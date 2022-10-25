SARANAC — The lights didn’t shine too bright for the #1-seeded Chiefs Saturday in their first sectional game, as they rolled past the Hornets, 5-0, to advance to the championship round. Sydney Myers picked up right where she left off in the regular season, scoring a goal in each half.
Madelyn Wynnik got things started for the Chiefs, scoring off an assist from Paige Ubl to give the team a 1-0 lead. Myers would follow that up with a goal of her own, off an assist from Brenna Ducatte, to give the team a 2-0 lead at the half.
The Chiefs didn’t ease up in the second half either, as Myers, Olivia Davis and Leah Hamel would all score goals to extend their lead to five goals.
However, it wasn’t just the offense doing the damage as the Chiefs held the Hornets to just two shots, with Grace Damiani saving both for the shutout victory.
—
Saranac 5, Plattsburgh 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
SCS 2 3 — 5
First Half- 1, SCS, Wynnik (Ubl). 2, SCS, Myers (Ducatte).
Second Half- 3, SCS, Davis. 4, SCS, Hamel (Davis). 5, Myers (Hamel).
Shots- SCS, 29-2.
Saves- McCormick, PHS, 23. Damiani, SCS, 2.
Beekmantown 7
AuSable Valley 2
BEEKMANTOWN — Saturday night was filled with celebration for the Eagles, as not only did they advance to the championship round of sectionals, but Grace McCasland surpassed 100 career points, only just in her sophomore season. McCasland scored five goals as well as an assist in the lopsided victory over the Patriots, 7-2.
AuSable Valley would strike first in the match at the three-minute mark, off a goal from Lilley Keysor. However, they wouldn’t hold that lead for long as Beekmantown responded resoundingly with three straight goals to close out the half.
Facing a 3-1 deficit to open the second half, again the Patriots would strike first. Addie Stanley would score on a direct kick at the one-minute mark of the half, to cut the lead to 3-2. The Eagles fired back again however, scoring four unanswered goals this time, to win the match, 7-3.
With the win the Eagles secure their spot in the Class B championship game and will face #1-seed Saranac on Friday, at 5:00 p.m.
—
Beekmantown 7, AuSable Valley 2
AVCS 1 1 — 3
BCS 3 4 — 7
First Half- 1, AVCS, Keysor (Laundree), 3:32. 2, BCS, Parliament (McCasland), 19:15. 3, BCS, McCasland (Chapman), 31:57. 4, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 32:57.
Second Half- 5, AVCS, Stanley, 1:20. 6, BCS, McCasland (PK), 7:08. 7, BCS, McCasland (Barnes), 26:22. 8, McCasland, 29:45. 9, BCS, Brown (Chapman), 31:09.
Shots- BCS, 14-8.
Saves- Rondeau, AVCS, 7. Burdo, BCS, 5.
Boys
Monday
Chazy 9
Keene 0
CHAZY — The Eagles didn’t show any rust in their first sectional game Monday, shutting out the Beavers, 9-0. Peter LaBarge got to celebrate for multiple reasons as well, as not only did he and his team reach the championship round, but after recording three assists and one goal, LaBarge surpassed the 100 career points benchmark.
LaBarge wasn’t the only Eagle soaring on the offensive end, Isaac Merrill also scored a pair of goals to go along with an assist and teammate Luke Moser scored four goals in the victory. Reagan Dudyak and Gunner Frenyea also scored while Madox Tyndall and Dylan McAfee both had multiple assists.
“I was very proud of the way my entire team played tonight. Keene played a very strong first half, but just ran out of gas in the second half,” said Chazy coach RobMcAuliffe.
With the win, Chazy advances to the championship round for Class D where they will take on Schroon Lake/Newcomb on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m.
“We know Schroon Lake/Newcomb is going to be a very difficult opponent for us on Saturday,” McAuliffe adds, “We will have to play well defensively if we have any chance of winning.”
