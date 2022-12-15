SARANAC — It’s always better to happen in front of your home crowd. Mere minutes into the contest against Plattsburgh, Sydney Myers hit a 3-pointer that gave her 1,0001 career points.
After the 52-27 victory over the Hornets, Myers needed to be pinched to make sure it was all real.
“It was a burden lifted off my shoulders,” she said. “I never thought I’d get here knowing that I hit that. I thought it was a three-pointer and it was probably the best thing that could have ever happened and I was so happy.”
Earlier this year, she was asked how she ranked her sports with basketball just behind her main love of soccer. 100 goals in soccer and 1,000 points in basketball is a hard choice to decide which one was more special to her. She just enjoyed the moment when it came to her.
“She’s a soccer player playing basketball and she just figures it out,” Saranac head coach Tim Newell said. “She does so many things for us. and she’s a nightmare for other teams because she is not a true post player. She can shoot the three or take you off the dribble.”
That multifaceted attack doomed the Hornets from the opening tip. Myers and her teammates began the game with full court pressure to fluster Plattsburgh and open a lead that was too much to overcome.
Being their first league game gave the Chiefs extra motivation, Myers said.
“We’ve been practicing for a long time so we’re kind of like, amped up but that was our game plan,” she said. “We are a high pressure team and we were good in conditioning. We have good endurance. So that was our plan was to get them high pressure, get them off their game and just settle in after that and just play our own basketball.”
Saranac did just that and did it with a mixture of going both inside and kicking it outside. Five players combined to make seven 3-pointers.
But, the pressure is what got them going early and often. Plattsburgh tried a multitude of ways to get the ball across the halfcourt line. With the Chiefs hounding them every step of the way, a majority of the clock was spent working the ball up to set up offense.
“I just thought that our overall team speed and our transition game affected them,” Newell said. “Some of the players weren’t gonna be up and down the court with us. It got us off to a hot start, which just kind of built and built and built.”
The pressure helped Saranac assert itself, but it wasn’t the only thing the team did to build a 32-11 halftime lead.
“I was also very pleased with our half court offense,” Newell said. “We settled down. We got some movement and we hit some open shots to open the lead as well.”
The second half was more of the same as both teams worked on their halfcourt offenses to mild success. While Plattsburgh tried to close the gap, the Chiefs would hit the opportune shot to halt any potential momentum build up.
Myers led all scorers with 17 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double. Teammate Brenna Ducatte added in 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“We had good team balance as all but one of our players scored,” Newell said.
The Hornets were led by Natalie Battinelli who led her team with nine points. Alyssa Hemingway and Cora Long each chipped in five.
“Coach Mazzella has his team competing hard throughout the game,” Newell said. “Plattsburgh is a team that will continue to improve throughout the season.”
On her night, Myers joined a rare company in the record books at Saranac. Newell said she became the fourth player to cross the 1,000 point mark.
With the weight off her shoulders, Myers said it was simple to plan what’s next for the season.
“Win sectionals.”
—
Saranac 52, Plattsburgh 27
PHS (27)
Crahan 0-0-0, Hewson 1-0-3, Long 2-0-5, Gorham 1-3-5, Hemingway 1-0-3, Fitzwater 0-0-0, Battinelli 4-1-9,DeTulleo 0-2-2. TOTALS: 9-6-27
SCS (52)
Denis 1-1-3, Brown 1-0-3, Parker 1-0-2, Lay. Pellerin 2-0-5, Myers 7-1-17, Lau. Pellerin 0-0-0, Mulverhill 1-0-2, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 6-1-16, Fay 1-0-2. TOTALS: 21-3-52
Halftime- Saranac 32-11
3-point goals- Plattsburgh (3) Hewson, Long, Hemingway ; Saranac (7) Brown, Pellerin Layal, Myers 2, Ducatte 3
