PLATTSBURGH — While most teams play one team in bowling, the Vikings and Warriors actually faced two.
While Moriah competed against Saranac, and Willsboro competed against Beekmantown, their scores were used for a makeup game from a previously canceled contest on Jan. 25.
The scores came together to give the Vikings a 4-0 sweep in boys while the Warrior girls completed a 4-0 sweep as well.
It added to the already exciting moments at North Bowl Lanes.
—
Boys
MCS- Cowin 177-148-441; Riemersma 150-164-439; Reeder 146-385; Carr 170; Muller 147-377.
WCS- LaDuke 85-71-84-240, Baker 106-90-93-289 Rolston 81-80-93- 254, Duso 96-211-91-398 Hathaway 155-103-142-400
Girls
MCS- Slattery 152-140-417; Shoobe 149-398; Towns 136-130-391;
WCS- Patnode 90-101-121-314, Estus 126-121-122-369, Cosgrove 143-122-133-398
Phinney 124-171-155-450, Mitchell 174-165-178-517.
BOYS
SARANAC 4
MORIAH 0
GIRLS
SARANAC 3
MORIAH 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Chiefs found success against the Vikings on both the boys and girls lanes. Moriah wouldn’t let the match go too easily and pressed the young Saranac squad to their best.
On the boys side, Dale Lavarnaway led the Chiefs with a 623 series as the team had a relatively clean three games. In the closing frames they remained focused and steady to reel in the victory.
Adric Cowin and Jeremy Riemersma had strong games for Moriah, finishing with series of 441 and 439, respectively.
It was a rough start for the Viking girls as they struggled to find a direction to pocket pins but came on strong to win game two by 70 pins.
Hannah Slattery paced Moriah with a 152-140-125-417 series.
While the Vikings tied things up after game two, Saranac was full steam ahead, claiming game three and the match.
Chief Mya Marsico had a personal best game of 172 as she bowled a 432 series.
—
Boys
SCS - Lavarnaway 178-245-200.
MCS- Cowin 177-148-441; Riemersma 150-164-439; Reeder 146-385; Carr 170; Muller 147-377.
Girls
SCS- Marsico 172-432
MCS- Slattery 152-140-417; Shoobe 149-398; Towns 136-130-391;
BOYS
BEEKMANTOWN 4
WILLSBORO 0
GIRLS
BEEKMANTOWN 4
WILLSBORO 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles experience was on full display as they swept the Warriors, 4-0 in both boys and girls action.
Beekmantown’s Alex Deso bowled a strong series as he blew past the 600 threshold with a 212-236-212-660 series. Logan Hart also crossed 600 with a 222-182-210-614 series.
Ashton Hathaway of Willsboro led the team with a 155-103-142-400 series. Vincent Duso had a personal best high game with 211 as he bowled 96-211-91-398.
On the girl’s side it was again Abby Fessette and Kelsey Cook who led the strong Beekmantown attack.
Fessette’s 165-173-180-518 was a match high for series, while Cook wasn’t far behind with a 147-159-205-511 series.
Emily Mitchell led Willsboro with a 174-165-178-517 series.
“It was a good match, we’re getting ready for the upcoming sectionals,” Eagles coach Farole Watts said. “Both boys and girls are very excited. “
—
Boys
BCS- Tromblee 164-164-205-533, Calkins 209-151-128-488, Dragoon 167-203-148-518, Hart 222-182-210-614, Deso 212-236-212-660
WCS- LaDuke 85-71-84-240, Baker 106-90-93-289 Rolston 81-80-93- 254, Duso 96-211-91-398 Hathaway 155-103-142-400
Girls
BCS- Sampica 126-198-172-496, Bump 151-172-135-458, Cragle 128-167-141-436, Cook 147-159-205-511, Fessette 165-173-180-518
WCS- Patnode 90-101-121-314, Estus 126-121-122-369, Cosgrove 143-122-133-398
Phinney 124-171-155-450, Mitchell 174-165-178-517.
BOYS
PERU 4
NCCS 0
GIRLS
NCCS 4
PERU 0
PLATTSBURGH — While the Nighthawk boys celebrated a 4-0 sweep, it was the Cougar girls who returned the favor, sweeping Peru.
On the boys side, it was closer than the scoreboard shows. A few better rolls for NCCS could have changed the outcome.
Keagan Hemingway rolled a 631 series leading the Nighthawks to their victory. followed by Nick Palmer with a 578.
The Cougars were led by Jake McGoldrick with a 484 followed by Thor Frostick with a 390.
In a reversal of fortunes, NCCS bowled to a 4-0 sweep, though Peru was competitive throughout.
The Cougars were led by Keira MacKinnon with a 455 followed by Skyler Agoney with a 450.
Madison Provost led the NIghthawks with a 544 series followed by Layla Garrand with a 476.
—
Boys
PCS- K. Hemingway 255-198; Palmer 200-197; Kay. Smith 200-191; L. Hemingway 194; Kal. Smith 191; Dermody 175; La. Hemingway 172.
NCCS- McGoldrick 188; Agoney 147; Schad 146; Frostick 146
Girls
PCS- Provost 208-192; Garrand 183; Pekrul 135; McKee 130; Laduke 112
NCCS- MacKinnon 172; Sk. Agoney 167; Si. Agoney 149; Mesec 143; Robare 140
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH 3
NAC 1
NAC 4
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — As the season winds down, players improve and games get better. That’s what happened between the Hornets and Bobcats.
Evan Rundall bowled a team high 204, for Plattsburgh, in close games that were determined by a handful of points.
NAC’s Devin Guillaume bowled a 209 while teammate Jarrod Shusda bowled two games over 200 at 208 and 200.
The Bobcat girls performed a clean sweep of the Hornets, winning their matchup 4-0.
Kate Lapoint and Lia Bennett led the way with games of 195 and 180, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.