PLATTSBURGH — Top-seeded Ticonderoga will be gunning for yet another Section VII Class C baseball championship, while second-seeded and nearly rival Moriah will provide the opposition following Tuesday’s semifinals.
The Vikings recorded a high-scoring 16-13 decision over third-seeded Northeastern Clinton, while the Sentinels were an 8-2 winner over fourth-seeded Northern Adirondack.
The C title contest is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Plattsburgh State’s Chip Cummings Field.
MORIAH 16
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 13
PORT HENRY — The Cougars had their best offensive day of the season, but couldn’t keep the Vikings from scoring.
Kaydin Sargent had a big day at the plate for Moriah with four hits, including a double, triple and four RBI.
Rowan Swan drove in four runs and Jake Mascarenas added three singles. Sam Langey and Chase McGinness each added two hits and two RBI in the Vikings’ 15-hit attack.
The Vikings took the lead for good, at 15-13, after scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Moriah rallied from 9-3 and 13-9 deficits in the high-scoring contest.
Lucas Hemingway was a force for the Cougars with three hits and four RBI. One of Hemingway’s hits was a three-run triple.
Isaiah Abad added two hits, Jimmy Wells a triple and Jordan Wells a double in the Cougars’ 11-hit attack.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Moriah coach Casey Nephew said. “Neither team quit.
“Sargent played a great game for us.”
—
Moriah 16, NCCS 13
NCCS 216 040 0 — 13 11 2
Moriah 033 361 x — 16 15 4
Ji. Wells, Perkins (4), Ji. Wells (6) and Ebersol. Pelkey, Sargent (3) and Nephew. WP- Sargent. LP- Perkins. 2B- Jo. Wells (NCCS), Sargent (MCS). 3B- Hemingway (NCCS), Ji. Wells (NCCS), Sargent (MCS).
TICONDEROGA 8
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
TICONDEROGA —The Sentinels scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and maintained at least a five-run lead the rest of the way.
Tommy Montalbano, Jackson Dorsett, Nathan LaCourse and Dom Crossman all had two hits each for Ticonderoga, with Montalbano and LaCourse getting each a double and Dorsett, two RBI.
Montalbano went the first four innings to get the pitching victory as he allowed one hit, one walk and struck out six.
The Bobcats had four hits, with Matt Boulrice accounting for two of them and also getting a RBI.
“We jumped on them early in the first with five runs,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “Collin Lauzon had the big hit with a bases-clearing double.
“Dominic Crossman continued to swing a hot bat, hitting the ball hard all day. Tommy Montalbano had a solid all-around game pitching and providing a spark with his bat.”
“NAC has improved a lot throughout the season. The play hard for coach (Nate) Bilow and show a lot of pride. We have been able to limit the amount of walks we give up to help us compete better in games.”
—
Ticonderoga 8, NAC 2
NAC 000 010 1 — 2 4 2
Ticonderoga 501 101 x — 8 9 1
B. Boulrice, M. Boulrice (6) and M. Boulrice, Lambert (6). Montalbano, Dorsett (5) and Crossman. WP- Montalbano. LP- B. Boulrice. Sv- Dorsett. 2B- Montalbano (TCS), LaCourse (TCS), Lauzon (TCS).
