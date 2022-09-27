PLATTSBURGH — MacKenna LaBarge and Abby Peryea accounted for a goal and assist each in the first half on Tuesday to lead the Northern Adirondack girls to a 3-0 win over Seton Catholic in Northern Soccer League play.
Alexis McDonald added a second-half goal for the Bobcats, with the assist going to Emma Spoor.
Hallie Gilmore posted the shutout in net for NAC with six saves. Allisyn Johnston stopped seven shots for the Knights.
“This was a hard-fought game by both teams and, unfortunately, we were not able to capitalize on the opportunities that we had,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Seton Catholic 0
NACS 2 1 — 3
SC 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, NAC, LaBarge (Peryea), 9:53. 2, NAC, Peryea (LaBarge), 15:56.
Second half- 3, NAC, A. McDonald (Spoor), 22:47.
Shots- NAC, 10-6.
Saves- H. Gilmore, NAC, 6. Johnston, SC, 7.
BEEKMANTOWN 2
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Grace McCasland and Evelyn Roberts scored second-half goals to give the Eagles their win over the Patriots.
Payton Parliament assisted on McCasland’s goal at the 8:44 mark and McCasland on Roberts’ tally at 25:33.
Meegan Burdo turned away eight shots in posting the shutout and Katie Rondeau made 10 saves for AuSable Valley.
“This was the first varsity goal for senior Evelyn Roberts,” Beekmantown coach Jon Chapman said.
“AuSable Valley missed a penalty kick midway through the first half. This was a tight and very well-played game by both teams. Burdo and Rondeau each had several great saves.”
—
Beekmantown 2, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS 0 0 — 0
BCS 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, BCS, Grace McCasland (Parliament), 8:44. 2, BCS, Roberts (McCasland), 25:33.
Shots- Beekmantown, 16-13.
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 8. Rondeau, AVCS, 10.
SARANAC 5
PLATTSBURGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets made it interesting for the Chiefs.
Saranac jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half on two goals by Aislyn Liberty and one from Sydney Myers.
But two goals by Amaya Abellard later in the opening half brought Plattsburgh to within, 3-2, after 40 minutes.
It stayed that way until Myers’ second goal of the game helped seal the verdict for the Chiefs with 14:20 left in regulation.
Olivia Davis then finished off the scoring for Saranac with two minutes remaining.
—
Saranac 5, Plattsburgh 2
SCS 3 2 - 5
PHS 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, SCS, Liberty (Ducatte), 10:30. 2, SCS, Liberty (Ducatte), 11:35. 3, SCS, Myers, 21:10. 4, PHS, Abellard (Miller), 23:50. 5, PHS, Abellard (Hewson), 26:50.
Second half- 6, SCS, Myers, 25:40. 7, SCS, Davis (Hamel), 38:00.
Shots- Saranac, 18-8.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 4. McCormick, PHS, 11.
Northeastern clinton 3
Peru 0
PERU — Bailee Lafountain’s goal at 13:08 of the first half would prove to be all the scoring the Cougars would need against the Nighthawks.
But Maddy Arno applied the insurance with two goals within a three-minute span in the second half.
Desiree DuBois recorded the shutout with four saves.
“NCCS is a tough team and played really well,” Peru coach William Pafford said. “Lafountain is a tough player to defend and DuBois is a great keeper.
“We played a lot better this time around and continue to build. I’m really proud of the fight we have been showing as we enter the second half of the season. Maddie Swyers and Elise Beauharnois played a great game on the defensive side of the ball for us.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 3, Peru 0
NCCS 1 2 — 3
PCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, NCCS, Lafountain (Surprenant), 13:08.
Second half- 2, NCCS, Arno (Lafountain), 20:35. 3, NCCS, Arno (Roberts), 23:09.
Shots- NCCS, 15-4.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 4. Corrow, PCS, 12.
KEENE 1
WILLSBORO 0
WILLSBORO — Haylie Buysse’s goal just 6:59 into the first half was the only scoring in the game.
Pia Morrelli picked up the assist on the game-winner.
Abby Bruno kept the Warriors in the game by making 12 saves.
“Keene was able to punch a goal in early and then it was a closely-contested game after that,” Willsboro coach Justin Drinkwine said. “Both teams were able to withstand pressure from the opposing teams’ offenses.
“Abby Bruno was great for us in the net and was able to record the 500th save of her career.”
—
Keene 1, Willsboro 0
KCS 1 0 — 1
WCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, KCS, Buysse (Morrelli), 6:59.
Shots- Keene, 18-4.
Saves- Blacksmith, KCS, 0. Burdo, WICS, 12.
