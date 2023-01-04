DEKALB JUNCTION — Northern Adirondack used a strong first half to propel themselves past the host Hermon-Dekalb, 75-33, Friday.
The opening quarter saw the teams battle back and forth as the Demons’ David White scored 10 points in the quarter. It wouldn’t take long for NAC to seize control of the contest and go on an offensive explosion. Matt Boulrice would score 18 points in the second quarter alone as the Bobcats went on a 44-7 run over the second and third quarters to put the game to bed.
Matt and Brady Boulrice would lead NAC in scoring, with Matt finishing with a game high 22 points. Brady would chip in 13. The Bobcats used a dose of moving to ball both inside and outside of the paint, with 13 points coming from the charity stripe. Six different players of NAC would knock in a bucket from the 3-point line.
It wasn’t just an offensive showcase either. The defense locked down the Demons, allowing only White and Michael Maurer to reach double digits. Both players scored 10 points. “Overall a good night for us,” Bobcats head coach Nate Bilow said. “Obviously we still have things to improve upon, but the boys are playing better and that’s all we can ask for.”
NAC moves to 4-2 on the season, and return to action Jan 5 when they travel to face CVAC opponent Peru.
—
Northern Adirondack 75, Hermon-Dekalb 33
NAC (75)
Taylor 1-2-4, Lagree 1-0-3, B.Boulrice 5-2-13, Lambert 2-0-5, Spooner 0-2-2, Damour 3-1-8, M.Boulrice 9-3-22, Magoon 3-3-9, King 1-0-3, Carter 1-0-2, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 2-0-4. TOTALS: 28-13-75
HD (33)
Maurer 4-1-10, Carr 1-0-2, White 4-0-10, Lacy 4-0-8, McQuade 1-0-3, Daniels 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-1-33
Halftime- NAC 41-21
3 point goals- NAC (6) Lagree, B.Boulrice, Lambert, Damour, M.Boulrice, King. HD (4) White 2, Maurer, McQuade.
GIRLS
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 45
CHATEAUGAY 36
ELLENBERG — The Bobcats and Bulldogs battled in a back-and-forth contest to close out 2022. NAC would pull away in the second half to secure the 45-36 victory.
Chateaugay wouldn’t make it easy either. The teams fought fiercely in the first half that culminated in a 22-22 tie game heading into the break. The Bobcats proved to be the better team on the night as they outscored the Bulldogs 23-14 to close out the game.
NAC focused on scoring primarily in the paint as they only nailed one 3-point shot. It would be enough as Mackenna LaBarge and Abby Peryea led the Bobcats, scoring 14 points each. Head coach Dennis LaBarge said Mackenna and Alexis McDonald got the team going with defensive turnovers in the third, leading them to win the quarter 18-5.
The run would take the wind out of the sails of Chateaugay, proving too daunting to overcome. The Bulldogs tried all they could, including hitting three 3-pointers, to no avail. Kaelyn Morgan led all scorers with 16 points, while no one else on the Bulldogs topped six points.
Northern Adirondack now stands at 4-1 overall and returns to action Friday, when they host conference member Peru.
—
Northern Adirondack 45, Chateaugay 36
CCS (36)
McComb 3-0-6, McDonald 1-0-3, Adams 0-0-0, LaPlant 2-0-6, Leonard 1-0-2, Gogalen 1-0-2, Reardon 0-1-1, Morgan 7-2-16. TOTALS: 15-3-36
NAC (45)
M. LaBarge 5-5-14, M. Peryea 0-0-0, A. Moore 1-0-2, A. McDonald 2-0-4, I. Gilmore 3-0-6, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, M. Relation 2-0-5, S. Charland 0-0-0, E. Hatch 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-4-45
Halftime- Tied, 22-22
3 point goals- NAC (1) M. Relation. CCS (3) I. LaPlant 2, McDonald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.