ELLENBURG CORNERS — The Northern Adirondack girls’ basketball team, down seven points at the half, outscored Northeastern Clinton by a 20-8 margin in the second half Thursday night and recorded a 48-41 victory in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play.
Abby Peryea paced the Bobcats with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Isabella Gilmore added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Mackenna LaBarge, 11 points and four steals while playing solid defense.
Alexis McDonald was also strong on defense and added seven points in the NAC win.
“Abby Peryea’s confidence and leadership is growing and I’m proud of her for stepping up,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said. “The game was close throughout.”
Three NCCS players reached double figures. Bailee LaFountain led the way with 14 points, followed by Desiree Dubois with 11 and Callie Racine, 10.
NAC 48, NCCS 41
NCCS (41)
LaFountain 4-6-14, La. Roberts 2-0-4, Le. Roberts 1-0-2, Turner 0-0-0, Dubois 4-1-11, Racine 3-2-10, Trudo 0-0-0, Richard 0-0-0, Deso 0-0-0. Totals- 14-9-41.
NAC (48)
Moore 0-0-0, LaBarge 4-2-11, McDonald 3-0-7, Gilmore 3-5-12, Charland 1-0-2, Peryea 5-4-16. Totals- 16-11-48.
Halftime- NCCS, 23-16.
3 point goals- NCCS (4) Dubois 2, Racine 2. NAC (5) Peryea, LaBarge, McDonald, Gilmore.
PLATTSBURGH 51
AUSABLE VALLEY 48, OT
PLATTSBURGH — Cora Long tossed in 23 points, including a game-winning three-pointer with five seconds left in overtime.
“Cora shot the ball very well tonight, but this is an entire team win,” PHS coach Joe Mazzella said. “Just an absolute gritty win by a great group of kids against a very athletic AuSable group.”
Bailey Hewson and Natalie Battinelli added seven points each for the Hornets.
Brooklyn Douglass tallied 13 points, Kaydence Hoehn 12 and Lilley Keyser 11 for the Patriots.
“What a great game, just an unbelievable high school game,” Mazzella said. “I’m glad this group bailed me out because I did not coach a great game down the stretch. I have to be better.
“I ask a lot out of them and they came through tonight. I couldn’t be more proud. They were phenomenal getting stops and made big shots when we had to throughout regulation and in overtime.”
Plattsburgh 51, AuSable Valley 48, OT
AuSable Valley (48)
Richards 2-0-4, Hickey 1-0-2, Keyser 5-0-11, B. Douglass 5-2-13, Hoehn 5-2-12, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Shambo 3-2-8. Totals- 20-6-48.
Plattsburgh (51)
Hewson 3-0-7, Long 8-2-23, Gorham 1-0-2, Hemingway 2-0-5, Fitzwater 2-2-6, Battinelli 3-1-7, DeTulleo 0-1-1. Totals- 19-6-51.
Halftime- PHS, 22-20.
End of regulation- 45-all.
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (2) Keyser, B. Douglas. PHS (7) Long 5, Hewson, Hemingway.
MORIAH 44
PERU 40
PORT HENRY — Dava Marcil hit a go-ahead three with a minutes to go to give the Vikings the lead for good.
Hannah Gaddor tossed in 12 points to lead Moriah’s offense and Reese Duprey finished with a game-high 19 for the Nighthawks.
“It was a hard-fought physical game that could have went either way,” Moriah coach Gary Olcott said. “I’m very happy and proud of the girls for the way they have been working hard in practice. This game is a result of that.
“Reese Duprey is an absolute beast for Peru in the paint and it’s hard to believe she is only an eighth-grader.”
Moriah 44, Peru 40
Peru (40)
Snider 3-1-7, Prescott 1-0-2, Snider 1-1-3, Berry 0-0-0, Duprey 8-3-19, Lawyer 3-1-7, Gushlaw-Mirville 0-0-0, Corral 0-0-0, St. Denis 0-1-1, Brousseau 0-0-0. Totals- 16-7-40.