CHAZY 3
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC LAKE — Ava McAuliffe accounted for two goals and an assist to power the Eagles.
All the goals in the game were scored in the second half.
Lily Pratt opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second stanza and McAuliffe then added tallies at 18:00 and 34:00.
The Red Storm avoided the shutout when Tyler Burth found the back of the net with two minutes remaining.
—
Chazy 3, Saranac Lake 1
CCS 0 3 — 3
SLCS 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, CCRS, Pratt (McAuliffe), 10:00. 2, CCRS, McAuliffe, 18:00. 3, CCRS, McAuliffe (Langlois), 34:00. 4, SLCS, Burth (Moody), 38:00.
Shots- Chazy, 14-3.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 2. Goetz, SLCS, 11.
BOQUET VALLEY 1
TICONDEROGA 0
TICONDEROGA — Claire Reynolds’ goal 28:00 into the first half provided the margin of difference for the Griffins. Olivia Montville assisted on the play.
Boquet Valley held a 15-10 shot advantage. The shutout in net went to Ella Lobdell who finished with 10 saves. Keirra Bechard finished with 14 stops for the Sentinels.
—
Boquet Valley 1, Ticonderoga 0
BV 1 0 — 1
TCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, BV, Reynolds (Montville), 28:00.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 15-10.
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 10. Bechard, TCS, 14.
MORIAH 8
LAKE PLACID 0
PORT HENRY — The Vikings, who led 1-0 at the half, erupted for seven goals over the final 40 minutes of play.
Amelia Kazlo had an outstanding game for Moriah with five goals and an assist, all coming after halftime.
Erica Anderson also played well as she tallied the other three goals for Moriah. Dava Marcil assisted on three of the Vikings’ goals and Hannah Gaddor made just one save in net to record the shutout.
—
Moriah 8, Lake Placid 0
LP 0 0 — 0
MCS 1 7 — 8
First half- 1, MCS, Anderson (Marcil), 30:24.
Second half- 2, MCS, Kazlo (Marcil), 4:34. 3, MCS, Kazlo (Huchro), 5:05. 4, MCS, Anderson (Kazlo), 8:02. 5, MCS, Kazlo (Smith), 12:45. 6, MCS, Kazlo (Marcil), 18:51. 7, MCS, Anderson, 20:59. 8, MCS, Kazlo (Nephew), 24:25.
Shots- Moriah, 29-1.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 1. Ahmemulic, LP, 20.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 4
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 2
SCHROON LAKE — Pailin Hample tallied the first two goals of the game and the Orange doubled up the hosts.
Fanny Lamos and Brooke Furlong also scored for Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Hannah Thompson scored in the first half for Schroon Lake/Newcomb and Sloan Clark in the second stanza.
—
Indian Lake/Long Lake 4, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2
IL/LL 3 1 — 4
SL/N 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, IL/LL, Hample (Lamos), 8:44. 2, IL/LL, Hample, 10:44. 3, SL/N, Thompson (Carniglia), 37:07. 4, IL/LL, Lamos (Furlong), 37:43.
Second half- 5, IL/LL, Furlong, 9:40. 6, SL/N, Clark, 30:10.
Shots- SL/N, 28-21.
Saves- Puterko, IL/LL, 23. Arnold (7), Talarico (3), SL/N, 10.
BOYS
KEENE 8
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 4
KEENE — The Beavers scored the game’s final three goals to pull away from the Orange.
Vann Morrelli finished with four goals to lead the way for Keene, while Hyler Isham and Pablo Marin followed with two goals apiece. Marin also chipped in with two assists.
Jackson Strader tallied two goals in a losing cause, while Griffin Farr and Bryon Bozak each contributed one.
“Keene played shorthanded two players, including goalkeeper Cooper Gagnon,” Keene coach Brad Hurlburt said. Freshman Peter Robjent did a great job stepping into goal.”
—
Keene 8, Indian Lake/Long Lake 4
IL//LL 2 2 — 4
KCS 3 5 — 8
First half- 1, KCS, Morrelli (Marin), 4:26. 2, IL/LL, Farr, 11:11. 3, KCS, Isham, 23:30. 4, KCS, Morrelli (Isham), 33:30. 5, IL/LL, Strader pk, 34:28.
Second half- 6, KCS, Morrelli, :10. 7, KCS, Morrelli (Marin), 3:57. 8, IL/LL, Strader, 17:43. 9, IL/LL, Bozak, 25:20. 10, KCS, Marin, 25:20. 11, KCS, Isham, 32:23. 12, KCS, Marin, 35:00.
Shots- Keene, 15-13.
Saves- Robjent, KCS, 9. Mack, IL/LL, 7.
