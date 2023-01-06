Ellenberg — NAC and NCCS split their bowling match Wednesday as the Bobcat boys and Cougar girls claimed victories.
The NACS boys won their match 3-1, while the NCCS girls secured the victory by a 3 1/2 to 1/2 score.
NCCS’ Jake McGoldrick bowled a total of 557, with one game being the highest in the league so far this season at 247.
That would be the only bright spot for the Cougar boys, as NAC had solid performances all around.
Chase Nichols bowled a 167-139-138- 444 and Jarrod Shusda added a 153-156-154- 463 to lead the way for the Bobcats.
On the girls side it was a different story as NCCS was 1/2 a point from a 4-0 sweep.
Keira Mackinnon bowled a 103-130-126- 359 and Sabrina Robare added a 124-119-145- 388 total to set the tone for the Cougars. Teammates Brooke Mesec and Sierra Agoney added totals of 335 and 338, respectively, to secure the victory.
NAC’s Kate Lapoint led her team with a series of 110-116-150- 376, while Lilyanne Husband added a 75-125-113- 313 series.
Boys
NAC 3, NCCS 1
NAC- Menard 113-143-139-395, Guillaume 146-135-148-429. Nichols 129-117-140-386. Nichols 167-139-138-444. Shusda 153-156-154-463
NCCS- Dubuque 83-90-104-277, Frostick 134-157-131-422, Schad 137-138-131-406, Agoney 137-131-141-409. McGoldrick 164-146-247-557.
Girls
NAC 1/2, NCCS 3 1/2
NAC- Bennett 82-73-106-261, Desotell 82-121-82-285, Husband 75-125-113-313, Bruce 76-122-124-322. Lapoint 110-116-150-376.
NCCS- Agoney 102-98-112-312, Mesec 111-90-134-335, Robare 124-119-145-388, Mackinnon 103-130-126-359. Agoney 89-120-129-338.
TUESDAY
PERU 4, WILLSBORO 0
PERU 3, WILLSBORO 1
WILLSBORO — The Nighthawks showed dominance Tuesday, and were one series away from a complete sweep of the Warriors.
Peru’s Nick Palmer bowled a 555 series to lead the way for his team. Matt Trombley, Logan Hemingway and Kayden Smith chipped in with series scores of 539, 537 and 525, respectively.
Willsboro’s Ashton Hathaway had the highest score for his team with 419.
On the girls side, Peru continued their bowling showcase with efforts from Madison Provost who bowled 198-223-159- 580 to lead the way. Layla Garrand added a 159-159-199- 513.
The bright spot of the day for the Warriors came from Emily Mitchell who nailed six strikes in a row to close out her match with a victory.
Boys
Peru 4, Willsboro 0
WCS- Hathaway 145,142-419, Rolston 144-352.
PCS- Palmer 211,190-555, Trombley 199-539, Hemingway 182,178,177-537, Smith 182,209-525.
Girls
Peru 3, Willsboro 1
WCS- Mitchell 178,212,226-616, Phinny 150,185-458, Colegrove 120,133-366.
PCS- Provost 198, 223,159-580, Garrand 155,159,199-513, Prell 135.
