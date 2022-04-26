NAC and Seton Catholic split matches; PHS boys take home win

ELLENBURG — The Bobcats and Knights split their match, with Northern Adirondack winning for the boys, 5-0, and Seton winning in the girls contests, 4-1, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, Tuesday.
For the boys, only one match took place, with Seton having to forfeit the No. 2 and 3 singles, as well as both doubles matches.
However, the Bobcats’ Seth King took home a sound win over Collin Farrington, 6-3, 6-0.
For the ladies, Seton Catholic secured the 4-1 win, only falling in the No. 2 doubles match.
Lison Becam came out victorious against Northern Adirondack’s Reese Lafave, with Lafave winning the first set, and Becam coming back, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Charlotte Hughes took the No. 2 singles, while Ebony Ruffin continued the success in No. 3 singles.
Chloe Lawliss and Maria Casas won the No. 1 doubles in a close match against NAC’s Allie Barber and Chelsey Guay, 7-6, 7-5.
The Bobcats picked up their lone triumph in the No. 2 doubles, with Hailee James and Kenna Magoon coming out on top.
—
Girls
Seton Catholic 4, Northern Adirondack 1
Singles
No. 1- Becam (SC) def. Lafave, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Hughes (SC) def. Griffin, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3- Ruffin (SC) def. Begore, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Lawliss/Casas (SC) def. Barber/Guay, 7-6, 7-5.
No. 2- James/Magoon (NAC) def. Von Bargen/Manion, 6-1, 6-1.
Boys
Northern Adirondack 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- King (NAC) def. Farrington, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 3- Seton Catholic forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5
SCHROON LAKE 0
PLATTSBURGH — With only one match taking place for the boys, Plattsburgh High was able to come out with a sweep against Schroon Lake, with the Wildcats forfeiting four matches.
Still, the Hornets proved successful in the match, with Jacques Gervich and Ben Lambert defeating Trey Pratt and Christian Gratto of Schroon Lake, 6-2, 6-1.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh High 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Gervich/Lambert (PHS) def. Pratt/Gratto, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
MONDAY
SARANAC 3
BEEKMANTOWN 2
BEEKMANTOWN — The Chiefs sneaked by the Eagles, with a 3-2 win, aided by the No. 1 and 2 singles, as well as the No. 1 doubles.
Hunter Provost led Saranac in the No. 1 singles, defeating Beekmantown’s Bode Curilla, 6-0, 6-0. Landen Smith then won in the No. 2 singles, against Eclipse Conroy, after dropping the first set, but winning the final two.
Saranac’s No. 1 doubles duo, Collin Clancy and Hunter Devins, won against Dylan Brown and Nate Sarnow, 6-2, 6-2.
“Saranac has done a fantastic job this season at building up their program and it showed in their results,” Beekmantown coach Chuck Ko said.
The Eagles picked up two wins with Lucas Curilla defeating his Chief opponent in No. 3 singles, while the duo of Jacob Mageria and Sunny DeBella took home the No. 2 doubles win.
—
Boys
Saranac 3, Beekmantown 2
Singles
No. 1- Provost (SCS) def. B. Curilla, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Smith (SCS) def. Conroy, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3- L. Curilla (BCS) def. Gaboriault, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- Clancy/Devins (SCS) def. Brown/Sarnow, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Mageria/DeBella (BCS) def. Kotsogiannis/Spear, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5).
