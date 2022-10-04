ELLENBURG — After trailing at half, 1-0, the Bobcats scored two goals in the second half to rally back and beat the Vikings at home.
This game was closer than it could’ve been as well, with the Bobcats outshooting the Vikings, 21-6, but things wouldn’t break their way until late, leading to the narrow victory.
The Vikings wasted no time getting on the board in the first half, with Amelia Kazlo scoring just 12 seconds in. Almost 40 minutes later, the Vikings still led, 1-0.
“We had our shots early on but couldn’t find the back of the net,” said Northern Adirondack coach Jason Seguin, “but the girls kept the pressure up and were able to break through in the second half.”
And breakthrough they did, as Ashlyn Seguin would score unassisted to tie the game at the 22-minute mark of the second. Their resiliency would continue to pay off, with Abby Peryea scoring what would be the game winning goal, ten minutes later.
Moriah 1, Northern Adirondack 2
MCS 1 0 — 1
NACS 0 2 — 2
First Half- 1, MCS, Kazlo, :12.
Second Half- 2, NACS, Seguin, 22:27. 3, NACS, Peryea (Moore), 32:14.
Shots- NACS, 21-6.
Saves- Gabbor, MCS, 19. Gilmore, 5, NACS.
Saranac 4
AuSable Valley 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Chiefs used a second half hat trick from Sydney Myers to break a 0-0 tie, and defeat the Patriots, 4-0, on the road.
The defenses stood tall in the first half, holding either side to a scoreless 40 minutes. In the second half, the Chiefs found a way to break through.
Myers scored the game’s first goal, at the six-minute mark of the second half, then scored the second three minutes later. The Chiefs kept on the attack, with Brenna Ducette scoring next, unassisted, to take a 3-0 lead.
Myers wasn’t ready to play it safe to protect the lead just yet, as she would complete her hat trick at the 31-minute mark to put the game away.
Saranac 4, AuSable Valley 0
SCS 0 4 — 4
AVCS 0 0 — 0
Second Half- 1, SCS, Myers (Liberty), 6:00. 2, SCS, Myers (Davis), 9:00. 3, SCS, Ducette, 16:34. 4, SCS, Myers (Davis), 31:00.
Shots- SCS, 14-3.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 1. Rondeau, AVCS, 11.
Keene 1
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2
SCHROON LAKE — Schroon Lake/Newcomb knocked off undefeated Keene Monday, 2-1. Hannah Thompson scored twice, including what would be the game-winner late in the second half.
Thompson would score the game’s opening goal, at the 21-minute mark, to get Schroon Lake/Newcomb off and running against their undefeated opponent. However, Haylie Buysse would tie the game with a goal nine minutes later for Keene.
After 35 minutes of scoreless play in the second half, things seemed headed to overtime. Thompson would put a stop to that, scoring with under five minutes to play, to lift the team to victory.
Keene 1, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2
KCS 1 0 — 1
SLN 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, SLN, Thompson, 21:07. 2, KCS, Buysse, 30:26.
Second Half- 3, SLN, Thompson, 35:45.
Shots- SLN, 15-10.
Saves- Blacksmith, KCS, 7. Arnold, SLN, 8. Talarico, SLN, 0.
Boquet Valley 0
Seton Catholic 1 (OT)
PLATTSBURGH — “This game was back and forth during the entire 80 minutes of regulation and could have gone either way at any moment,” said Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten, after defeating Boquet Valley, 1-0, in overtime.
The two sides were locked in a defensive battle, after neither team could find the back of the net in regulation. However, just three minutes into overtime Madyson Whalen, who’s been a proficient goal scorer all season, would break the tie, off an assist from Abby Pearl, to seal the win.
“Our defenders were able to stop transition by Boquet Valley and we possessed the ball well throughout the game,” Masten said.
Boquet Valley 0, Seton Catholic 1 (OT)
BVCS 0 0 0 — 0
SC 0 0 1 — 1
Overtime- 1, SC, Whalen (Pearl), 2:44.
Shots- SC, 10-2.
Saves- Lobdell, BVCS, 9. Johnston, SC, 2.
Saranac Lake 2
Ticonderoga 1
TICONDEROGA — In the contest between the Red Storm and Sentinels, Ti just ran out of time to try to even, or win the game. Saranac Lake returned home the victor, defeating Ti, 2-1.
