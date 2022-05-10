MORIAH — Two strokes of difference could have made it a tied score for Moriah and Northeastern Clinton’s golfers, Tuesday.
But matching 39-40 wins by Thomas Clarke and Logan Gilbo in the No. 1 and No. 2 matches, respectively, helped lock down the 5-1 win for the Vikings.
Their teammate Nick Winters took the No. 3 match, 38-50, marking the first time the sophomore has been the medalist of a match.
Vance Hickok and Silas Reeder carded scores of 47 and 42, respectively, in the Moriah squad’s other victories.
Alain Juneau accounted for Northeastern’s lone win on the day, edging out Lance Snyder in the No. 6 match, 46-47.
—
Moriah 5, Northeastern Clinton 1
No. 1- Clarke (MCS) def. LeTourneau, 39-40.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. B. Fredette, 39-40.
No. 3- Winters (MCS) def. Manor, 38-50.
No. 4- Hickok (MCS) def. C. Fredette, 47-52.
No. 5- Reeder (MCS) def. Guay, 42-49.
No. 6- Juneau (NCCS) def. Snyder, 46-47.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 6
CROWN POINT 0
TICONDEROGA — Only one Griffin shot over 50 as the Boquet squad handily took the win over the Panthers.
Braden Liberi shot a 46 and Leo Hatch shot a 49 as the took the No. 3 and No. 2 matches, respectively, while Oakley Buehler shot a 45 and Boden Buehler and Ben Burdo each shot a 47 in uncontested wins for the Griffins.
Grayson King secured the other Boquet Valley win, beating Dmitri Duval, 5-and-4, in the No.1 match.
—
Boquet Valley 6, Crown Point 0
No. 1- King (BVCS) def. Duval, 5-and-4.
No. 2- Hatch (BVCS) def. Potter, 3-and-2.
No. 3- Liberi (BVCS) def. Huestis, 4-and-3.
No. 4- O. Buehler (BVCS) won by forfeit.
No. 5- B. Buehler (BVCS) won by forfeit.
No. 6- Burdo (BVCS) won by forfeit.
WILLSBORO 4, SCHROON LAKE 2
SCHROON LAKE BEATS KEENE, TB
WILLSBORO BEATS KEENE, TB
SCHROON LAKE — The Warriors’ Tekla Fine-Lease was the medalist on the day with a low card of 44 as Willsboro took its two matchups in a tri-team match.
Willsboro beat Schroon Lake, 4-2, while also edging out Keene with the tiebreaker.
The Wildcats took a victory over the Beavers, with Austin Hartwell’s 45 marking the low score of the day for that squad.
Henry Becker’s 52 was the low total for the Keene contingent.
—
Willsboro 4, Schroon Lake 2; Schroon Lake beats Keene with tiebreaker; Willsboro beats Keene with tiebreaker.
No. 1- Fine-Lease (WICS) ties Hartwell (SLCS); Hartwell (SLCS) def. Becker (KCS), 2-and-1; Fine-Lease (WICS) def. Becker (KCS), 3-and-1.
No. 2- Walker (WICS) def. Deslauriers (SLCS), 4-and-3; Deslauriers (SLCS) def. Jacobson (KCS), 2-and-1; Walker (WICS) def. Jacobson (KCS), 4-and-3.
No. 3- Duso (WICS) def. Melville (SLCS), 1-up; Melville (SLCS) def. Isham (KCS), 1-up; Isham def. Dusp (WICS), 4-and-3.
No. 4- Masiello (SLCS) def. Hathaway (WICS), 3-and-2; Hathaway (WICS) def. Sawyer (KCS), 2-and-1; Sawyer (KCS) def. Masiello, 1-up.
No. 5- WICS def. SLCS by forfeit; Keene def. SLCS by forfeit; Tansey (KCS) def. Weiss (KCS) 3-and-2.
No. 6- Durant (KCS) def. SLCS by forfeit. Durant (KCS) def. WICS by forfeit.
