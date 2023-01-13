Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow ending. Additional snow accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches, for a storm total snowfall of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on poor travel conditions through early this evening with low visibilities and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadier snow will quickly taper off to scattered snow showers and flurries by early this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&