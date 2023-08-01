PLATTSBURGH — Alec Morrison showed that North Country fishers know their way around Lake Champlain.
Morrison claimed the win in the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League tournament, presented by T-H Marine, Saturday.
Three of the top four and five of the top 20 come from Franklin County.
Along with Morrison, Plattsburgh natives, Ryan Latinville (2), Andrew Bechard (4), Brett Carnright (12) and Jimmy Leuthner (18) had strong showings on the day.
Morrison total weight of the fish he caught was 21’10”, a pound heaver than the second place Latinville who nabbed a total weight of 20’05”.
Tom Balachvili from Scarsdelle, NY had the biggest bass caught on the day with a weight of 5’11”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.