The lone goal in the first half came 15 minutes in as Red Storm’s Chole Skiff beat goalkeeper Kierra Bechard, sending the ball in the back of the net.
Scoring remained the same until Tyler Burth pushed the lead to two, five minutes into the second half.
Ti’s Sarah Pound cut into the lead six minutes later to bring her team within striking distance.
It would not be in their favor as time ran out before the equalizer could be made.
Both defenses were stout as the Sentinels outshot the Red Storm, 12-9.
Saranac Lake 2, Ticonderoga 1
SLCS 1 1 - 2
TCS 0 1 - 1
First Half- 1, SLCS, Skiff, 15:17.
Second Half- 2, SLCS, Birth, 5:40. 3, TCS, Pound, 11:16.
Shots- TCS 12-9
Saves, Goetz, SLCS, 11. Bechard, TCS, 7.
Northeastern Clinton 1
Beekmantown 1
BEEKMANTOWN — A late goal can make a tie feel like a win to some, and to others a loss.
NCCS’ Alexa Turner scored off a free kick with less than two minutes remaining in the game to send the tight contest into overtime. Through overtime, the score remained 1-1 ending the contest between the Cougars and Eagles in a tie.
“This was a well-played game, both teams fought hard to the end,” Beekmantown coach Jon Chapman said. “Payton Parliament’s goal was a great shot and Alexa Turner’s free kick from about 35 yards out was perfectly placed under the crossbar.”
Parliament got scoring started off early in the second half when Elizabeth Chapman assisted her on the goal. It would remain the same score until Turner’s free kick to bring the score even.
Northeastern Clinton 1, Beekmantown 1
NCCS 0 1 0 - 1
BCS 0 1 0 - 1
Second Half- 1, BCS, Parliament (Chapman), 6:54. 2, NCCS, Turner, 38:19.
Shots- NCCS 10-8
Saves- Dubois, NCCS, 7. Burdo, BCS, 9.
Peru 0
Plattsburgh 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets controlled the flow of the game and were able to secure a 1-0 victory over the visiting Nighthawks.
“Plattsburgh was able to control a lot of the play, but will need to improve on capitalizing on their chances,” Hornets head coach Tim Mulligan said. “ Haley LaDue was a standout for the Hornets tonight.”
The score remained locked at zero well into the second half, until Plattsburgh was able to break through. Aubree Mulligan found Amaya Abellard, who sent the ball into the back of the net, with just 10 minutes remaining.
Peru 0, Plattsburgh 1
PCS 0 0 - 0
PHS 0 1 - 1
Second Half- 1, PHS, Abellard (Mulligan), 29:50.
Shots- PHS, 14-7.
Saves- Corrow, PCS, 13. McCormick, PHS, 7.
Boys
Johnsburg/Minerva 5
Indian Lake/Long Lake 3
INDIAN LAKE — After trailing, 1-0, at half, the Irish offense exploded in the second half for five goals to beat the Orange, 5-3.
After 40 minutes of play, this matchup had the makings of being a low-scoring affair. The only first half goal was scored by the Orange’s Jackson Strader, to give the team a 1-0 halftime lead at home.
However, that wouldn’t hold for long. Almost five minutes into the second half, Everett Parker would put the Irish on the board, tying the game at 1-1. Under two minutes later, Parker would score again, this time for the lead. But the Irish didn’t stop there.
Eli Morin would get in on the scoring action a minute later and Jeremiah Freebern would score one minute after him, to flip a one goal deficit to a three goal lead.
The Orange would tighten things up again, with Austin Bruso scoring his first career varsity goal followed by Strader adding another goal to his performance. But Morin halted the comeback, scoring at the 27-minute mark to give the Irish a 5-3 cushion.
Johnsburg/Minerva 5, Indian Lake/Long Lake 3
JOH 0 5 — 5
IL/LL 1 2 — 3
First Half- 1, IL/LL, Strader (Farr), 6:20.
Second Half- 2, JOH, Parker, 4:15. 3, JOH, Parker, 7:02. 4, JOH, Morin, 8:09. 5, JOH, Freebern, 9:21. 6, IL/LL, Bruso, 22:02. 7, IL/LL, Strader, 26:33. 8, JOH, Morin, 27:01.
