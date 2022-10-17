SARANAC — It didn’t take long for Sydney Myers to notch her 100th goal.
Before the game began on Senior Night, Saranac’s head coach Amber Liberty told her team to enjoy the night, especially the seniors as it was their night.
Players nodded in agreement then excitement spilled over to the words, “We all know it’s coming Syd!”
Minutes into the match, Myers sent the ball over the goal post. Placing her hands on her head you could see she just missed the kick.
In the fifth minute the celebration began, as Myers would score the Chiefs first goal en route to a 10-0 shutout win over the Red Storm of Saranac Lake.
As soon as the ball crossed the goal line, her teammates mobbed Myers on the field as a horn sounded to pause the game.
Athletic Director Brent Dennis spoke congratulating Myers for her achievement while the ball was grabbed for her and the entire Saranac team headed to midfield.
Hugs and chants of “Sydney!” erupted from the stands as her family approached to join in the celebrations.
“During this game we were able to celebrate Sydney Myers scoring her 100th career goal! We are very proud of her,” Liberty said after the game.
After the pause in play, the game resumed to normal as the Chiefs erupted in scoring eight goals in the first period.
The first five goals of the game came in rapid succession as Olivia Davis pushed scoring to 2-0 minutes after Myers’ goal. Davis was assisted on her goal by Kylee Brault.
Aislyn Liberty would join in the action as she took a pass from Davis giving the Chiefs an early 3-0 lead.
McKenna Macomber would score shortly after as she beat the goalkeeper on a breakaway.
Davis and pal Myers would connect, as they’ve done all season, to score Davis’ second gold of the game.
Reagan Mulverhill would push the score to 6-0 as she would score unassisted.
Brault would be involved in the last two goals of the half. First she would score her first goal of the match off a pass from Paide Ubl. Brault would then assist Olivia Benjamin to finalize the scoring of the first half.
The second half would slow down as Myers would set up Lia Parker to push the score to 7-0.
Kaytlin Slominksi would be the only non-senior to score on the night as she reached the final tally of 8-0 off a pass from Davis.
Davis would end the night impressively with two goals and two assists. Myers would finish with the lone goal and two assists.
“It was also a very memorable night as ALL 8 of our seniors scored a goal,” Liberty said. “They are a very dedicated and hard-working class of young ladies and it was so nice to see them celebrate with each other.”
It was more than just a memorable night for the seniors, but also for the culmination of their fundraiser to Make-A-Wish.
“Saturday night was a very special night for many reasons,” Liberty said. “It was our senior night and both our boys and girls soccer programs have been raising money for Make-A-Wish of Northeast New York. Our varsity teams played to honor this organization and raise awareness.”
—
Saranac 10, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 0 0 — 0
SCS; 8 2 — 10
First Half- 1, SCS, Myers (Liberty). 2, SCS, Davis (Brault). 3, SCS, Liberty (Davis). 4, SCS, Macomber. 5, SCS, Davis (Myers). 6, SCS, Mulverhill. 7, SCS, Brault (Ubl). 8, SCS, Benjamin (Brault).
Second Half- 9, SCS, Parker (Myers). 10, Slominski (Davis).
Shots- SCS, 18-4.
Saves- SLCS, 8. Damiani, SCS, 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.