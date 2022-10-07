ELLENBURG — Sometimes it takes a dominant home win, to get things back on track. After back-to-back, five-set losses, the Bobcats did just that, sweeping the Chiefs, 3-0.
“The team rebounded and found their rhythm and momentum tonight,” said Northern Adirondack coach Elizabeth Brown. “Saranac was not willing to go down without a fight and there were many volleys throughout the match.”
Every player on the floor for the Bobcats tonight posted stats, but it was Emily Griffin leading the way, with 12 points, five aces, five, kills, eight assists and 10 digs. Kate LaPoint had an impressive night above the net as well, with 11 kills. Mackenzie Lawrence would lead the team in digs, with 12.
For the Chiefs, who only lost one set by less than 10 points, there were some standouts in the loss. Paige Bassett would tally double digit digs, with 10, and teammate Hailey Schiraldi notched an impressive 14 assists, in the defeat.
Northern Adirondack will look to carry this momentum into next Tuesday, when they travel to AuSable Valley. Saranac will host Saranac Lake next Tuesday, as well.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Saranac 0
25-15, 25-8, 25-16
SCS- Bassett, 1 point, 1 kill, 10 digs. Schiraldi, 3 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 14 assists, 5 digs. Liberty, 1 point, 1 ace, 2 kills, 7 digs. Breyette, 1 point, 3 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs. Baughn, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 9 digs. Taylor, 3 kills, 6 digs.
NACS- Griffin, 12 points, 5 aces, 5 kills, 8 assists, 10 digs. LaPoint, 8 points, 4 aces, 11 kills, 4 assists, 6 digs. Lawrence, 6 points, 1 ace, 7 kills, 5 assists, 12 digs. Defayette, 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 digs. Dobson, 3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig. Brunell, 1 point, 2 digs. Trombley, 2 points, 1 ace, 6 digs. Husband, 4 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 assists, 3 digs. Bosley, 1 dig. Jock, 1 kill.
Plattsburgh 3
Saranac Lake 0
SARANAC LAKE — Sadie Walker and Natalie each put up impressive stat lines, as the Hornets swept the Red Storm on the road. All three sets were decided by five points or less, but the Hornets found ways to come out on top in each, for the win.
Walker posted 20 assists, eight points, seven aces, three kills and five digs. Batinelli followed her up with 10 kills and seven points of her own, in the victory. Lilly Duquette led the team in digs, with 13.
For the Red Storm, Azra Michael was all over the floor, racking up 19 assists in the loss. Anica Null was solid on both ends as well, with seven digs and eight kills.
The Hornets will look to stick to their winning ways next Tuesday, when they host the Nighthawks. The Red Storm will travel for a matchup with the Chiefs next Tuesday.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Saranac Lake 0
20-25, 21-25, 23-25
PHS- Walker, 8 points, 7 aces, 3 kills, 20 assists, 5 digs. Fitzwater, 4 points, 2 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs. Duquette, 3 points, 1ace, 13 digs. Saliba, 2 kills, 1 digs, 1 blocks. DeTulleo, 13 points, 5 aces, 3 kills. 1 assist, 9 digs. Batinelli, 7 points, 2 aces, 10 kills, 1 assist. Young, 5 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 5 blocks. Bull, 5 points, 2 aces.
SLCS- Null, 1 point, 1 ace, 7 digs, 8 kills. Gay, 6 points, 2 aces, 1 dig, 2 kills. Michael, 6 points, 2 aces, 6 digs, 19 assists, 4 kills. White, 6 points, 1 ace, 7 kills. Ratelle, 2 digs. Barry, 2 points, 4 digs, 1 assist, 2 kills. Donaldson, 7 points, 5 digs.
Peru 3
Beekmantown 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Nighthawks took care of business yet again Thursday night, building upon their already impressive win total. Rachel Madore starred again, leading the Nighthawks to a sweep over the Eagles of Beekmantown.
After a tightly played, 29-27, first set, this match didn’t seem to have the makings of being a sweep. However, Peru had other ideas, winning the next two sets as well, both by 25-13 scores.
Madore had 14 points, 22 assists, eight aces, two kills and five digs, in the win. Gabrielle Cunningham and Alyssa Bartholomew also had tremendous nights, in the dig category especially. Cunningham finished with 19 digs while Bartholomew would one up her, with 20.
Beekmantown’s Charlize Daniels would collect 23 digs and her teammate Heaven Franklin would second her with 10. Janna Ruest would lead the team in assists, with 15.
Peru will next travel to Plattsburgh, next Tuesday, when Beekmantown will host Northeastern Clinton, as well.
—
Peru 3, Beekmantown 0
29-27, 25-13, 25-13
BCS- Daniels, 23 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace. Franklin, 10 digs, 2 aces. Castine, 9 digs. Lamora, 8 digs. Ruest, 7 digs, 4 kills, 15 assists. Repas, 2 digs, 1 ace. Dutil, 2 digs, 2 assists. Proper, 1 dig, 1 ace, 2 blocks.
PCS- Robinson, 5 kills, 2 blocks. Madore, 14 points, 8 aces, 2 kills, 22 assists, 5 digs. Finn, 11 points, 3 aces, 8 kills, 4 digs. E. Cunningham, 11 points, 2 aces, 2 digs. G. Cunningham, 4 digs. Lozier, 6 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 19 digs. Lehman, 1 point, 4 kills, 3 digs. Bartholomew, 3 points, 1 ace, 20 digs.
