CAMBRIDGE — Typically high school baseball uses aluminum bats, but that changed Monday as the Bobcats took part in the Wooden Bat Baseball Tournament, hosted by Warrensburg Central.
The games were moved to Cambridge due to more favorable conditions this early in the season.
Finally getting out of the gym, NAC stepped onto the field and looked for action before the season heats up next week.
Early season struggles were afoot for the Bobcats as they fell in two games by a combined score of 26-7, with most of the damage happening in game one.
NAC doesn’t return to the field until April 22 when Saranac travels to pay a visit to Ellenburg.
GAME 1
Warrensburg 17
Northern Adirondack 1 (5 Innings)
Matt Boulrice singled in the first, but NAC was unable to push him across. Warrensburg quickly took the lead as its first three batters to come to the plate scored on a 3-run homerun by Brady Cheney. The next two batters would reach base, but the Bobcats were able to stop further damage in the 1st inning.
“From the moment we saw them take infield/outfield prior to the game, it was easy to see they were well put together,” Bobcats head coach Nate Billow said. They have athletes that can play, they looked sharp in pregame, and they were well coached.”
It wasn’t just Cheney who sent the ball over the fence, but teammate Caleb Remington sent one sailing as well.
Matt Boulrice, who pitched the first two innings, had a solid day at the plate as well. Boulrice had two hits, one for a double, a walk and two stolen bases.
“To be honest, we didn’t play that terribly defensively in the first 3 innings of the game. Matt pitched the first two innings. He got deep into counts on several at bats, we had a few errors, his pitch count got into the 60’s, and it being his first time out he and I decided to hand the ball off,” Billow said.”
“Hunter Bruce threw well in the 3rd inning for us. The top of their lineup came around in the 4th inning and things got out of hand from there. Obviously we were down 8-0 after 3 innings, but all things considered it really wasn’t that bad at that point. We were still playing baseball at least.”
NAC got on the board in the top 4th inning on a Ve’Jon Taylor RBI fielder’s choice that made the game 8-1. Boulrice scored on the play.
“It’s crazy, but that play seemed to mean something to the boys. Or maybe just to me, I don’t know. But there was a good sense that, ‘Hey, we didn’t get shut out today.’”
GAME 2
Mill River 9
Northern Adirondack 6
In the consolation game, the Bobcats put up a fight but ultimately couldn’t claw their way back into the game, falling 9-6.
The score was tied after 3 innings of play. After NAC went down in order in the top of the 4th inning, Mill River pushed 3 runs across in the bottom half to take the lead.
Austin Lambert took the loss for the Bobcats. While responsible for four earned runs, five runs were unearned due to mistakes by his defense.
“We had 5 errors in the game, and 4 of them were in that inning,” Billow said. “It’s hard to keep a team off the board with a half inning like that. And it’s difficult for the pitcher when the only way to record an out is seemingly by strikeout”
All 3 outs in the inning were strikeouts by Lambert.
Lambert, nonetheless, had a solid day on the bump. Through five innings pitched, he had 10 strikeouts while walking two, and he gave up nine hits.
“To start the bottom of the 4th inning, Lambert gave up three little league hits...plays that should be outs but because we don’t make a play on the ball, are hits,” Billow said. “Two of them were pop-ups, and one of those turned into an inside-the-park homerun. And that hurt us too.”
Lambert was also good at the plate with three hits, along with teammate Matt Boulrice. Both went ¾ at the plate. Lambert had a double and two stolen bases, while Boulrice had two RBI and four stolen bases.
Brady Boulrice and Trey Mcgee had one hit a piece, with Brady scoring two runs and Mcgee having two RBI. Brady was also strong in relief, striking out three of four batters faced.
“It was nice to get outside, even though the outcome of our games today was not exactly what we strive for, it was still nice to get outside, “ Billow said. “It was a good experience for the team.”
“The boys were positive. The bus pulled out at 6am this morning and I was glad to see they all were there on time. Hopefully the weather cooperates this spring and we continue to play on days like today.”
—
GAME 1
Warrensburg 17, Northern Adirondack 1
NAC 000 10 - 1 2 5
WCS 323 9x - 17 10 0
M. Boulrice, Bruce (3), Taylor (4), Lambert. Lang, Schloss (5), Allen. WP- Lang. LP- M. Boulrice.
2B- M. Boulrice (NAC). HR- Cheney (WCS), Remington (WCS).
—
Game 2
Mill River 9, Northern Adirondack 6
NAC 201 000 3 - 6 8 4
MR 201 330 x - 9 9 2
Lambert, B. Boulrice (6), M. Boulrice. Avery, E. Sewery WP- Avery. LP- Lambert. 2B- Lambert (NAC), E. Sewery (MR), Patch (MR). HR- E. Sewery.