Moriah (44)
Marcil 2-1-6, Harrington 2-0-4, Eichen 2-3-7, Anderson 3-0-6, Belden 2-0-4, Rosarge 0-1-1, Trow 1-0-2, Mascarenas 1-0-2, Gaddor 6-0-12. Totals- 19-5-44.
Halftime- Moriah 25-16.
3 point goals- Peru (1), Lawyer. Moriah (1) Marcil.
SARANAC 54
TICONDEROGA 28
TICONDEROGA — The Chiefs got off to a quick start and continued their winning ways.
Brenna Ducatte led the way for Saranac with 17 points and Molly Denis was next with 10.
Cassidy Mattison tossed in a team-high 12 points for the Sentinels and Sophia Dorsett connected on a trio of three-pointers and finished with 11. Keirra Bechard rebounded well throughout for Ticonderoga.
“Saranac came out strong from the start of the game and played excellent the entire time,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “They were good in every aspect of the game. Defense, offense, shooting, rebounding were all outstanding.
“They are a very well-coached team and an impressive and classy group. Sydney Myers didn’t score a lot, but she is always a factor.”
Saranac 54, Ticonderoga 28
Saranac (54)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Pellerin 1-0-3, Denis 4-0-10, Brown 2-1-6, Parker 2-0-6, Myers 3-1-7, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 7-2-17, Fay 0-1-1. Totals- 20-7-54.
Ticonderoga (28)
Moore 0-0-0, Dorsett 3-1-11, Mattison 5-1-12, Charboneau 1-0-3, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 1-0-2, Decker 0-0-0. Totals- 11-1-28.
Halftime- Saranac, 37-4.
3 point goals- Saranac (6) Denis 2, Parker 2, Brown, Pellerin. Ticonderoga (5) Dorsett 3, Mattison, Charboneau.
WEDNESDAY
SALEM 69
CROWN POINT 30
CROWN POINT — MaryKate McPhee poured in 34 points, including going six-for-10 behind the arc, to power Salem.
Hannah Gongola added 14 points for the non-league opponent and Gabrielle Mazzotte was the leading scorer for Crown Point with 19 points, including nine from the foul line.
“McPhee had a night to remember,” Crown Point coach Chris Mazzotte said. “Gongola was very active on defense. They shot the ball from behind the arc at a high percentage, pushed the pace and came at us strong.
“We got outscored badly in three of the four quarters and turned the ball over way too many times. We have a nice run of points in the second quarter which helped, but they were too much for us.
“All seven girls played hard to the end. Reagan Thomas turned in another great defensive effort. Gabrielle Mazzotte had a double-double with 19 points and 17 rebounds and left a lot of skin on the floor as well.”
Salem 69, Crown Point 30
Salem (69)
McPhee 14-0-34, H. Gongola 7-0-14, McGraw 0-0-0, Phillips 3-0-8, Dupuis 3-0-7, Dean 1-0-2, Keayes 2-0-4, Erbe 0-0-0, E. Gongola 0-0-0, Cary 0-0-0. Totals- 30-0-69.
Crown Point (30)
Thomas 2-0-4, Mazzotte 5-9-19, Greenan 0-1-1, Lamotte 2-0-4, M. Duprey 2-0-4, B. Duprey 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0. Totals- 10-10-30.
Halftime- Salem, 31-14.
3 point goals- Salem (9) McPhee 6, Phillips 2, Dupuis.
BOYS
SCHROON LAKE 57
SETON CATHOLIC 32
PLATTSBURGH — Antonio Brown piled up a game-high 21 points for the Wildcats, and Isaiah Pelkey totaled 17 of his own.
Schroon Lake pulled away in the second half and outscored the Knights, 32-17, over the final two quarters.
“Schroon Lake played very well and killed us on the inside,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said. “They play very well together.
“We will keep working and look to improve as the season moves on.”
Ashton Guay and Sam DeJordy both scored 10 points to lead the Knights.
Schroon Lake 57, Seton Catholic 32
Schroon Lake (57)
N. Melville 1-0-2, Gratto 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-3, Hart 0-1-1, Pelkey 6-2-17, Phillips 0-0-0, J. Melville 1-0-2, Baker 4-1-9, Brown 9-3-21, Wasif 0-0-0, Armstrong 1-0-2. Totals- 23-7-57.