Saves- Fish, JOH, 6. Mack, IL/LL, 8.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 4
Boquet Valley 5
ELIZABETHTOWN — It’s been said before that 3-1 is one of the most dangerous leads in sports. That theory came true Monday, when the Griffins rallied from down two goals to beat Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 5-4.
In the first half, Schroon Lake/Newcomb dominated. Nathan Melville opened the scoring, off an assist from Logan Bush. Braden Liberi would respond with a goal for Boquet Valley, but Bush would score twice more himself to give the team a 3-1 lead at half.
“Our defense was able to absorb their pressure much better in the second half and I’m proud of the way we fought back after being down 3-1 in the first half,” said Boquet Valley coach Evan George.
In the second half, the Griffins soared. Boden Buehler opened the half with back-to-back scores, followed by goals from both Harvey Merrill and Carson Leibeck. Pelkey would score late, for the now trailing Schroon Lake/Newcomb, but it wouldn’t be enough, as the team would lose, 5-4.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 4, Boquet Valley 5
SLN 3 1 — 4
BVCS 1 4 — 5
First Half- 1, SLN, Melville (Bush), 3:58. 2, BVCS, Liberi (Rice), 17:23. 3, SLN, Bush, 27:24. 4, SLN, Bush (Phillips), 27:37.
Second Half- 5, BVCS, Buehler (Liberi), 6:35. 6, BVCS, Buehler (Burdo), 8:40. 7, BVCS, Merrill (Leibeck), 15:43. 8, BVCS, Leibeck, 21:58. 9, SLN, Pelkey, 28:48.
Shots- BVCS, 16-11.
Saves- Carniglia, SLN, 12. King, BVCS, 8.
Chazy 8
Keene 0
KEENE VALLEY — The Eagles’ offense came alive Monday, going off for eight goals to beat the Beavers, 8-0. Luke Moser had a career night as well, scoring five goals in the road victory.
The Beavers didn’t do themselves any favors to start the game, scoring on their own goal nine minutes in to go down, 1-0. After that, it was Moser’s time to steal the spotlight, as he would score four straight unanswered goals, to give the team a 5-0 lead at halftime.
Moser wouldn’t stop there, scoring again to start the second half. Dylan McAfee and Elijah Valentin would also add goals late for Chazy, en route to an 8-0 victory. Peter LaBarge quietly had himself a terrific contest as well, posting four assists.
Chazy 8, Keene 0
CCRS 5 3 — 8
KCS 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, CCRS, KCS own goal, 8:43. 2, CCRS, Moser (McAfee), 9:23. 3, CCRS, Moser (Dudyak), 12:52. 4, CCRS, Moser (LaBarge), 17:03. 5, CCRS, Moser (LaBarge), 25:59.
Second Half- 6, CCRS, Moser (LaBarge), 7:25. 7, CCRS, McAfee (LaBarge), 14:39. 8, CCRS, Valentin, 20:16.
Shots- CCRS, 22-9.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 9. Gagnon, KCS, 14.
Saturday
Girls
Northern Adirondack 1
Boquet Valley 0 (2OT)
WESTPORT — The Bobcats outlasted the Griffins Saturday in double-overtime, 1-0. Ashlyn Seguin would be the hero late, scoring off an assist from Abby Peryea to win the match.
“I am very proud of my Team,” said Boquet Valley coach Paul Buehler. “Our team defense made it difficult for them and forced NAC to take contested shots and our keeper was ready to come off the line and take care of through passes.”
Ella Lobdell was doing everything she could in goal to keep the Bobcat offense at bay, saving 14 shots. However Seguin would sneak one past her late, to lift the Bobcats to victory.
“Younger players stepped up today to match the physical play seen in the big games,” said Buehler. “We did so much well against a well-coached and talented team.”
Northern Adirondack 1, Boquet Valley 0 (2OT)
NACS 0 0 0 1 - 1
BVCS 0 0 0 0 - 0
2nd Overtime- 1, NACS, Seguin (Peryea).
Shots- NACS 19-5
Saves- Gilmore, NACS, 3. Lobdell, BVCS, 14.
Lake Placid 0
Saranac Lake 2
SARANAC LAKE — Chloe Skiff was looking out for her teammates Saturday, assisting on two different goals to help the Red Storm top the Blue Bombers, 2-0.