—
Chazy 9, Keene 0
KCS 0 0 — 0
CCRS 3 6 — 9
First Half- 1, CCRS, Merrill (McAfee), 4:46. 2, CCRS, Moser (Tyndall), 5:14. 3, CCRS, Moser (LaBarge), 18:32.
Second Half- 4, CCRS, LaBarge (Merrill), :42. 5, CCRS, Dudyak (Tyndall), 3:19. 6, CCRS, Frenyea (LaBarge), 7:56. 7, CCRS, Moser (LaBarge), 12:51. 8, CCRS, Moser (McAfee), 18:24. 9, CCRS, Merrill (McAfee), 19:46.
Shots- CCRS, 20-4.
Saves- Gagnon, KCS, 11. Foster, CCRS, 2. Hernandez, CCRS, 2.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 9
Crown Point 0
POTTERSVILLE — The Orange kept things rolling Monday night, as after winning last week in quarterfinals, they shutout the Panthers in the semis to win, 9-0. Logan Bush would prove monumental in the victory, scoring two goals in each half.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb was scoring in bunches across the match, as Bush and Lopez scored less than two minutes apart in the first half, to open up a 2-0 lead. Before the end of the period, Bush and Nathan Melville would score twice more, this time less than 30 seconds apart, to give the team a four-goal lead at the break.
Bush tacked on two more to open the second half, followed by goals from Melville, Isaiah Pelkey and Logan Phillips that would put the game far out of reach for the Panthers.
With the win, the Orange will now advance to the championship round next Monday at Beekmantown, where they will face top-seeded Chazy in what is a battle of two offensive powerhouses.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 9, Crown Point 0
CP 0 0 — 0
SLN 4 5 — 9
First Half- 1, SLN, Bush, 16:04. 2, SLN, Lopez (Pelkey), 17:30. 3, SLN, Bush (Gillings), 36:23. 4, SLN, Melville (Phillips), 36:49.
Second Half- 5, SLN, Bush (Melville), 3:18. 6, SLN, Bush (Pelkey), 4:53. 7, SLN, Melville (Pelkey), 5:19. 8, SLN, Pelkey (Deslauriers), 15:21. 9, SLN, Phillips (Melville), 35:17.
Shots- SLN, 29-7.
Saves- Tompkins, CP, 20. Carniglia, SLN, 4.
Saturday
Northeastern Clinton 4
Lake Placid 0
CHAMPLAIN — Cougars’ James Wells and Marcus Bedard were working in tandem Saturday night, each scoring two goals en route to a shutout victory over the Blue Bombers, 4-0.
“Marcus Bedard had a great second half, scoring two goals and assisting the other,” NCCS coach Nicholas Trombley said. “James Wells continued his great season, contributing much needed goals at good times in the game.”
While the scoreboard may have read as a lopsided victory, things were much tighter defensively than that. Wells scored early for the Cougars, just before the two-minute mark of the second half, however, both teams would be held scoreless for the remainder of the half.
In the second half, Wells would score again, to go along with two goals from Bedard, but were held to just 10 shots as a team. Lake Placid was limited to just two shots themselves, with Evan Manor stopping both for NCCS.
“Lake Placid kept us on our heels for the first part of the second half, putting good pressure on our defense,” Trombley adds.
With the win, NCCS now advances to face top-seeded Northern Adirondack on Thursday at Plattsburgh High School, at 7:00 p.m.
—
Northeastern Clinton 4, Lake Placid 0
LP 0 0 — 0
NCCS 1 3 — 4
First Half- 1, NCCS, Wells (Simpson), 1:51.
Second Half- 2, NCCS, Bedard (Carpenter), 9:59. 3, NCCS, Wells (Bedard), 12:33. 4, NCCS, Bedard (Simpson), 19:37.
Shots- NCCS, 10-2.
Saves- Deforest, LP, 6. Manor, NCCS, 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.