Seton Catholic (32)
Guay 3-2-10, DeJordy 4-0-10, Gao 1-0-2, Pearl 1-2-4, Grafstein 1-0-2, Hughes 1-0-2, Waldron 0-0-0, Battige 1-0-2. Totals- 12-4-32.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 25-15.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (4) Pelkey 3, Hartwell. Seton Catholic (4) Guay 2, DeJordy 2.
CROWN POINT 54
KEENE 46
CROWN POINT — Trevor Harris scored 19 points and Reese Pertak added 13 to lead the way for the Panthers.
Soren Jacobsen tossed in 18 points to pace the Beavers and Vann Morrelli chipped in with 12.
“This was a great game that went back and forth, runs by both teams and really well officiated,” Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said. “We defended very well, holding Keene to 17 points in the first half, and we had great scoring balance with all five starters scoring.
“Matt Beeman was really good for us, coming off the bench to score six points, block shots and rebound. Reese Pertak banked a buzzer three at the end of the third quarter that gave us a lift and a bit of a cushion that made a big difference.
“It was a well-played game by both teams.”
Crown Point 54, Keene 46
Keene (46)
Jacobson 8-2-18, Morrelli 4-3-12, Robjent 4-0-9, Linton 1-0-3, Sprague 1-0-2, Harmer 0-2-2, Lopez 1-0-2, Caito 0-0-0. Totals- 19-5-46.
Crown Point (54)
Harris 6-6-19, Pertak 5-1-13, Stone 2-2-7, Potter 3-0-7, Beeman 3-0-6, Russell 1-0-2, Woods 0-0-0. Totals- 20-9-55.
Halftime- Crown Point, 29-17.
3 point goals- Keene (3) Morrelli, Robjent, Linton. Crown Point (5) Pertak 2, Harris, Potter, Stone.
BOQUET VALLEY 63
WILLSBORO 28
ELIZABETHTOWN — Maddox Rice scored 17 points, Ben Burdo 14 and Jackson Hooper 13 to help power the Griffins to their victory. Hooper added 13 rebounds and Rice, 10.
Boquet Valley doubled up Willsboro in the first half, taking a 34-17 advantage.
Harvey Merrill represented over half of the Warriors’ point production with 16.
Boquet Valley 63, Willsboro 28
Willsboro (28)
Merrill 7-0-16, Reynolds 1-3-5, Lee 2-0-5, Jaquish 0-0-0, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Hathaway 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0, Aubin 0-0-0. Totals- 11-3-28.
Boquet Valley (63)
Wekin 2-0-4, Hooper 5-3-13, Burdo 5-2-14, Liberi 1-0-3, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 0-0-0, Furman 0-0-0, Rice 6-4-17, Egglefield 0-0-0. Totals- 23-11-63.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 34-17.
3 point goals- Willsboro (3) Merrill 2, Lee. Boquet Valley (5) Burdo 2, Liberi, Buehler, Rice.
TUESDAY
SETON CATHOLIC 55
WILLSBORO 38
PLATTSBURGH — Aiden Pearl powered the Knights with a game-high 24 points and 25 rebounds, and Ashton Guay chipped in with 11 points.
“We played well together as a team and shared the ball well,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said.
Willsboro was led by Harvey Merrill with 18 points, and Avery Lee totaled 11 of his own. Merrill (5) and Lee (3) combined to hit eight three-pointers.
Seton Catholic 55, Willsboro 38
Willsboro (38)
Merrill 6-1-18, Reynolds 2-0-4, Lee 3-2-11, Jaquish 0-0-0, Crowningshield 2-0-5, Hathaway 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0, Aubin 0-0-0. Totals- 13-3-38.
Seton Catholic (55)
Guay 3-3-11, DeJordy 2-3-8, Gao 2-0-4, Pearl 11-2-24, Hughes 3-0-8. Totals- 21-8-55.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 27-22.
3 points goals- Willsboro (9) Merrill 5, Lee 3, Crowningshield. Seton Catholic (5) Guay 2, Hughes 2, DeJordy.