Saranac Lake would open the scoring early in the first half, when Skiff assisted Madison Moody-Durant off a corner kick. Lizzie Harvey would put the game out of reach for Lake Placid in the second half, scoring off another assist from Skiff.
While the Red Storm did score twice, the team took 16 shots as a whole. However, head coach Jason Wamsganz had a positive attitude after the match, about his team finding their offensive groove.
“It’s nice to get a few goals. We continue to struggle to find the back of the net with any consistency, but the girls are working hard in practice to get better at scoring, it will come.”
Lake Placid 0, Saranac Lake 2
LP 0 0 - 0
SLCS 1 1 - 2
First Half- 1, SLCS, Moody-Durant (Skiff), 6:00.
Second Half- 2, SLCS, Harvey (Skiff), 20:00
Shots- SLCS 16-4
Saves- Ahmemulic, LP, 12. Goetz, SLCS, 4
Plattsburgh 2
Beekmantown 2 (OT)
BEEKMANTOWN — Two extra periods weren’t enough time to decide a winner between the Hornets and Eagles, ending in a 2-2 tie.
Plattsburgh’s Amaya Abellard and Beekmantown’s Grace McCasland were responsible for both goals for their respective teams.
“For the Hornets, Amaya Abellard and Bailey Hewson played well,” Eagles head coach Jon Chapman said. “ For Beekmantown, Meegan Burdo had several great saves and Grace McCasland played well. “
Abellard scored the lone goal in the first half as she took a pass from Emma Tuller to give Plattsburgh the early lead.
McCasland would have the answer. With nine minutes gone in the second period she took a pass from Luci Brown to even the score.
It would be 20 minutes before the ball next found the back of the net. This time McCasland took a pass from Payton Parliament to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage.
With less than 10 minutes to go in the game, Abellard would tie the game with the help of Steph Trombley.
Through two overtime periods, no one could claim victory. The final whistle was blown and the tie was made.
Plattsburgh 2, Beekmantown 2 OT
PHS 1 1 0 - 2
BCS 0 2 0 - 2
First Half- 1, PHS, Abellard (Tuller), 13:47.
Second Half- 2, BCS, McCasland (Brown), 9:39. 3, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 27:50. 4, PHS, Abbelard (Trombley), 33:46.
Shots- PHS 13-10
Saves- McCormick, PHS, 4. Burdo, BCS, 9.
Boys
Saranac Lake 1
AuSable Valley 2
CLINTONVILLE — Tristan Laundree took matters in his own hands, with the Patriots down 1-0 early to the Red Storm.
Laundree would score both of AuSable’s two unanswered goals to lead the team to a 2-1 lead by halftime. It would be the final score as both teams played sound defensively in the second as no more goals were scored.
13 minutes into the contest Saranac Lake took the lead when Dillion Wilson scored on an unassisted goal.
The score would stay the same until the 21 minute when Laundree took the pass from Gideon Sayward and sent it home.
Six minutes later it would be more of the same as Laundree received the ball from Grey Inglish, pushing the score to its final result.
“It was a well played game by both teams,” Patriot head coach Tim Butler said. “I was happy that we did a good job attacking the offensive end of the field.”
—
Saranac Lake 1, AuSable Valley 2
SLCS 1 0 - 1
AVCS 2 0 - 2
First Half- 1, SLCS, Wilson, 12:55. 2, AVCS, Laundree (Sayward), 20:45. 3, AVCS, Laundree (Inglish), 26:27.
Friday
Girls
Whitehall 0
Willsboro 1
WILLSBORO — Lexi Nolette’s second half goal for Willsboro would prove all it would take to win at home over Whitehall, 1-0.
“Proud of the girls on this victory, we played together all night long,” Willsboro coach Justin Drinkwine said. “Isabella Harrison and Emily Mitchell did a great job controlling the center of the field in the game on Friday.
Harrison would prove crucial, as after a scoreless first half, she would find Nolette to start the second half for the game’s opening goal. However, that goal would prove to be the game winner, as Abby Bruno would make 14 saves to shutout Whitehall.
—
Whitehall 0, Willsboro 1
WH 0 0 - 0
WCS 1 0 - 1
Second Half- 1, WCS, Nolette (Harrison), 10:04.
Shots- WCS, 11-11
Saves- Paddock, WH, 6. Bruno, WCS, 14.
