NAC's Poupore wins pitching duel with 1-0 victory over NCCS

CHAMPLAIN — It was a pitching duel Thursday afternoon between Northern Adirondack's Rhylee Poupore and Northeastern Clinton's Bailee Lafountain, Thursday.
A couple of infield errors and a passed ball led to the only run of the game as the Bobcats posted a 1-0 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Poupore allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked four in getting the win, while Lafountain took a tough loss as she surrendered just one hit, struck out six and walked four.
Kate Lapoint recorded the lone hit for NAC. Lafountain accounted for three hits and Isabella Deso one for NCCS.
“It was tough weather conditions at NCCS with a stiff wind constantly blowing in from left center,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said. “Rhylee Poupore and Bailee Lafountain were in a pitcher's duel and both pitched very well.”
—
NAC 1, NCCS 0
NCCS 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
NAC 001 000 x — 1 1 2
Lafountain and Bresnahan. Poupore and H. Gilmore. WP- Poupore. LP- Lafountain.
TICONDEROGA 7
PERU 3
PERU — The Sentinels turned in a strong game defensively in defeating the Nighthawks.
Andrea Paige was the winning pitcher and Addy Moore led Ticonderoga offensively with a single and double. The Sentinels grabbed the lead with four runs in the top of the first inning.
Losing pitcher Rachel Madore led the Nighthawks with three hits and Mia Marino added two.
“Ti played a great game defensively,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. “Their shortstop (Cassidy Mattison) made some key plays to keep us from scoring runs.
“Our defense just did not click tonight and we had too many errors that resulted in runs. Mia Marino did have a nice game making a few key plays in the field to keep the game close.”
—
Ticonderoga 7, Peru 3
TCS 400 201 0 — 7 4 0
PCS 100 010 1 — 3 9 6
Paige and Dorsett. Madore and Supek. WP- Paige. LP- Madore. 2B- Moore (TCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 20
MORIAH 5
BEEKMANTOWN — Winning pitcher Lindsey Barnes struck out eight, allowed three hits and walked two in five innings for the win.
Faith Whitney went three-for-three at the plate for the Eagles, while Kennedy Ritter, Payton Parliament and Barnes all added two hits apiece. Grace McCasland and Nataly Wood chipped in with triples.
Erica Anderson's two doubles accounted for two of the three Moriah hits. Jillian Eichen was the losing pitcher.
“Third baseman Paige Towns played a very good defensive game for Moriah,” Beekmantown coach Michele Barnes said.
“We finally got our bats going tonight. Lindsay threw well and allowed us to play defensive behind her. We kept our errors to a minimum which helped tremendously.”
—
Beekmantown 20, Moriah 5
MCS 012 02 — 5 3 3
BCS 525 53 — 20 14 2
Eichen, Kazlo (4) and Anderson. Barnes and Whitney. WP- Barnes. LP- Eichen. 2B- Anderson (MCS) 2. 3B- McCasland (BCS), Wood (BCS).
SARANAC 4
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
CLINTONVILLE — Hailee Liberty picked up the pitching win for Saranac, who pushed past AuSable Valley, 4-2.
Liberty had five strikeouts in the win, while also recording two singles on offense. Tori Wells also had a double for the Chiefs.
“It was very low scoring for most of the game,” Patriots coach Kayla Taylor said. “Both teams did well on defense, but Saranac was able to get their bats going more than we were tonight. They have a good team and are led by a very knowledgeable coach.”
In the loss, AuSable Valley’s Addie Stanley had two singles. Haley Hickey, who shouldered the pitching loss, had three strikeouts in the circle.
—
Saranac 4, AuSable Valley 2
AVCS 110 000 0 — 2 4 1
SCS 100 020 1 — 4 5 1
H. Liberty and Denis. Hickey and Richards. WP- H. Liberty. LP- Hickey. 2B- Wells (SCS).
WEDNESDAY
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 38
WILLSBORO 25
WILLSBORO — The Blue Bombers, off the back of home runs from Emma Adragna, Megan Quinn and Danaya Patterson, paced themselves to a high-scoring, 38-25, win over the Warriors.
Adragna and Patterson both had a triple in the win as well, while Quinn hit a double. Dariana Patterson had two hits for Lake Placid, while Adragna, Quinn and Danaya Patterson each rapped three. Adragna also had the win in the circle.
For Willsboro, Lacey Nolette and Kyla Crowningshield each had a double, with Crowningshield notching a triple as well. Jenna Ford also recorded two hits in the loss.
—
Lake Placid 38, Willsboro 25
WICS 081 781 0 — 25 7
LP 3(13)5 634 4 — 38 15
Adragna, Huffman (2), Dan. Patterson (3), Pedu (4) and Herzog. Crowningshield, Ford (5) and Harrison. WP- Adragna. LP- Crowningshield. 2B- Quinn (LP), Nolette (WICS), Crowningshield (WICS). 3B- Adragna (LP), Dan. Patterson (LP), Crowningshield (WICS). HR- Adragna (LP), Quinn (LP), Dan. Patterson (LP).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 29
WELLS 0
BOLTON LANDING — With two homers in the game, coming off the bats of Saige Shaughnessy and Ali Baker, Bolton/Schroon Lake was able to shut out Wells.
The pitching duo of Jane Trowbridge and Jadynn Egloff had a combined 12 strikeouts and no walks, with Trowbridge picking up the win.
Syler Scott also had a triple for Bolton/Schroon Lake, while Maddy Monahan went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 29, Wells 0
WEL 000 000 — 0 3
BSL (11)74 43X — 29 17
Bly and Rust. Trowbridge, Egloff (4) and Scott. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Bly. 3B- Scott (BSL), HR- Shaughnessy (BSL), Baker (BSL).
