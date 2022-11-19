ARLINGTON — At this stage of the playoffs, it’s simply survive and advance.
Moriah stopped a two-point conversion with 40 seconds remaining to hold on and win against Tuckahoe in the Class D regional contest in the NYSPHSAA playoffs.
“They ran a play and scored a two point conversion and we thought we were down 21-20,” Viking head coach Don Tezar said. “But they had an illegal man downfield so they had to replay it from the eight. If they completed that we’d be there trying to score ourselves in the last 40 seconds. Lady luck was with us tonight.”
The Tigers seized momentum with 4 minutes remaining when Michael Annunziata completed a 12-yard pass to John Benke to cut the lead to seven.
The Vikings recovered the onside kick, but had their first turnover when Rowan Swan scrambled for extra yards.
Tuckahoe completed passes of 35 and 34 yards to get on the doorstep to at least tie the game. A Jason Smith rush up the middle put the Tigers down one, with 40 seconds to go.
That’s when Moriah stepped up and made a play when it counted, stopping the conversion and securing the game.
Riley Demarais was a force on the field with over 100 yards of total offense, 69 yards coming on one completion from quarterback Swan. He added 75 yards on the ground to go with two touchdowns.
For two teams that averaged over 40 points a game, this grew into a defensive battle. Moriah developed a bend but don’t break mentality.
Turnovers were the story of the game, before the final play, as Annunziata threw a season high four interceptions. Two of those came within the Viking 15 yard line. In total three of his four interceptions led to Moriah touchdowns.
“We got a lot from him today, meaning we picked the guy off four times, because that made a difference,” Tezar said. “We could’ve had a fifth touchdown, but Rowan slipped on the field and the ball bounced off his fingertips. They wouldn’t have scored their second touchdown at all.
The first happened near the end of the first quarter.
Swan would show off his arm to push the Vikings down the field on completions of 28, 18 and 28 yards. Demarais would do the rest, rushing two times for 12 yards, before Swan pushed the ball into the endzone to break open the scoring early in the second quarter.
No more points would be allowed as defenses hunkered down, halting drives until the Tigers implemented a hurry-up offense but ran out of time to score.
As the second half got underway, Tuckahoe pushed down the field on the legs of Smith as he started to gash the defense.
Moriah hunkered down in the red zone as Demarais intercepted the pass at the goal line taking the momentum back.
After the completion and run by Demarais, the Vikings found themselves within the Tiger five yard line.
Demarais would finish what he started and cap off the drive with a run up the middle. On the two point conversion Swan would find Evan Fleury to make the lead 14-0.
Tuckahoe would find an answer on the next drive capped by a 50 yard pass from Annunziata to Smith to get within striking distance.
Smith would dash in from five yards out to cut into the Moriah lead.
The momentum looked to be on the Tigers side after stopping the Vikings on fourth down, but Annunziata would throw his fourth interception to Logan Gilbo who took the ball inside the Tuckahoe 20 yard line.
Moriah would simply use four plays, all to Demarais, to get the lead to 20-6.
What looked to be an insurmountable lead with 4 minutes remaining, turned out to be wrong. The Tigers rushed back but fell just short.
“We played very well in the beginning,” Tezar said. “The last four minutes we kind of fell apart. But, I mean as far as the game, [Tuckahoe] were very quick and tough. It was tough to run on them the way we did, and we earned whatever we got and made plays when we needed to.
With the win, Moriah advances to the Final Four. Their opponent hasn’t been decided yet as Alexander and Cambridge/Salem play Sunday.
The one thing for sure is a game Friday at 3 p.m. in Middletown. Moriah will be there, with a chance to go to the Championship on the line.
