section 3 team in Remsen. In the fourth both teams were trading good defensive stands and both struggled to score, with a combined 4 field goals for the fourth quarter,” said Griffins coach Colby Pulsifer.
The game went to the half tied, 33-33, and would stay that way up until late in the fourth quarter, as both teams again found themselves even at 47 a piece. However, Griffins’ Bode Buehler would nail a three-pointer with 2:50 remaining in the contest to put the team up three. Remsen responded with a three of their own with less than 20-seconds left to cut the deficit to one, but Boquet Valley was able to hit their free throws down the stretch to close the game out.
Maddox Rice would put on a stellar scoring display in the victory, leading the Griffins with 19 points; Jackson Hooper and Ben Burdo would also finish in double-digits, as Hopper would score 12 points followed by Burdo’s 10.
Boquet Valley 55, Remsen 50
Remsen (50)
Staskoski 5-1-13, Helmer 5-0-12, Hollenbeck 1-0-2, Jones 4-5-13, Jordan 0-0-0, Helmer 2-0-4, Becker 3-0-6. TOTALS: 20-6-50.
Boquet Valley (55)
Wekin 0-0-0, Hooper 5-2-12, Burdo 4-0-10, Liberi 0-0-0, Buehler 3-0-9, Gay 1-0-2, Furman 0-0-0, Rice 5-7-19, Egglefield 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-9-55.
Halftime- TIED, 33-33.
3-point field goals- Remsen (4). Boquet Valley (8).
THURSDAY
Northern Adirondack 66
Plattsburgh 60
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats and Hornets went down to the wire Thursday night in Ellenburg, as both teams traded punches down the stretch in what was a highly competitive affair. However, the Bobcats would pull away late to hand the Hornets their tenth loss of the season.
The Bobcats had built an early, 17-8, lead, but the visiting Hornets kept composure and midway through the second quarter took a 20-18 lead.The Hornets then went on a 16-1 run and extended their lead to 24-18 before the Bobcat offense woke up late in the second quarter. The Bobcats scored 13 points in under three minutes to end the half to take a 31-28 lead into the break.
The third quarter was seemingly controlled by Northern Adirondack, as they came out of intermission and outscored Plattsburgh, 19-9, to take a, 50-37, lead going into the final quarter. Halfway through the fourth the Hornets had cut the lead back down to six and with just over two minutes to play had shrunk the lead to just two. That was as close as the visitors would come, as Northern Adirondack held on down the stretch for a 66-60 victory.
“I’m happy for our boys. They played as well as they could’ve and I’m just happy we had enough in the tank to finish out on top tonight,” said Bobcats’ coach Nate Bilow. “Harold Carter and Austin Lambert certainly both had their best games this season. Lucky for us they both did it on the same night and that helped us immensely and Calvin [Magoon] played well too. When you can get that many guys contributing, it’s going to lead to good things for the team.”
Northern Adirondack 66, Plattsburgh 60
Plattsburgh (60)
Phillips 3-4-11, Filosca 2-5-9, Hartmann 4-5-13, Sorrell 0-0-0, O’Neal 1-0-2, Rodriguez 2-7-11, Laravia 0-0-0, Williams 6-2-14, VanArman 0-0-0, Fitzwater 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-23-60.
Northern Adirondack (66)
Taylor 0-0-0, Lagree 0-0-0, B.Boulrice 6-3-16, Lambert 5-1-14, Damour 1-0-2, M.Boulrice 3-4-10, Magoon 5-3-13, Carter 5-1-11, Benware 0-0-0. TOTALS: 25-12-66.
Halftime- NACS, 31-28.
3-point field goals- Plattsburgh (1) Phillips. Northern Adirondack (4) Lambert 3, B. Boulrice.
