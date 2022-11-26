SARANAC — Saranac used a big fourth quarter on Saturday to pull away to a 51-36 victory over Northeastern Clinton in the girls’ opening round of the Muggsy’s Tip-Off Basketball Classic.
The game, featuring two of the expected top teams in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference this season, was tied at 23-all at the half. But the Chiefs were able to open up a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“This was a typical Saranac versus Northeastern Clinton game with both teams playing tough defense,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “We got off to an early lead only to see NCCS make a run of its own to close out the first half.
“It was still a tight game through three quarters with us holding a narrow lead. We played really good defense in the fourth to open it up.”
Sydney Myers had a big game for Saranac with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Brenna Ducatte was also a factor with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Lia Parker seven points.
Bailee LaFountain tossed in 14 points for the Cougars and Desiree Dubois chipped in with 10. Callie Racine added eight.
“I was pleased with the girls’ effort and intensity,” Newell said. “The league will have good balance this year and we will need to improve with our play on both sides of the ball.”
Saranac 51, NCCS 36
Saranac (51)
Denis 1-1-3, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 3-1-7, Layla Pellerin 2-0-4, Myers 9-4-22, Laura Pellerin 0-0-0, Mulverhill 0-0-0, Brault 0-1-1, Ducatte 6-1-14. Totals- 21-7-51.
NCCS (36)
Hite 0-0-0, LaFountain 4-4-14, Deso 1-0-2, Roberts 0-0-0, Turner 1-0-2, Dubois 4-2-10, Racine 3-0-8, Trudo 0-0-0. Totals- 13-6-36.
Halftime- tied at 23.
3 point goals- Saranac (2) Parker, Ducatte. NCCS (4) LaFountain 2, Racine 2.
HEUVELTON 45
BEEKMANTOWN 24
SARANAC — Rylin McCallister scored 14 points and Raya McGaw added 11 to lead the Section X team to a win.
Heuvelton held a 19-9 halftime lead and added to its advantage in the second half.
Payton Parliament accounted for over half of the Eagles’ scoring with 15 points. Reese Gregoire was next with six points.
“Both teams struggled to find the mark early on,” Heuvelton coach Rob Powers said. “We were able to pull away with a 16-5 advantage in the fourth quarter, with McGaw and (Kathyn) Cunningham each scoring six points in the quarter.”
Heuvelton 45, Beekmantown 24
Heuvelton (45)
Ashley 2-0-4, Cunningham 4-0-8, Ritchie 0-0-0, McCallister 5-1-14, McGaw 5-1-11, Richards 0-0-0, Trathen 4-0-8, Martin 0-0-0. Totals- 20-2-45.
Beekmantown (24)
McCasland 0-1-1, Gregoire 2-2-6, Proper 0-0-0, Parliament 4-5-15, Mesec 0-0-0, Dutil 1-0-2, Chapman 0-0-0, LaBarge 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0. Totals- 7-8-24.
Halftime- Heuvelton, 19-9.
3 point goals- Heuvelton (3) McCallister 3. Beekmantown (2) Parliament 2.
BOYS
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 59
POTSDAM 54
SARANAC — The Cougars used a balanced attack to overcome Ian Vanwagner’s 27 points and defeat the Sandstoners in the Muggsy’s Tip-Off Classic.
Evan Manor led NCCS with 17 points and was followed by Logen Magoon with 14, Jordan Brown nine and Cyle Marshall, eight.
Potsdam held a slim 30-29 lead at the half.
“Potsdam played a good game that challenged our defense,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said. “Potsdam is well coached and has an outstanding young player in Vanwagner. He was tough to stop.
“I’m proud of the way my team stepped up and took pride in hustling and playing defense. It’s always good to start the season with a win.”
NCCS 59, Potsdam 54
Potsdam (54)
Vanwagner 9-3-27, Hughes 3-2-8, O’Brien 0-0-0, Lamora 6-0-12, Delaney 1-2-4, Cook 0-0-0, Race 1-0-2, Yoakum 1-0-2, Murdock 0-0-0, Kessler 0-0-0, Nelson 0-0-0, Wilson 0-0-0. Totals- 20-7-54.
NCCS (59)
Brown 4-0-9, Prairie 3-1-7, Sisco 0-0-0, Biliter 0-0-0, Marshall 4-0-8, Magoon 6-2-14, Manor 6-3-17, Garrow 2-1-6. Totals- 25-7-59.
Halftime- Potsdam, 30-29.
3 point goals- Potsdam (6) Vanwagner 6. NCCS (4) Manor 2, Brown, Garrow.
MASSENA 70
SARANAC 40
SARANAC — The Red Raiders from Section X broke loose in the second half after leading, 25-20, at the half.
Colin Patterson tossed in 24 points to power Massena, while Taylor Mitchell added 17 and Ty Lucey 11.
Keagan Pecor was the lone Saranac player in double figures with 12. Bryce DeAngelo was next with nine.
“You can’t win many games with 26 turnovers,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said.
Massena 70, Saranac 40
Massena (70)
Mitchell 8-1-17, Walten 3-0-6, Patterson 10-2-24, J. Firnstein 3-0-7. Jo. Peets 0-0-0, C. Firnstein 2-1-5, Lucey 4-2-11, Avery 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0, LeBlanc 0-0-0, Ja. Peets 0-0-0. Totals- 30-6-70.
Saranac (40)
Yanulavich 0-0-0, McCoy 2-2-6, Pecor 4-2-12, Cayea 1-0-2, Cranford 1-1-3, DeAngelo 3-3-9, Dandrow-Pellerin 0-1-1, Bova 1-1-3, Spear 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-0-0, Pierce 1-0-2, Clark 0-2-2. Totals- 13-12-40.
Halftime- Massena, 25-20.
3 point goals- Massena (4) Patterson 2, J. Firnstein, Lucey. Saranac (2) Pecor 2.
